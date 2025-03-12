Rockin With the Roses Presents SOUNDHOUSE

Ages 2 years- 10 years
Ages 2 years- 10 years
General Ticket
$20
10 years and up
10 years and up
VIP Table - SOLD OUT!
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Includes a beverage of your choice, dinner of your choice, and a special dessert only available to VIP guest. All food is designed and cooked by Le Vigne Winery's owner and Chef, Walter Filippini.
Adult Raffle Ticket
$50
A $50 donation gets you one Raffle ticket for a chance to win a One night stay at Allegretto Resort and Vineyard.
A $50 donation gets you one Raffle ticket for a chance to win a One night stay at Allegretto Resort and Vineyard.
Kids Raffle Ticket
$25
A $25 donation geta you a chance to win Two (2) unlimited ride wristbands for the California Mid State Fair.
A $25 donation geta you a chance to win Two (2) unlimited ride wristbands for the California Mid State Fair.
Add a donation for Saint Rose Catholic School
$
