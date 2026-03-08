Rockin' Thru the Decades

🚨 Decade Showdown Challenge:

When you get your event ticket, you'll choose your favorite decade — '70s, '80s, or '90s. Throughout the night, you’ll have chances to earn points for your decade by participating in activities, games, and more (surprises coming soon!). The decade with the most points by the end of the night wins ultimate bragging rights — and maybe even a special prize! 🕹️🎉





All tickets have the same perks it's up to you what decade will win!





🎉 This Ticket Includes:

🏆 Decade-Themed Costume Contest – Prizes for the raddest looks!

🎟️ Raffle Baskets – Score some sweet swag!

🎧 DJ Augaveli spinning throwback jams – from disco to pop to old-school hip hop 🎶

🍹 Cash Bar & Light Refreshments

Bust out the bell bottoms, tease that hair, or rock your best grunge — we’re throwing it back to the '70s, '80s, and '90s for a night of retro fun, all to help our feline friends at The Kitty Squad, Inc.!