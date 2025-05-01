Rockenbaugh Elementary School PTO Memberships 2025

Hello Rockenbaugh families! We are looking forward to another fun school year with so many exciting things in store for our children. To our experienced RES Dragons – welcome back and we hope you had a wonderful summer! To our newest families – WELCOME! Rockenbaugh is a truly special place that we are proud to call home. We cannot wait to get to know you! Below you’ll find information pertaining to “Rocken’ Registration” – which is how you join the RES PTO! Here you will find information on how to contribute to: · Volunteer Opportunities · Student Supply Fee · Homeroom Dues · RES PTO Annual Dues · Staff Luncheons · Teacher Appreciation · Field Trip T-shirts (each student needs one!) Why become a PTO member? · Stay connected through PTO general meetings, newsletters, and Facebook page available exclusively to PTO members · Volunteer your time and/or talent to support our children, teachers, and their classrooms PTO Funds Benefit: · Back to school classroom supplies fund for staff members · Author Visits & School Assemblies · Educational Software (used in classrooms & at home) · Staff Professional Development · Teacher Wish List Items · Dads’ Club · Family Events (ex: Color Run, Daddy/Daughter Dance, Mother/Son Night, Back to School Events) · Building Updates (ex: water refill stations, common space improvements) · Playground Equipment · Teacher & Staff Gifts and Luncheons · Grade Level Celebrations and Parties · Student Gift · And much more! Don’t delay! Rocken’ Registration closes on INPUT DATE
