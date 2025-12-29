Rockhound Roundup March 6-8, 2026

We hope this will continue to be a successful Rockhound Roundups sponsored by the SFMS. Each SFMS member who applies for and is accepted, will be allotted a 10’ x 20’ space in an open field designated for this event. Cost this year is again $50.00 per space, one space per Vendor, for one to all three days. No tents, tables or chairs are available, you MUST BRING YOUR OWN! This is intended to be an old-fashioned rock swap and sale - bring your pickup, drop the tailgate and have fun.