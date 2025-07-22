Rockingham Bird Club Seed Sale

$
25 lb. bag
Research shows that this is the most preferred of all the seeds for wild birds, having a thin shell and high oil content for needed energy. If you only want one kind of seed, this is it.
3 25-lb. bags
Less waste, no hulls, no mess
5 lb. bag: Sunflower Chips, Shelled Peanuts, Tree nuts, Vegetable Oil
Tree nuts=Split Peanuts, Almonds, Walnuts, Pecans, Pistachios with a small portion of Cashews, Macadamias and Hazelnuts
20 lb. bag: Coarse Sunflower Chips, Split Peanuts, Hulled Millet.
3 20-lb. bags
20 lb. bag: Premium Black Oil Sunflower Seeds, Split Peanuts, Course Sunflower Chips, Stripe Sunflower (no Millet)
40 lb. bag: Premium Black Oil Sunflower, White Millet, Sunflower Chips, Safflower, Peanuts, Striped Sunflower
3 40-lb. bags:
This mix can be a winter present to your birds!
20 lb. bag: Premium Oil Sunflower, Coarse Sunflower Chips, Split Peanuts, Safflower Seeds, Tree Nuts, Cranberries, Raisins
20 lb. bag
This is perfect seed for ground feeding birds - juncos, white-throated and song sparrows, towhees and doves. Broadcast the millet. Place in platform and/or ground feeders. Mix in your own blends.
10 lb. bag
These peanut halves are high in energy and loved by woodpeckers, titmice, blue jays, and chickadees. Mix in with your favorite seed or serve alone!
25 lb. bag
These are sunflower seeds with very high energy and NO HULLS! While it seems more expensive, you will save and be happy for less mess. The birds love it.
Have you been frustrated with birds ignoring your nyjer seed? Try this high energy mix and watch the finch and woodpeckers flock to your feeder.
20 lb. bag: Nyjer, Fine Sunflower Chips
20 lb. bag
This seed is the 2nd most-favored seed of cardinals. The nuisance birds and squirrels do not like safflower. It blends well with other seeds.
The 10” long nylon bag holds your finch seed. It is fun to watch the Goldfinches hang on this sock to feed.
12 oz.
This gourmet suet cake fits square, wire feeders or will cut to fit your suet log feeder - loved by all birds. Refrigerate to store.
