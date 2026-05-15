Rockville Chess Club Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until June 3, 2027
Youth (5 - 19 yrs old), Senior (65 yrs +).
Membership includes access to all club activities:
● Great venue in the heart of Rockville (easy access to public transportation, free Parking, and Food choices nearby);
● Meet every Monday and on the Second and Fourth Friday of the month;
● Members can play for free on the Mondays and Fridays or decide to participate in a tournament for prizes at the Friday events. Club membership provides a discounted entry fee;
● Weekly group Lecture for basics/fundamentals;
● Weekly group lessons for intermediate players by a FIDE Master;
● Weekly group lessons for advanced players by a FIDE Master;
● Game review by a FIDE Master;
● The best Junior and Senior players will be selected to represent the Club in local team tournaments;
● Low-cost weekly, bi-weekly and monthly rated tournaments;
● Tournament discount to Club Members;
● Free Sunday Ladder, and Chess Club at the Rockville Public Library;
● Free Online Tournaments (Chess.com).
Valid until June 3, 2027
Adult (20 - 64 yrs old)
Membership includes access to all club activities:
● Great venue in the heart of Rockville (easy access to public transportation, free Parking, and Food choices nearby);
● Meet every Monday and on the Second and Fourth Friday of the month;
● Members can play for free on the Mondays and Fridays or decide to participate in a tournament for prizes at the Friday events. Club membership provides a discounted entry fee;
● Weekly group Lecture for basics/fundamentals;
● Weekly group lessons for intermediate players by a FIDE Master;
● Weekly group lessons for advanced players by a FIDE Master;
● Game review by a FIDE Master;
● The best Junior and Senior players will be selected to represent the Club in local team tournaments;
● Low-cost weekly, bi-weekly and monthly rated tournaments;
● Tournament discount to Club Members;
● Free Sunday Ladder, and Chess Club at the Rockville Public Library;
● Free Online Tournaments (Chess.com).
Valid until June 3, 2027
Immediate Family Members only (Parents/Guardians and children).
Membership includes access to all club activities:
● Great venue in the heart of Rockville (easy access to public transportation, free Parking, and Food choices nearby);
● Meet every Monday and on the Second and Fourth Friday of the month;
● Members can play for free on the Mondays and Fridays or decide to participate in a tournament for prizes at the Friday events. Club membership provides a discounted entry fee;
● Weekly group Lecture for basics/fundamentals;
● Weekly group lessons for intermediate players by a FIDE Master;
● Weekly group lessons for advanced players by a FIDE Master;
● Game review by a FIDE Master;
● The best Junior and Senior players will be selected to represent the Club in local team tournaments;
● Low-cost weekly, bi-weekly and monthly rated tournaments;
● Tournament discount to Club Members;
● Free Sunday Ladder, and Chess Club at the Rockville Public Library;
● Free Online Tournaments (Chess.com).
Youth (5 - 19 yrs old), Senior (65 yrs +).
Membership includes access to all club activities:
● Great venue in the heart of Rockville (easy access to public transportation, free Parking, and Food choices nearby);
● Meet every Monday and on the Second and Fourth Friday of the month;
● Members can play for free on the Mondays and Fridays or decide to participate in a tournament for prizes at the Friday events. Club membership provides a discounted entry fee;
● Weekly group Lecture for basics/fundamentals;
● Weekly group lessons for intermediate players by a FIDE Master;
● Weekly group lessons for advanced players by a FIDE Master;
● Game review by a FIDE Master;
● The best Junior and Senior players will be selected to represent the Club in local team tournaments;
● Low-cost weekly, bi-weekly and monthly rated tournaments;
● Tournament discount to Club Members;
● Free Sunday Ladder, and Chess Club at the Rockville Public Library;
● Free Online Tournaments (Chess.com).
