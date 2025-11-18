Hosted by

Innova Preparatory School

About this event

Sales closed

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree- Arts and Crafts Auction

Pick-up location

1000 Broadway Dr, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, USA

Pascal wire creation item
Pascal wire creation
$30

Starting bid

Simply add a Santa hat or Red bow and this guy is ready for the season! Made by Autumn Borez's brother. This is truly a one of a kind piece for the Disney Fanatic in your life!

Orange multi color Scarf item
Orange multi color Scarf
$35

Starting bid

Rainbow colored bandana scarf with magnetic clasps and beadwork. This is truly a masterpiece.

Teal Scarf item
Teal Scarf
$30

Starting bid

Blue colored bandana scarf with magnetic clasps. Made by our very own Mishi King

Set of Scarf and Hand Warmers item
Set of Scarf and Hand Warmers
$40

Starting bid

Beautiful hand knitted Dragon Tail patterned scarf in purple grey & silver, with matching gloves in scalloped pattern. Made by our very own Mishi King.

Oh Christmas Tree Painting item
Oh Christmas Tree Painting
$10

Starting bid

Made by Gwen Taylor, this lovely Canvas piece is truly one of a kind and would make a lovely addition to your holiday decor!

Snowman by Braxtin 8x10 item
Snowman by Braxtin 8x10
$7

Starting bid

Painted by Braxtin in 6th Grade. It's giving total Picasso Vibes! Great job!

Christmas Tree Abstract by Harmony 5x7 item
Christmas Tree Abstract by Harmony 5x7
$5

Starting bid

This version of a Christmas Tree is Harmony's takes abstract painting to a whole new level! Way to go Harmony!

Christmas Farm Scene by Harper 5x7 item
Christmas Farm Scene by Harper 5x7
$5

Starting bid

A true masterpiece, which such attention to detail. Phenomenal job Harper!

Christmas Wreath by Olivia 5x7 item
Christmas Wreath by Olivia 5x7
$5

Starting bid

Olivia's Wreath deserves to be hung up on display! Way to go!

The Heart of Christmas by Jase 8x10 item
The Heart of Christmas by Jase 8x10
$7

Starting bid

Jase portrays the Heart of Christmas in this magnificent painting! One of my favorites so far. Great job Jase!

Snow Scene by Maycie 8x10 item
Snow Scene by Maycie 8x10
$7

Starting bid

Maycie's painting makes me feel like I am dreaming or in a Hallmark movie. Fantastic Job Maycie!

Starry Night by Tripp item
Starry Night by Tripp
$5

Starting bid

Masterpiece by Tripp! Van Gough eat your heart out!

Oh Christmas Tree- By Addie F. item
Oh Christmas Tree- By Addie F.
$5

Starting bid

Santa had better bring her something good with these kind of art skills! Way to go Addie Foxworth!

Tree Silhouette by Quin item
Tree Silhouette by Quin
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Mrs Webster item
Tree Silhouette by Mrs Webster
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Ashton D. item
Tree Silhouette by Ashton D.
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Ja'Lei item
Tree Silhouette by Ja'Lei
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Blaise item
Tree Silhouette by Blaise
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Rafe item
Tree Silhouette by Rafe
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Kendrick item
Tree Silhouette by Kendrick
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Maeson item
Tree Silhouette by Maeson
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Sydney E item
Tree Silhouette by Sydney E
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Tristen item
Tree Silhouette by Tristen
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Amelia item
Tree Silhouette by Amelia
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Noah item
Tree Silhouette by Noah
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Ms. White item
Tree Silhouette by Ms. White
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Ava item
Tree Silhouette by Ava
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Autumn item
Tree Silhouette by Autumn
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Kamari item
Tree Silhouette by Kamari
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Nolan item
Tree Silhouette by Nolan
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Ms. Lori item
Tree Silhouette by Ms. Lori
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Justin M item
Tree Silhouette by Justin M
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Everett item
Tree Silhouette by Everett
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Jax item
Tree Silhouette by Jax
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Nate item
Tree Silhouette by Nate
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Konnor item
Tree Silhouette by Konnor
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Colt item
Tree Silhouette by Colt
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Nate item
Tree Silhouette by Nate
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Rachel item
Tree Silhouette by Rachel
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Lizzie item
Tree Silhouette by Lizzie
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Tylan item
Tree Silhouette by Tylan
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Julian Nelson item
Tree Silhouette by Julian Nelson
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Logan item
Tree Silhouette by Logan
$3

Starting bid

Tree Silhouette by Mrs. Murphy item
Tree Silhouette by Mrs. Murphy
$3

Starting bid

Christmas mouse by Caden item
Christmas mouse by Caden
$2

Starting bid

Addie F. Christmas Mouse item
Addie F. Christmas Mouse
$2

Starting bid

Maeson Barnes Franskensten Santa item
Maeson Barnes Franskensten Santa
$2

Starting bid

Frankenstein Stitches by Clark item
Frankenstein Stitches by Clark
$2

Starting bid

Santa Mouse by Shane item
Santa Mouse by Shane
$2

Starting bid

The Christmas Rizzler item
The Christmas Rizzler
$2

Starting bid

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