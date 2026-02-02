Rockbridge Outdoors Fest

Food Vendor : Vendor serving hot/prepared food. Vendors of hot/prepared foods MUST have permanent Health Department licensure OR a Temporary Food Event (TFE) permit from the Health Department. Those who have not obtained this temporary food permit should contact the Rockbridge-Buena Vista-Lexington Health Department (540-463-3185, ext. 4) for food permit information. Rockbridge Outdoors must submit an event coordinator form to the Health Department listing all food vendors.