Adult (20 - 64 yrs old)
Membership includes access to all club activities:
● Great venue in the heart of Rockville (easy access to public transportation, free Parking, and Food choices nearby);
● Meet every Monday and on the Second and Fourth Friday of the month;
● Members can play for free on the Mondays and Fridays or decide to participate in a tournament for prizes at the Friday events. Club membership provides a discounted entry fee;
● Weekly group Lecture for basics/fundamentals;
● Weekly group lessons for intermediate players by a FIDE Master;
● Weekly group lessons for advanced players by a FIDE Master;
● Game review by a FIDE Master;
● The best Junior and Senior players will be selected to represent the Club in local team tournaments;
● Low-cost weekly, bi-weekly and monthly rated tournaments;
● Tournament discount to Club Members;
● Free Sunday Ladder, and Chess Club at the Rockville Public Library;
● Free Online Tournaments (Chess.com).
Immediate Family Members only (Parents/Guardians and children).
Membership includes access to all club activities:
● Great venue in the heart of Rockville (easy access to public transportation, free Parking, and Food choices nearby);
● Meet every Monday and on the Second and Fourth Friday of the month;
● Members can play for free on the Mondays and Fridays or decide to participate in a tournament for prizes at the Friday events. Club membership provides a discounted entry fee;
● Weekly group Lecture for basics/fundamentals;
● Weekly group lessons for intermediate players by a FIDE Master;
● Weekly group lessons for advanced players by a FIDE Master;
● Game review by a FIDE Master;
● The best Junior and Senior players will be selected to represent the Club in local team tournaments;
● Low-cost weekly, bi-weekly and monthly rated tournaments;
● Tournament discount to Club Members;
● Free Sunday Ladder, and Chess Club at the Rockville Public Library;
● Free Online Tournaments (Chess.com).
Renews monthly
Youth (5 - 19 yrs old), Senior (65 yrs +).
Membership includes access to all club activities:
● Great venue in the heart of Rockville (easy access to public transportation, free Parking, and Food choices nearby);
● Meet every Monday and on the Second and Fourth Friday of the month;
● Members can play for free on the Mondays and Fridays or decide to participate in a tournament for prizes at the Friday events. Club membership provides a discounted entry fee;
● Weekly group Lecture for basics/fundamentals;
● Weekly group lessons for intermediate players by a FIDE Master;
● Weekly group lessons for advanced players by a FIDE Master;
● Game review by a FIDE Master;
● The best Junior and Senior players will be selected to represent the Club in local team tournaments;
● Low-cost weekly, bi-weekly and monthly rated tournaments;
● Tournament discount to Club Members;
● Free Sunday Ladder, and Chess Club at the Rockville Public Library;
● Free Online Tournaments (Chess.com).
Renews monthly
Adult (20 - 64 yrs old)
Membership includes access to all club activities:
● Great venue in the heart of Rockville (easy access to public transportation, free Parking, and Food choices nearby);
● Meet every Monday and on the Second and Fourth Friday of the month;
● Members can play for free on the Mondays and Fridays or decide to participate in a tournament for prizes at the Friday events. Club membership provides a discounted entry fee;
● Weekly group Lecture for basics/fundamentals;
● Weekly group lessons for intermediate players by a FIDE Master;
● Weekly group lessons for advanced players by a FIDE Master;
● Game review by a FIDE Master;
● The best Junior and Senior players will be selected to represent the Club in local team tournaments;
● Low-cost weekly, bi-weekly and monthly rated tournaments;
● Tournament discount to Club Members;
● Free Sunday Ladder, and Chess Club at the Rockville Public Library;
● Free Online Tournaments (Chess.com).
Renews monthly
Immediate Family Members only (Parents/Guardians and children).
Membership includes access to all club activities:
● Great venue in the heart of Rockville (easy access to public transportation, free Parking, and Food choices nearby);
● Meet every Monday and on the Second and Fourth Friday of the month;
● Members can play for free on the Mondays and Fridays or decide to participate in a tournament for prizes at the Friday events. Club membership provides a discounted entry fee;
● Weekly group Lecture for basics/fundamentals;
● Weekly group lessons for intermediate players by a FIDE Master;
● Weekly group lessons for advanced players by a FIDE Master;
● Game review by a FIDE Master;
● The best Junior and Senior players will be selected to represent the Club in local team tournaments;
● Low-cost weekly, bi-weekly and monthly rated tournaments;
● Tournament discount to Club Members;
● Free Sunday Ladder, and Chess Club at the Rockville Public Library;
● Free Online Tournaments (Chess.com).
$
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