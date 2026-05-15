Rockville Chess Club Inc

Offered by

Rockville Chess Club Inc

About the memberships

Rockville Chess Club Memberships

Youth/Senior/Military/Veteran - Yearly
$130

Valid until June 3, 2027

Youth (5 - 19 yrs old), Senior (65 yrs +).


Membership includes access to all club activities:

● Great venue in the heart of Rockville (easy access to public transportation, free Parking, and Food choices nearby);

● Meet every Monday and on the Second and Fourth Friday of the month;

● Members can play for free on the Mondays and Fridays or decide to participate in a tournament for prizes at the Friday events. Club membership provides a discounted entry fee;

● Weekly group Lecture for basics/fundamentals;

● Weekly group lessons for intermediate players by a FIDE Master;

● Weekly group lessons for advanced players by a FIDE Master;

● Game review by a FIDE Master;

● The best Junior and Senior players will be selected to represent the Club in local team tournaments;

● Low-cost weekly, bi-weekly and monthly rated tournaments;

● Tournament discount to Club Members;

● Free Sunday Ladder, and Chess Club at the Rockville Public Library;

● Free Online Tournaments (Chess.com).

Adult - Yearly
$180

Valid until June 3, 2027

Adult (20 - 64 yrs old)


Membership includes access to all club activities:

● Great venue in the heart of Rockville (easy access to public transportation, free Parking, and Food choices nearby);

● Meet every Monday and on the Second and Fourth Friday of the month;

● Members can play for free on the Mondays and Fridays or decide to participate in a tournament for prizes at the Friday events. Club membership provides a discounted entry fee;

● Weekly group Lecture for basics/fundamentals;

● Weekly group lessons for intermediate players by a FIDE Master;

● Weekly group lessons for advanced players by a FIDE Master;

● Game review by a FIDE Master;

● The best Junior and Senior players will be selected to represent the Club in local team tournaments;

● Low-cost weekly, bi-weekly and monthly rated tournaments;

● Tournament discount to Club Members;

● Free Sunday Ladder, and Chess Club at the Rockville Public Library;

● Free Online Tournaments (Chess.com).

Family - Yearly
$220

Valid until June 3, 2027

Immediate Family Members only (Parents/Guardians and children).


Membership includes access to all club activities:

● Great venue in the heart of Rockville (easy access to public transportation, free Parking, and Food choices nearby);

● Meet every Monday and on the Second and Fourth Friday of the month;

● Members can play for free on the Mondays and Fridays or decide to participate in a tournament for prizes at the Friday events. Club membership provides a discounted entry fee;

● Weekly group Lecture for basics/fundamentals;

● Weekly group lessons for intermediate players by a FIDE Master;

● Weekly group lessons for advanced players by a FIDE Master;

● Game review by a FIDE Master;

● The best Junior and Senior players will be selected to represent the Club in local team tournaments;

● Low-cost weekly, bi-weekly and monthly rated tournaments;

● Tournament discount to Club Members;

● Free Sunday Ladder, and Chess Club at the Rockville Public Library;

● Free Online Tournaments (Chess.com).

Youth/Senior/Military/Veteran - Bi-Annual
$80

Youth (5 - 19 yrs old), Senior (65 yrs +).


Membership includes access to all club activities:

● Great venue in the heart of Rockville (easy access to public transportation, free Parking, and Food choices nearby);

● Meet every Monday and on the Second and Fourth Friday of the month;

● Members can play for free on the Mondays and Fridays or decide to participate in a tournament for prizes at the Friday events. Club membership provides a discounted entry fee;

● Weekly group Lecture for basics/fundamentals;

● Weekly group lessons for intermediate players by a FIDE Master;

● Weekly group lessons for advanced players by a FIDE Master;

● Game review by a FIDE Master;

● The best Junior and Senior players will be selected to represent the Club in local team tournaments;

● Low-cost weekly, bi-weekly and monthly rated tournaments;

● Tournament discount to Club Members;

● Free Sunday Ladder, and Chess Club at the Rockville Public Library;

● Free Online Tournaments (Chess.com).

