Rockwood Area Historical Society Inc

Offered by

Rockwood Area Historical Society Inc

About the memberships

Rockwood Area Historical Society Membership 2026

Adult single
$12

Renews yearly on: January 31

Membership renewal is due annually in February.

Adult couple
$20

Renews yearly on: January 31

Must reside at the same address. Membership renewal is due annually in February.

Senior single
$10

Renews yearly on: January 31

Membership renewal is due annually in February.

Senior couple
$17

Renews yearly on: January 31

Must reside at the same address. Membership renewal is due annually in February.

Student single
$10

Renews yearly on: January 31

Membership renewal is due annually in February.

Add a donation for Rockwood Area Historical Society Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!