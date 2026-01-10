Rockdale Historical Society

Offered by

Rockdale Historical Society

About this shop

Rockdale Depot Merchandise

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$10

*Clearance*

Take the depot with you wherever you are!

Youth size L only.


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I&GN Mug item
I&GN Mug item
I&GN Mug
$9

Start your morniing with our mug in hand. So comfortable to hold and the perfect size!

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Premium Train Whistle item
Premium Train Whistle
$7

Custom 3-d printed train whistle.

Makes the best steam sound and easy to use!

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Engraved Oak Ornament item
Engraved Oak Ornament
$20

Our inagural custom carved ornament, on native oak wood.


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Locomotive train eraser item
Locomotive train eraser
$1

Fun for the kids and creatives!

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Railroad bandana item
Railroad bandana
$3

Dress like the pros do with this hardworking red bandana!

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Commemorative Plate item
Commemorative Plate
$25

Enhance your china cabinet with this commemoratve plate, celebrating 100 years of the Rockdale I&GN Depot

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John Winfield Custom Depot Painting item
John Winfield Custom Depot Painting
$25

Popular railroad artist John Winfield's landscape print of two historic trains passing at our Rockdale I&GN Depot station. Gorgeous details, color, and a story of our community's legacy!

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Hand drawn Coloring Book item
Hand drawn Coloring Book
$5

Enjoy adventures with "Spike" the railroad dog! Hand drawn coloring book authored by Melissa Green, volunteer for the Milam County RR Museum.

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Add a donation for Rockdale Historical Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!