Adult - Bi-Annual
$110

Adult (20 - 64 yrs old)


Membership includes access to all club activities:

● Great venue in the heart of Rockville (easy access to public transportation, free Parking, and Food choices nearby);

● Meet every Monday and on the Second and Fourth Friday of the month;

● Members can play for free on the Mondays and Fridays or decide to participate in a tournament for prizes at the Friday events. Club membership provides a discounted entry fee;

● Weekly group Lecture for basics/fundamentals;

● Weekly group lessons for intermediate players by a FIDE Master;

● Weekly group lessons for advanced players by a FIDE Master;

● Game review by a FIDE Master;

● The best Junior and Senior players will be selected to represent the Club in local team tournaments;

● Low-cost weekly, bi-weekly and monthly rated tournaments;

● Tournament discount to Club Members;

● Free Sunday Ladder, and Chess Club at the Rockville Public Library;

● Free Online Tournaments (Chess.com).

Family - Bi-Annual
$150

Immediate Family Members only (Parents/Guardians and children).


Membership includes access to all club activities:

● Great venue in the heart of Rockville (easy access to public transportation, free Parking, and Food choices nearby);

● Meet every Monday and on the Second and Fourth Friday of the month;

● Members can play for free on the Mondays and Fridays or decide to participate in a tournament for prizes at the Friday events. Club membership provides a discounted entry fee;

● Weekly group Lecture for basics/fundamentals;

● Weekly group lessons for intermediate players by a FIDE Master;

● Weekly group lessons for advanced players by a FIDE Master;

● Game review by a FIDE Master;

● The best Junior and Senior players will be selected to represent the Club in local team tournaments;

● Low-cost weekly, bi-weekly and monthly rated tournaments;

● Tournament discount to Club Members;

● Free Sunday Ladder, and Chess Club at the Rockville Public Library;

● Free Online Tournaments (Chess.com).

Youth/Senior/Military/Veteran - Monthly
$15

Renews monthly

Youth (5 - 19 yrs old), Senior (65 yrs +).


Membership includes access to all club activities:

● Great venue in the heart of Rockville (easy access to public transportation, free Parking, and Food choices nearby);

● Meet every Monday and on the Second and Fourth Friday of the month;

● Members can play for free on the Mondays and Fridays or decide to participate in a tournament for prizes at the Friday events. Club membership provides a discounted entry fee;

● Weekly group Lecture for basics/fundamentals;

● Weekly group lessons for intermediate players by a FIDE Master;

● Weekly group lessons for advanced players by a FIDE Master;

● Game review by a FIDE Master;

● The best Junior and Senior players will be selected to represent the Club in local team tournaments;

● Low-cost weekly, bi-weekly and monthly rated tournaments;

● Tournament discount to Club Members;

● Free Sunday Ladder, and Chess Club at the Rockville Public Library;

● Free Online Tournaments (Chess.com).

Adult - Monthly
$20

Renews monthly

Adult (20 - 64 yrs old)


Membership includes access to all club activities:

● Great venue in the heart of Rockville (easy access to public transportation, free Parking, and Food choices nearby);

● Meet every Monday and on the Second and Fourth Friday of the month;

● Members can play for free on the Mondays and Fridays or decide to participate in a tournament for prizes at the Friday events. Club membership provides a discounted entry fee;

● Weekly group Lecture for basics/fundamentals;

● Weekly group lessons for intermediate players by a FIDE Master;

● Weekly group lessons for advanced players by a FIDE Master;

● Game review by a FIDE Master;

● The best Junior and Senior players will be selected to represent the Club in local team tournaments;

● Low-cost weekly, bi-weekly and monthly rated tournaments;

● Tournament discount to Club Members;

● Free Sunday Ladder, and Chess Club at the Rockville Public Library;

● Free Online Tournaments (Chess.com).

Family - Monthly
$25

Renews monthly

Immediate Family Members only (Parents/Guardians and children).


Membership includes access to all club activities:

● Great venue in the heart of Rockville (easy access to public transportation, free Parking, and Food choices nearby);

● Meet every Monday and on the Second and Fourth Friday of the month;

● Members can play for free on the Mondays and Fridays or decide to participate in a tournament for prizes at the Friday events. Club membership provides a discounted entry fee;

● Weekly group Lecture for basics/fundamentals;

● Weekly group lessons for intermediate players by a FIDE Master;

● Weekly group lessons for advanced players by a FIDE Master;

● Game review by a FIDE Master;

● The best Junior and Senior players will be selected to represent the Club in local team tournaments;

● Low-cost weekly, bi-weekly and monthly rated tournaments;

● Tournament discount to Club Members;

● Free Sunday Ladder, and Chess Club at the Rockville Public Library;

● Free Online Tournaments (Chess.com).

Add a donation for Rockville Chess Club Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!