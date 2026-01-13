Rockford American Legion & SAL Avenue of Flags Program

About this shop
Avenue of flags is a great way to show national and community pride. The Rockford Legion and SAL manage the details and handle the installation and storage of your flag. Our volunteers will install flags on your property and remove after each holiday. Flags will be displayed for about 20 days during the year. You will be part of a community wide display of national and community pride.
Avenue of flags is a great way to show national and community pride. The Rockford Legion and SAL manage the details and handle the installation and storage of your flags. Our volunteers will install flags on your property and remove after each holiday. Flags will be displayed for about 20 days during the year. You will be part of a community wide display of national and community pride.
What if you don’t have a place to put a flag? You can sponsor a flag at Hedges Memorial Park. The Rockford Legion and SAL manage the details and handle the installation and storage of your flag. Our volunteers will install flags at Hedges Memorial Park and remove after each holiday. Flags will be displayed for about 20 days during the year. You will be part of a community wide display of national and community pride.
What if you don’t have a place to put a flag? You can sponsor a flag at Hedges Memorial Park. The Rockford Legion and SAL manage the details and handle the installation and storage of your flag. Our volunteers will install flags at Hedges Memorial Park and remove after each holiday. Flags will be displayed for about 20 days during the year. You will be part of a community wide display of national and community pride.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!