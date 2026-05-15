Rockville Chess Club Memberships

Youth (5 - 19 yrs old), Senior (65 yrs +).





Membership includes access to all club activities:

● Great venue in the heart of Rockville (easy access to public transportation, free Parking, and Food choices nearby);

● Meet every Monday and on the Second and Fourth Friday of the month;

● Members can play for free on the Mondays and Fridays or decide to participate in a tournament for prizes at the Friday events. Club membership provides a discounted entry fee;

● Weekly group Lecture for basics/fundamentals;

● Weekly group lessons for intermediate players by a FIDE Master;

● Weekly group lessons for advanced players by a FIDE Master;

● Game review by a FIDE Master;

● The best Junior and Senior players will be selected to represent the Club in local team tournaments;

● Low-cost weekly, bi-weekly and monthly rated tournaments;

● Tournament discount to Club Members;

● Free Sunday Ladder, and Chess Club at the Rockville Public Library;

● Free Online Tournaments (Chess.com).