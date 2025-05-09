Rockin the Madison Silent Auction

This is an amazing outfit featuring Orvis' top of the line Helios D 9' 9wt 4 pc rod. For large bonefish and permit, this would be a go-to choice for your next trip to the flats. The Helios D Rod: Your best is now 4x better with unprecedented accuracy and the backbone to deliver when you need it most. Designed and rigorously tested to perform in the most demanding conditions, the all-new Helios D fly rod is the go-everywhere, fish-anything option for anglers demanding power and precision. From tight-quarter trout streams to double hauling on salt flats, the versatility is a game- changer. With the world’s most accurate and powerful fly rod in your hands, anything is possible. The Mirage LT Reel: There are times when less is more—the new Mirage LT fly reel is everything its big brother is, but designed to balance perfectly with lighter rods and yet still offer legendary Mirage engineering and performance. Mirage LT features a lighter version of the sealed and maintenance-free carbon and stainless steel disc drag system that adjusts from zero to full drag in a single drag knob rotation. With zero start-up inertia and precise low-end control it eliminates line shock and protects light tippets with the same silky smooth drag, and yet offers more stopping power than you will ever need for trout, bass, pike, musky, or carp. 30% lighter and 30% narrower, the Mirage LT is made in New Hampshire by the same skilled American craftsmen that build the Mirage. The LT offers the same increased retrieve rates, reduction in line coil, and is machined from the same strong, yet lightweight, 6061 T6 aluminum barstock as the Mirage. Ergonomically designed, machined aluminum handle. Quick-release spool easily converts from left- to right-hand retrieve. Type II anodizing. Titanium shaft reduces weight and adds durable power transmission. Fully radiused reel foot prevents kinked leaders. Low-profile counterweight won't catch fingers or fly lines. In midnight with silver accents, olive with silver accents, and red/white/blue. Made in USA. Includes an Orvis Pro Saltwater tropic WF9F line. Donated by Orvis Retail Value: $1800

