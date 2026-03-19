3rd Annual Rockin' Dyslexia

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About this event
Denver, CO 80239, USA
Includes concert + 1 drink ticket
Donate a ticket for a teacher or VSA student family member to attend. IMPORTANT: by purchasing this ticket, you agree to donate your ticket back to VSA and not use this ticket for yourself.
Includes 2 VIP event tickets (includes Distillery Tour @ 5pm) + 2 drink tickets
Includes 2 VIP tickets (includes Distillery Tour @ 5pm), 2 drink tickets, bottle of Leopold’s liquor*, & recognition (must opt in): thank you on social media, logo on website
Includes 2 VIP tickets (includes Distillery Tour @ 5pm), 2 drink tickets, reserved table/seating, bottle of Leopold’s liquor* & recognition (must opt in): thank you on social media & weekly newsletter, logo on event banner & website
Includes 4 VIP tickets (includes Distillery Tour @ 5pm), 4 drink tickets, reserved table/seating, Leopold’s gift pack (liquor & swag) & recognition (must opt in): thank you on social media & weekly newsletter, logo on event banner & website
This option is a donation only and does not include entry to the event.
$
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