Rockford American Legion Post 508

Offered by

Rockford American Legion Post 508

About this shop

Rockford American Legion & SAL Avenue of Flags Program

1 Flag kit in your yard. item
1 Flag kit in your yard.
$60

Avenue of flags is a great way to show national and community pride. The Rockford Legion and SAL manage the details and handle the installation and storage of your flag. Our volunteers will install flags on your property and remove after each holiday. Flags will be displayed for about 20 days during the year. You will be part of a community wide display of national and community pride.

0
Multiple Flag kits in your yard item
Multiple Flag kits in your yard
$50

Avenue of flags is a great way to show national and community pride. The Rockford Legion and SAL manage the details and handle the installation and storage of your flags. Our volunteers will install flags on your property and remove after each holiday. Flags will be displayed for about 20 days during the year. You will be part of a community wide display of national and community pride.

0
1 Flag kit placed at Hedges Memorial Park item
1 Flag kit placed at Hedges Memorial Park
$50

What if you don’t have a place to put a flag? You can sponsor a flag at Hedges Memorial Park. The Rockford Legion and SAL manage the details and handle the installation and storage of your flag. Our volunteers will install flags at Hedges Memorial Park and remove after each holiday. Flags will be displayed for about 20 days during the year. You will be part of a community wide display of national and community pride.

0
Multiple Flag kits placed at Hedges Memorial Park (Copy) item
Multiple Flag kits placed at Hedges Memorial Park (Copy)
$50

What if you don’t have a place to put a flag? You can sponsor a flag at Hedges Memorial Park. The Rockford Legion and SAL manage the details and handle the installation and storage of your flag. Our volunteers will install flags at Hedges Memorial Park and remove after each holiday. Flags will be displayed for about 20 days during the year. You will be part of a community wide display of national and community pride.

0
Add a donation for Rockford American Legion Post 508

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!