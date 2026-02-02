Rockbridge Outdoors Fest

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About this event
Retail Vendor: For-profit business vendors selling or providing information on goods or services for sale. This includes vendors selling pre-packaged food products.
Retail Vendor + Demonstration: For-profit business vendors selling or providing information on goods or services for sale, who will be conducting a demonstration as well. This includes vendors selling pre-packaged food products.
Non-profit/Information Vendor: Nonprofit vendors providing information, or selling goods or services to support the organization.
Non-profit/Information Vendor + Demonstration: Nonprofit vendors providing information, or selling goods or services to support the organization, who will be conducting a demonstration as well.
Food Vendor: Vendor serving hot/prepared food. Vendors of hot/prepared foods MUST have permanent Health Department licensure OR a Temporary Food Event (TFE) permit from the Health Department. Those who have not obtained this temporary food permit should contact the Rockbridge-Buena Vista-Lexington Health Department (540-463-3185, ext. 4) for food permit information. Rockbridge Outdoors must submit an event coordinator form to the Health Department listing all food vendors.
Demonstration: Individuals or organizations wishing to lead an activity or demonstrate an art or craft (with no sales). These booths enhance the atmosphere of the festival and contribute to its theme.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!