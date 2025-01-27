Rocking For Our Heroes: A Vintage Vixen Paint Party!

Vintage Vixens Mission Statement
The Vintage Vixens is a non-profit 501(C)3 organization dedicated to healing veterans who suffer from the silent wounds of PTSD and MST. We bring joy and hope to our heroes through enchanting performances of vintage music spanning the 1920's to the 1990's. Dressed in vintage attire, our performances light up the stage and the hearts of our audience.
But our mission goes beyond entertainment. We host a variety of Hope & Healing Events, including engaging conferences, monthly camaraderie events like art activities, weekly physical exercise sessions, and trips to the firing range.
Whether its a military appreciation events, business gatherings, or corporate celebrations, the Vintage Vixens are committed to bringing joy and recognition to those who have dedicated their lives to service. We aim to foster a supportive community for our veterans, offering them a sense of purpose, connection, and healing.
Your generous donations help us continue our mission, reach more veterans, and create unforgettable experiences that honor their service. Together we can make a positive impact on the lives of our nation's heroes.
*JOIN OUR TEAM*
If you're interested in being a part of our team as a performer, flag holder, volunteer, or board member, please reach out to us at 843-557-3662 or send an email to [email protected]
