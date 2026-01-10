Rockdale Depot Merchandise

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Take the depot with you wherever you are!
Youth size L only.
Start your morniing with our mug in hand. So comfortable to hold and the perfect size!
Custom 3-d printed train whistle.
Makes the best steam sound and easy to use!
Our inagural custom carved ornament, on native oak wood.
Fun for the kids and creatives!
Dress like the pros do with this hardworking red bandana!
Enhance your china cabinet with this commemoratve plate, celebrating 100 years of the Rockdale I&GN Depot
Popular railroad artist John Winfield's landscape print of two historic trains passing at our Rockdale I&GN Depot station. Gorgeous details, color, and a story of our community's legacy!
Enjoy adventures with "Spike" the railroad dog! Hand drawn coloring book authored by Melissa Green, volunteer for the Milam County RR Museum.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!