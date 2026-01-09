Rockford Rowing

Rockford Rowing

Rockford Rowing Herman's Boy Sale

Engine Room Blend Regular Whole Beans Coffee item
Engine Room Blend Regular Whole Beans Coffee
$15

A blend of coffees from South and Central America, roasted dark. One pound bag, regular, whole beans.

Engine Room Blend Regular Ground Coffee item
Engine Room Blend Regular Ground Coffee
$15

A blend of coffees from South and Central America, roasted dark. One pound bag, regular, ground coffee.

Engine Room Blend Decaf Whole Beans Coffee item
Engine Room Blend Decaf Whole Beans Coffee
$16

A blend of coffees from South and Central America, roasted dark. One pound bag, decaf, whole beans.

Engine Room Blend Decaf Ground Coffee item
Engine Room Blend Decaf Ground Coffee
$16

A blend of coffees from South and Central America, roasted dark. One pound bag, Decaf, ground coffee.

Sculler's Special French Vanilla Regular Whole Beans Coffee item
Sculler's Special French Vanilla Regular Whole Beans Coffee
$15

Smooth and sweet classic vanilla flavors. Deliciously creamy and subtle sweetness. One pound bag, regular, whole bean coffee.

Sculler's Special French Vanilla Regular Ground Coffee item
Sculler's Special French Vanilla Regular Ground Coffee
$15

Smooth and sweet classic vanilla flavors. Deliciously creamy and subtle sweetness. One pound bag, regular, ground coffee.

Sculler's Special French Vanilla Decaf Whole Beans Coffee item
Sculler's Special French Vanilla Decaf Whole Beans Coffee
$16

Smooth and sweet classic vanilla flavors. Deliciously creamy and subtle sweetness. One pound bag, decaf, whole bean coffee.

Sculler's Special French Vanilla Decaf Ground Coffee item
Sculler's Special French Vanilla Decaf Ground Coffee
$16

Smooth and sweet classic vanilla flavors. Deliciously creamy and subtle sweetness. One pound bag, decaf, ground coffee.

"Power 10" Blend Chocolate Almond Regular Whole Beans Coffee item
"Power 10" Blend Chocolate Almond Regular Whole Beans Coffee
$15

Flavors of smooth chocolate and the fresh roasted taste of almonds. 1-pound bag, regular, whole beans coffee.

"Power 10" Chocolate Almond Regular Ground Coffee item
"Power 10" Chocolate Almond Regular Ground Coffee
$15

Flavors of smooth chocolate and the fresh roasted taste of almonds. 1-pound bag, regular, ground coffee.

"Power 10" Chocolate Almond Decaf Whole Beans Coffee item
"Power 10" Chocolate Almond Decaf Whole Beans Coffee
$16

Flavors of smooth chocolate and the fresh roasted taste of almonds. 1-pound bag, decaf, whole beans coffee.

"Power 10" Chocolate Almond Decaf Ground Coffee item
"Power 10" Chocolate Almond Decaf Ground Coffee
$16

Flavors of smooth chocolate and the fresh roasted taste of almonds. 1-pound bag, decaf, ground coffee.

Coxswain's Choice Regular Roast Regular Whole Beans Coffee item
Coxswain's Choice Regular Roast Regular Whole Beans Coffee
$15

A blend of coffees from South and Central America, regular roast. 1-pound bag, regular, whole beans coffee.

Coxswain's Choice Regular Roast Regular Ground Coffee item
Coxswain's Choice Regular Roast Regular Ground Coffee
$15

A blend of coffees from South and Central America, regular roast. 1-pound bag, regular, ground coffee.

Coxswain's Choice Regular Roast Decaf Whole Beans Coffee item
Coxswain's Choice Regular Roast Decaf Whole Beans Coffee
$16

A blend of coffees from South and Central America, regular roast. 1-pound bag, decaf, whole beans coffee.

Coxswain's Choice Regular Roast Decaf Ground Coffee item
Coxswain's Choice Regular Roast Decaf Ground Coffee
$16

A blend of coffees from South and Central America, regular roast. 1-pound bag, decaf, ground coffee.

"Ready All, Row" Vanilla Nut Regular Whole Beans Coffee item
"Ready All, Row" Vanilla Nut Regular Whole Beans Coffee
$15

A fun twist on a classic flavor. The flavor of sweet vanilla bean is highlighted with notes of hazlenut. 1-pound bags, regular, whole beans coffee.

"Ready All, Row" Vanilla Nut Regular Ground Coffee item
"Ready All, Row" Vanilla Nut Regular Ground Coffee
$15

A fun twist on a classic flavor. The flavor of sweet vanilla bean is highlighted with notes of hazlenut. 1-pound bags, regular, ground coffee.

"Ready All, Row" Vanilla Nut Decaf Whole Beans Coffee item
"Ready All, Row" Vanilla Nut Decaf Whole Beans Coffee
$16

A fun twist on a classic flavor. The flavor of sweet vanilla bean is highlighted with notes of hazlenut. 1-pound bags, Decaf, whole beans coffee.

"Ready All, Row" Vanilla Nut Decaf Ground Coffee item
"Ready All, Row" Vanilla Nut Decaf Ground Coffee
$16

A fun twist on a classic flavor. The flavor of sweet vanilla bean is highlighted with notes of hazlenut. 1-pound bags, Decaf, ground coffee.

Salty Starboard Sea Salt Caramel Regular Whole Beans Coffee item
Salty Starboard Sea Salt Caramel Regular Whole Beans Coffee
$15

Rich, buttery smooth notes of sweet caramel, lightly sprinkled with the unexpected boldness of sea salt. 1-pound bags, Regular, Whole Beans coffee.

Salty Starboard Sea Salt Caramel Regular Ground Coffee item
Salty Starboard Sea Salt Caramel Regular Ground Coffee
$15

Rich, buttery smooth notes of sweet caramel, lightly sprinkled with the unexpected boldness of sea salt. 1-pound bags, Regular, ground coffee.

Salty Starboard Sea Salt Caramel Decaf Whole Beans Coffee item
Salty Starboard Sea Salt Caramel Decaf Whole Beans Coffee
$16

Rich, buttery smooth notes of sweet caramel, lightly sprinkled with the unexpected boldness of sea salt. 1-pound bags, Decaf, Whole Beans coffee.

Salty Starboard Sea Salt Caramel Decaf Ground Coffee item
Salty Starboard Sea Salt Caramel Decaf Ground Coffee
$16

Rich, buttery smooth notes of sweet caramel, lightly sprinkled with the unexpected boldness of sea salt. 1-pound bags, Decaf, ground coffee.

Rower's Reward Gourmet Hot Chocolate item
Rower's Reward Gourmet Hot Chocolate
$14

Made with premium cocoa and rich chocolate chunks. 24 ounce bag.

Finish Line Fudge Mackinac Style Fudge item
Finish Line Fudge Mackinac Style Fudge
$10

Premium cocoa, real butter, and cream. 8 ounce slice in its own box.

Bow Ball Cinnamon Roasted Almonds 1/2 pound bag item
Bow Ball Cinnamon Roasted Almonds 1/2 pound bag
$8.50

Warm cinnamon-sugar roasted almonds with a satisfying crunch. 1/2 pound bag.

Bow Ball Cinnamon Roasted Almonds 1-pound bag item
Bow Ball Cinnamon Roasted Almonds 1-pound bag
$17

Warm cinnamon-sugar roasted almonds with a satisfying crunch. 1-pound bag.

