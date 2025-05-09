Rockin the Madison Silent Auction

Patagonia Traverse Swiftcurrent Waders and Forra Boots
$700
Starting bid
Patagonia's Traverse Swiftcurrent wader and Forra boots are a great choice for everyday fishing. Waterproof and breathable, with a unique suspension system and zip front. The Forra Booots are the best lightweight boot on the market- perfect for long walks into remote places, they feel like hiking boots. *Winning bidder will receive a certificate to be used at the Yellow Dog Fly Shop in Bozeman for their size choices.
Donated by Patagonia Fly Fishing
Retail Value: waders: $549 boots: $299
Scott Sector 9' 9wt 4pc Rod
$800
Starting bid
9' 9 weight, four piece fly rod
If Permit are your main quarry, the Scott Sector 909 should be at the top of your list for consideration. The Carbon Web Technology that is new to the Sector family of rods adds stability and power to allow for accurate line pick-up and delivery while minimizing false-casts. If you’ve every stalked Permit at 50’ and watched them quickly move to 80’, then you will really appreciate what the new technology brings to your arsenal. A great all-around fly rod as well, the Sector 909 is a versatile for use around the world and suitable for casters of all skill levels.
The Scott Sector saltwater fly rod series from Scott fly rods sits at the pinnacle of modern fly rods with proprietary design and components. Incredibly light in hand, the Sector has the power to pick a load of line up off the water and shoot it out accurately with just a quick false cast. Feel is everything with Scott rods and the Sector carries on that tradition with sensitivity throughout the casting stroke to intuitively improve accuracy.
The Scott Sector was recognized by the fly-fishing industry as the “2019 Best New Fly Rod” at the 2019 IFTD show.
Donated by Scott Fly Rods
Retail Value: $1095
RL Winston Pure 8'3" 4wt 4pc Rod
$750
Starting bid
If you can own only one spring creek rod, the PURE 2 8’3” 4 weight is the one. Incredibly delicate with superb control, this incredible rod will become a classic. With unmatched feel, this rod will load at your shoelaces and manage longer drifts with ease.
Donated by RL Winston Rod Company
Retail Value $995.00
The new PURE 2 is crafted for anglers who demand both precision and joy in the water. Building on our 95-year legacy of excellence of crafting the world's finest fly rods for trout, this rod embodies the essence of the "Pure" fly fishing experience: a deep connection to fly fishing and free from distractions.
With our revolutionary NanoParticle graphite technology, the PURE 2 offers unparalleled lightness, strength, and sensitivity, enhancing the feel of every cast. Designed for the world’s most technical trout fisheries, from tailwaters to small streams, these rods deliver flawless dry fly presentations and protect delicate tippets with ease. From the first cast, you'll feel the magic of Winston’s purest and most sacred of rod designs.
Orvis Helios D 9wt outfit with Mirage LT IV Reel and line
$1,200
Starting bid
This is an amazing outfit featuring Orvis' top of the line Helios D 9' 9wt 4 pc rod. For large bonefish and permit, this would be a go-to choice for your next trip to the flats.
The Helios D Rod: Your best is now 4x better with unprecedented accuracy and the backbone to deliver when you need it most. Designed and rigorously tested to perform in the most demanding conditions, the all-new Helios D fly rod is the go-everywhere, fish-anything option for anglers demanding power and precision. From tight-quarter trout streams to double hauling on salt flats, the versatility is a game- changer. With the world’s most accurate and powerful fly rod in your hands, anything is possible.
The Mirage LT Reel: There are times when less is more—the new Mirage LT fly reel is everything its big brother is, but designed to balance perfectly with lighter rods and yet still offer legendary Mirage engineering and performance. Mirage LT features a lighter version of the sealed and maintenance-free carbon and stainless steel disc drag system that adjusts from zero to full drag in a single drag knob rotation. With zero start-up inertia and precise low-end control it eliminates line shock and protects light tippets with the same silky smooth drag, and yet offers more stopping power than you will ever need for trout, bass, pike, musky, or carp. 30% lighter and 30% narrower, the Mirage LT is made in New Hampshire by the same skilled American craftsmen that build the Mirage. The LT offers the same increased retrieve rates, reduction in line coil, and is machined from the same strong, yet lightweight, 6061 T6 aluminum barstock as the Mirage. Ergonomically designed, machined aluminum handle. Quick-release spool easily converts from left- to right-hand retrieve. Type II anodizing. Titanium shaft reduces weight and adds durable power transmission. Fully radiused reel foot prevents kinked leaders. Low-profile counterweight won't catch fingers or fly lines. In midnight with silver accents, olive with silver accents, and red/white/blue. Made in USA.
Includes an Orvis Pro Saltwater tropic WF9F line.
