Rockers On Broadway Silent Auction

BEETLEJUICE House Seats item
BEETLEJUICE House Seats
$175

Starting bid

Don’t miss your chance to see the hilarious and spooky hit musical Beetlejuice from prime house seats! Laugh, sing along, and soak in the Broadway magic. A pair of tickets. Available for select performances from:

NOVEMBER 4, 2025 – DECEMBER 18, 2025

FOR TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY PERFORMANCES ONLY

(subject to availability; holiday weeks excluded)

Visit www.beetlejuicebroadway.com for the most current performance schedule.

OPERATION MINCEMEAT – House Seats item
OPERATION MINCEMEAT – House Seats
$175

Starting bid

Experience the thrill of Broadway with premium house seats to OPERATION MINCEMEAT! Immerse yourself in this critically acclaimed production and enjoy a night of unforgettable theater. 2 Tickets. VALID FOR PERFORMANCES: November 2nd

– January 3rd, 2026

(Excluding Friday, Saturday, and Sunday Performances)

[Blackout Dates: Nov. 24th

– 30th and Dec. 16th

– 28th]

Eagles Signed Electric Guitar item
Eagles Signed Electric Guitar
$1,750

Starting bid

Own a piece of rock history with this Eagle Autographed electric guitar! Perfect for collectors and music lovers alike, this guitar celebrates one of rock’s most iconic bands. Whether displayed as a centerpiece or strummed for your own jam sessions, it’s a true collector’s item.

Autographed Drum Sticks – Foreigner item
Autographed Drum Sticks – Foreigner
$50

Starting bid

Rock out with these authentic drum sticks signed by Chris Frazier of the legendary band Foreigner! A perfect addition to any music memorabilia collection, these drum sticks celebrate one of rock’s most iconic acts.

Highlights:

  • Signed by Chris Frazier of Foreigner
  • Ideal for display or as a centerpiece in your collection
Framed Autographed Pet Sounds 50th Anniversary Memorabilia item
Framed Autographed Pet Sounds 50th Anniversary Memorabilia
$250

Starting bid

Celebrate one of the most iconic albums in music history with this framed collection from Pet Sounds’ 50th Anniversary! Featuring the sheet music for “God Only Knows”, a commemorative poster, and program, this set is a true treasure for collectors and fans alike.

Highlights:

  • Signed by Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, and Blondie Chaplin
  • Includes framed sheet music, poster, and anniversary program
  • A must-have for music lovers and collectors of rock history
3 Night Stay at Lotus Lodge item
3 Night Stay at Lotus Lodge
$2,500

Starting bid

Chic Cabin w/ Heated Pool & Hot Tub Overlooking Stunning Views + Steam, Sauna, Theatre, Gym and Fun Amenities


Lotus Lodge is a stunning 5 bed, 4 bath + 2 half bath cabin just 2.5 hours from NYC. Dip in the pool or soak in the hot tub overlooking the Delaware River, unwind in the sauna or steam shower, re-energize with a workout or enjoy a movie in the 12 person theatre. Cozy up by the fireplace or challenge friends to ping pong and arcade games. With luxe amenities and peaceful surroundings, Lotus Lodge is the ultimate Catskills escape.


Address: Barryville NY 12719


Nearby towns: Narrowsburg (20mins), Port Jervis (25mins), Bethel (25mins), Milford (30mins)


Sleeps 16 comfortably:


Master - 1 king bed

Bedroom 2 - 1 queen bed + crib

Bedroom 3 - 1 queen bed

Bedroom 4 - 1 queen bed

Bedroom 5 - 8 bunk beds


Kid friendly. No pets. 


Black out dates do apply, including all major holidays. Owner will work with you to accommodate dates requested. Must be booked before 2027.  

