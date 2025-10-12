Rockers On Broadway Silent Auction

Starting bid
Don’t miss your chance to see the hilarious and spooky hit musical Beetlejuice from prime house seats! Laugh, sing along, and soak in the Broadway magic. A pair of tickets. Available for select performances from:
NOVEMBER 4, 2025 – DECEMBER 18, 2025
FOR TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY PERFORMANCES ONLY
(subject to availability; holiday weeks excluded)
Visit www.beetlejuicebroadway.com for the most current performance schedule.
Experience the thrill of Broadway with premium house seats to OPERATION MINCEMEAT! Immerse yourself in this critically acclaimed production and enjoy a night of unforgettable theater. 2 Tickets. VALID FOR PERFORMANCES: November 2nd
– January 3rd, 2026
(Excluding Friday, Saturday, and Sunday Performances)
[Blackout Dates: Nov. 24th
– 30th and Dec. 16th
– 28th]
Own a piece of rock history with this Eagle Autographed electric guitar! Perfect for collectors and music lovers alike, this guitar celebrates one of rock’s most iconic bands. Whether displayed as a centerpiece or strummed for your own jam sessions, it’s a true collector’s item.
Rock out with these authentic drum sticks signed by Chris Frazier of the legendary band Foreigner! A perfect addition to any music memorabilia collection, these drum sticks celebrate one of rock’s most iconic acts.
Highlights:
Celebrate one of the most iconic albums in music history with this framed collection from Pet Sounds’ 50th Anniversary! Featuring the sheet music for “God Only Knows”, a commemorative poster, and program, this set is a true treasure for collectors and fans alike.
Highlights:
Chic Cabin w/ Heated Pool & Hot Tub Overlooking Stunning Views + Steam, Sauna, Theatre, Gym and Fun Amenities
Lotus Lodge is a stunning 5 bed, 4 bath + 2 half bath cabin just 2.5 hours from NYC. Dip in the pool or soak in the hot tub overlooking the Delaware River, unwind in the sauna or steam shower, re-energize with a workout or enjoy a movie in the 12 person theatre. Cozy up by the fireplace or challenge friends to ping pong and arcade games. With luxe amenities and peaceful surroundings, Lotus Lodge is the ultimate Catskills escape.
Address: Barryville NY 12719
Nearby towns: Narrowsburg (20mins), Port Jervis (25mins), Bethel (25mins), Milford (30mins)
Sleeps 16 comfortably:
Master - 1 king bed
Bedroom 2 - 1 queen bed + crib
Bedroom 3 - 1 queen bed
Bedroom 4 - 1 queen bed
Bedroom 5 - 8 bunk beds
Kid friendly. No pets.
Black out dates do apply, including all major holidays. Owner will work with you to accommodate dates requested. Must be booked before 2027.
