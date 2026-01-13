Rockford American Legion Post 508's Avenue of Flags Memberships

Avenue of Flags is a great way to show community and national pride. The Rockford American Legion and the Sons of the American Legion will manage the details and handle the installation and storage of your flag. Our volunteers will install flags on your property and remove after each holiday. Flags will be displayed for about 20 days during each year. You’ll be part of a community wide display of national and local pride.



Sounds great! This is what’s included. We will place a 3’ x 5’ high quality American flag on a 10’ pole within 15’ of the curb, or edge of the road, in front of your home in your yard. You can expect communication from us as a reminder a few weeks before the approaching holidays.



Memorial Day,

Flag Day,

Independence Day,

Labor Day,

Veterans Day



