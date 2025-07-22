form_archived

Rockingham Bird Club Seed Sale

addExtraDonation

$

Black Oil Sunflower item
Black Oil Sunflower
$20

25 lb. bag

Research shows that this is the most preferred of all the seeds for wild birds, having a thin shell and high oil content for needed energy. If you only want one kind of seed, this is it.

Black Oil Sunflower SPECIAL item
Black Oil Sunflower SPECIAL
$55

3 25-lb. bags

Just the Meats (shell free) item
Just the Meats (shell free)
$9

Less waste, no hulls, no mess

5 lb. bag: Sunflower Chips, Shelled Peanuts, Tree nuts, Vegetable Oil

Tree nuts=Split Peanuts, Almonds, Walnuts, Pecans,  Pistachios with a small portion of Cashews, Macadamias and Hazelnuts

Shell-free Medley item
Shell-free Medley
$28

Less waste, no hulls, no mess

20 lb. bag: Coarse Sunflower Chips, Split Peanuts, Hulled Millet.

Shell-free Medley SPECIAL item
Shell-free Medley SPECIAL
$80

3 20-lb. bags

Coarse Sunflower Chips, Split Peanuts, Hulled Millet.

Song Bird Medley item
Song Bird Medley
$23

20 lb. bag: Premium Black Oil Sunflower Seeds, Split Peanuts, Course Sunflower Chips, Stripe Sunflower (no Millet)

Chirper's Choice item
Chirper's Choice
$40

40 lb. bag: Premium Black Oil Sunflower, White Millet, Sunflower Chips, Safflower, Peanuts, Striped Sunflower

Chirper's Choice SPECIAL item
Chirper's Choice SPECIAL
$110

3 40-lb. bags:

Premium Black Oil Sunflower, White Millet, Sunflower Chips, Safflower, Peanuts, Striped Sunflower

Fruit Berry Nut Medley item
Fruit Berry Nut Medley
$30

This mix can be a winter present to your birds!

20 lb. bag: Premium Oil Sunflower, Coarse Sunflower Chips, Split Peanuts, Safflower Seeds, Tree Nuts, Cranberries, Raisins

White Millet item
White Millet
$16

20 lb. bag

This is perfect seed for ground feeding birds - juncos, white-throated and song sparrows, towhees and doves.  Broadcast the millet.  Place in platform and/or ground feeders. Mix in your own blends.

Peanut Splits item
Peanut Splits
$16

10 lb. bag

These peanut halves are high in energy and loved by woodpeckers, titmice, blue jays, and chickadees.  Mix in with your favorite seed or serve alone!

Sunflower Chips - Medium item
Sunflower Chips - Medium
$39

25 lb. bag

These are sunflower seeds with very high energy and NO HULLS! While it seems more expensive, you will save and be happy for less mess.  The birds love it.

Finch Favorite item
Finch Favorite
$32

Have you been frustrated with birds ignoring your nyjer seed? Try this high energy mix and watch the finch and woodpeckers flock to your feeder.

20 lb. bag: Nyjer, Fine Sunflower Chips

Safflower Seed item
Safflower Seed
$31

20 lb. bag

This seed is the 2nd most-favored seed of cardinals.  The nuisance birds and squirrels do not like safflower.  It blends well with other seeds.

10” Nylon Thistle Sock item
10” Nylon Thistle Sock
$3

The 10” long nylon bag holds your finch seed. It is fun to watch the Goldfinches hang on this sock to feed.

Peanut Butter Suet Cake - HOMEMADE item
Peanut Butter Suet Cake - HOMEMADE
$2.50

12 oz.

This gourmet suet cake fits square, wire feeders or will cut to fit your suet log feeder - loved by all birds.  Refrigerate to store.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing