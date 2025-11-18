Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree- Arts and Crafts Auction

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Simply add a Santa hat or Red bow and this guy is ready for the season! Made by Autumn Borez's brother. This is truly a one of a kind piece for the Disney Fanatic in your life!
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Rainbow colored bandana scarf with magnetic clasps and beadwork. This is truly a masterpiece.
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Blue colored bandana scarf with magnetic clasps. Made by our very own Mishi King
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Beautiful hand knitted Dragon Tail patterned scarf in purple grey & silver, with matching gloves in scalloped pattern. Made by our very own Mishi King.
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Made by Gwen Taylor, this lovely Canvas piece is truly one of a kind and would make a lovely addition to your holiday decor!
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Painted by Braxtin in 6th Grade. It's giving total Picasso Vibes! Great job!
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This version of a Christmas Tree is Harmony's takes abstract painting to a whole new level! Way to go Harmony!
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A true masterpiece, which such attention to detail. Phenomenal job Harper!
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Olivia's Wreath deserves to be hung up on display! Way to go!
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Jase portrays the Heart of Christmas in this magnificent painting! One of my favorites so far. Great job Jase!
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Maycie's painting makes me feel like I am dreaming or in a Hallmark movie. Fantastic Job Maycie!
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Masterpiece by Tripp! Van Gough eat your heart out!
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Santa had better bring her something good with these kind of art skills! Way to go Addie Foxworth!
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