Donated by Orvis
Retail Value: $1800
Orvis Carry It All Bag
$175
Starting bid
Built from 100% recycled CORDURA® ECO, the Carry It All protects and organizes all your fly-fishing equipment in a separate internal zippered storage compartment for rods and internal compartments with improved adjustable dividers to securely customize the storage of all of your gear. Zippered stretch-mesh compartments offer additional divided storage. The main compartment is protected by a lockable zipper. The outer corners are reinforced for extra protection and there is an external zippered pocket for quick access items. Removable padded shoulder strap. Float plane, jet plane, or the back of the truck, this is the best protection your equipment can have.
Donated by Orvis
Retail Value $249
Loaded MFC Boat Box
$350
Starting bid
Montana Fly Company's legendary "entire fly shop in a box" boat box, including the outside logo foam drying panel AND the insert leaf. This box holds over 2000 flies, and the Yellow Dog Fly Shop has you started off with a great selection of streamers, foam dries and subsurface patterns ready to go for the "50 Mile Riffle"!
Donated by Yellow Dog & MFC
Retail Value: $500
Custom Ian Davis Art Yeti Panga Backpack
$300
Starting bid
Custom Yeti Panga Waterproof Backpack with a sweet rainbow trout hand drawn by Yellow Dog's own Ian Davis. One of a kind, made especially for tonight's event! The Yeti Panga 28 Waterproof Backpack is a rugged and reliable gear-hauling solution designed for outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers. This backpack is constructed with high-density nylon and equipped with a HydroLok zipper, ensuring exceptional durability and full waterproof protection. With a 28-liter capacity, it offers ample storage space for your essentials while keeping them safe and dry. The backpack features ergonomic shoulder straps and a removable waist belt for comfortable carrying, even during long journeys. The QuickGrab™ lash points and gear loops provide convenient attachment options for additional equipment. The interior is equipped with a stowaway mesh pocket and a zippered compartment for easy organization. Whether you're hiking, camping, or traveling, the Yeti Panga 28 Waterproof Backpack is built to withstand the elements and keep your gear secure.
Donated by Yeti and Ian Davis Art
Retail Value: Priceless!
Orvis Pro Boat Bag
$275
Starting bid
Constructed from 840-denier, abrasion- and puncture-resistant ballistic nylon and then coated with .1mm TPU on both sides of the fabric, our 28L PRO Boat Bag is the best in its class. After consulting with the nation’s leading driftboat and raft builders, we settled on a 28L volume with a shape expressly designed to fit the most critical boat spaces in front of a rower’s foot bar or to your side without hampering an oar stroke. If at first glance the bag looks minimal, your perception's served you wisely. There’s really nothing on the outside to catch fly line, and even the Hypalon® tool docking station, fly patch, and wildly popular, patented, easy-access Tippet Whippet have been welded onto the fabric instead of sewn in so there’s no possibility of water leakage. The interior of the bag is protected from water via a proven YKK AquaGuard® zipper with a secondary, interior splash rim just above to ward off errant water intrusion when unzipped. Inside, you’ll find a generous opening with an interior we’ve brightened up by adding a high-vis chartreuse color. Under the lid, we’ve placed dual zippered pockets for essentials like keys, phones, licenses, and headlamps. Four divider panels—two short and two long—prevent yard sales or gear migration and allow you to fully customize the interior layout to your exact liking. On the bottom, you’ll find a rigid Hypalon foot—the same durable, waterproof material used for raft tubes—with four sticky rubber feet to keep the bag from sliding. Side carry handles and a removable shoulder strap round out your transport options in a boat bag multi-day floaters can truly live out of.
Donated by Orvis
Retail Value: $349
Bajio Polarized Sunglasses
$150
Starting bid
An independent sunglass brand motivated by a profound connection to the water and a drive to inspire positive change. Through our radically clear lenses and plant-based frames you can join our vision to harness the power of purpose. Grab a pair to see the world (and more fish) in a new light.
Winning bidder will receive a certificate good for one pair of Bajio sunglasses to be ordered direct from bajiosunglasses.com
Donated by Bajio
Retail Value: $229-$259
Orvis Pro Waterproof Tote
$75
Starting bid
From this fishing bag's sturdy, freestanding reinforced base to its integrated handles, everything about the PRO Waterproof Tote was thoughtfully designed to get you and your stuff where you’re going. Abrasion-resistant, puncture-resistant 840-denier ballistic nylon protects your valuables as well as the tote, with two-sided waterproofing to take water out of the equation. The waterproof rolltop liner stows inside and out of the way when you’re not using it. Big opening makes loading and unloading easy. This is the tote that’s ready to go fishing whenever you are.
Nylon. Spot clean. Imported.
35.5L capacity. 2.4 lbs. 14.5”H x 17”W x 7.5”D.
