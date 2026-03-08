Rockin' Thru the Decades

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About this event
🚨 Decade Showdown Challenge:
When you get your event ticket, you'll choose your favorite decade — '70s, '80s, or '90s. Throughout the night, you’ll have chances to earn points for your decade by participating in activities, games, and more (surprises coming soon!). The decade with the most points by the end of the night wins ultimate bragging rights — and maybe even a special prize! 🕹️🎉
All tickets have the same perks it's up to you what decade will win!
🎉 This Ticket Includes:
Bust out the bell bottoms, tease that hair, or rock your best grunge — we’re throwing it back to the '70s, '80s, and '90s for a night of retro fun, all to help our feline friends at The Kitty Squad, Inc.!
🚨 Decade Showdown Challenge:
When you get your event ticket, you'll choose your favorite decade — '70s, '80s, or '90s. Throughout the night, you’ll have chances to earn points for your decade by participating in activities, games, and more (surprises coming soon!). The decade with the most points by the end of the night wins ultimate bragging rights — and maybe even a special prize! 🕹️🎉
All tickets have the same perks it's up to you what decade will win!
🎉 This Ticket Includes:
Bust out the bell bottoms, tease that hair, or rock your best grunge — we’re throwing it back to the '70s, '80s, and '90s for a night of retro fun, all to help our feline friends at The Kitty Squad, Inc.!
🚨 Decade Showdown Challenge:
When you get your event ticket, you'll choose your favorite decade — '70s, '80s, or '90s. Throughout the night, you’ll have chances to earn points for your decade by participating in activities, games, and more (surprises coming soon!). The decade with the most points by the end of the night wins ultimate bragging rights — and maybe even a special prize! 🕹️🎉
All tickets have the same perks it's up to you what decade will win!
🎉 This Ticket Includes:
Bust out the bell bottoms, tease that hair, or rock your best grunge — we’re throwing it back to the '70s, '80s, and '90s for a night of retro fun, all to help our feline friends at The Kitty Squad, Inc.!
Sponsorships are $100 and include many benefits to the donor: Name or business logo on our website with a link to your webpage or social media. Name or logo on event signage and social media posts as well as announced during the event.
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