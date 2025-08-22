Rockin' Around Pace Christmas Parade 2025

For 1st Float Entry
(Each float must have a spotter, age 21 years or older at each wheel)
Price per additional float
(Each float must have a spotter, age 21 years or older at each wheel)
Price for a single vehicle not pulling a float. For example a Jeep, Van, or Truck. Each vehicle must have a spotter, age 21 or older on each side
Price for an additional single vehicle from the same group not pulling a float. For example a Jeep, Van, or Truck. Each vehicle must have a spotter, age 21 or older on each side
Price for walking groups with 26 or more members
Price for walking groups with 25 members or less
Price per vehicle entry. Each vehicle must have a spotter, age 21 or older on each side
Price per entry and each horse must have a spotter that is responsible for clean up during the parade.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!