Donated by Orvis
Retail Value: $159
Winston LVF Polarized Sunglasses
$150
Starting bid
Designed for anglers who prefer more coverage in a larger frame, our LVF (Large Vintage Fishing) sunglasses offer the same crystal clear polarized nylon lenses as our Montana sunglasses with an oleophobic and anti-reflective coating. These lightweight sport shades are perfect for active lifestyles, offer a distinct look, great coverage, and all-day comfort. Our LVF sunglasses are excellent fishing sunglasses with exceptional clarity in a cool design.
Donated by Winston
Retail Value: $225
Winston Montana Polarized Sunglasses
$150
Starting bid
We custom designed our new Montana sunglasses with what we feel are the best overall polarized fishing lenses possible with great looking frames:
Best premium polarized nylon lenses
Oleophobic anti-smudge coating
Anti-reflective coating
Most importantly, our Montana sunglasses look fantastic and are phenomenal fishing sunglasses.
Donated by Winston
Retail Value: $225
Custom Engraved High Camp Firelight 750 All-In-One Bar Set
$80
Starting bid
Pack a full bottle, share the moment. The Firelight Flask® elevates every adventure, transforming any location into your personal bar. Featuring two integrated magnetic tumblers, this rugged yet refined flask ensures your favorite spirit or batch cocktail tastes exactly as the maker intended. Vacuum-insulated, leak-proof, and built with premium steel, it’s the ultimate companion for campfire toasts, summit celebrations, or sophisticated travel sips. Ditch the cooler, raise the bar, share the spirit.
Custom Engraved with the YDCCF Tournament Series logo!
Donated by High Camp
Retail Value: $129
Framed Upper&Lower Madison River canvas prints by Ian Davis
$300
Starting bid
A beautiful set of framed prints by Ian Davis featuring the Upper and Lower sections of the world famous Madison River.
Frames measure 32"x22"
Donated By Ian Davis
Retail Value: $400
Montana Rivers 3pc Canvas Print Set by Ian Davis
$150
Starting bid
Three of the most iconic rivers in Montana are featured in this set: the Madison, the Gallatin and the Yellowstone.
Each canvas measures 20"x16"
Donated by Ian Davis
Retail Value $300
Guide's Eyes Canvas Print by Ian Davis
$75
Starting bid
Ever wonder what your guide sees? Ian did and this is his representation of that moment.
This canvas print measures 24"x20"
Donated by Ian Davis
Retail Value $150
Suenos Cubanos Canvas Print by Ian Davis
$125
Starting bid
Sometimes when you're on the bow, you have visions. Especially when you're after permit.
Original art by Ian Davis.
This canvas print measures 24"x20"
Donated by Ian Davis
Retail Value: $200
Fred W Thomas "Brush Pile Brookies" print
$50
Starting bid
Missoula based artist Fred Thomas depiction of a pair of brook trout in their preferred habitat. This artist proof print measures 16" x 24". Donated by Greg Thomas
Rare Soundwave "Sandbox" by Widespread Panic print SIGNED
$950
Starting bid
Super Rare Soundwaves Art canvas print created from a recording of "Sandbox" made during Widespread Panic's 2023 run in Austin. Hand SIGNED BY THE ENTIRE BAND. 1 of 20. Art measures 24" x 24" with a 3" border. Donated by Jojo Hermann.
One of a Kind Custom Art Hat by Ian Davis
$100
Starting bid
Ian Davis' art evokes the places we all love to fish, the communities we support and the fish we love to target. Here he's drawn a jumping rainbow on the Madison commemorating tonight's show with Jojo at the Double R. This is a one of kind item and your bid supports YDCCF's work!
Umpqua Northfork Waist Pack w/loaded fly box
$150
Starting bid
Umpqua's new Northfork Waist pack along with a loaded fly box of Umpqua trout patterns. Includes the Northfork Tippet Holder and combos dry shake/floatant holder. Donated by Umpqua Retail Value: $285
Framed Canvas Rainbow Trout print by Jim Klug
$300
Starting bid
Jim Klug has been traveling the world fishing and shooting photos for over 30 years. His work was compiled in the newly released book "Waypoints" at the end of 2024. This is a stunning capture of a rainbow trout in a large format canvas framed print. Frame measures 33"x25". Donated by Jim Klug Photography Retail Value $400
Custom Ian Davis Art Fly Box with setlist
$200
Starting bid
Commemorating tonight's event, Ian has done some of his signature art on one side of this box, and Jojo will be handwriting tonight's set list on the other side and signing it as well! Comes with an assortment inside too! Donated by Ian Davis, Yellow Dog and Jojo Hermann
Rockin' the Madison Vinyl Event Banner SIGNED
$100
Starting bid
One of tonight's event banners signed by Jojo Hermann of Widespread Panic. Original Art by Ian Davis. Measures 30" x 52" Donated by YDCCF
