Give Yourself Over to Absolute Pleasure! A Rocky Horror Picture Show Experience

About this event
Enjoy the show! Concessions will be sold on site starting at 7 pm.
Enjoy the show with $10 worth of concessions included! Concessions will include : wine, soda, Jello shots, popcorn and various snacks. Adult beverages will need ID to consume.
Includes two tickets to the show, concessions credit of $25! Concessions will include : wine, soda, Jello shots, popcorn and various snacks. Adult beverages will need ID to consume.
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