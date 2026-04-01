Unitarian Universalist Church Of Savannah

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Unitarian Universalist Church Of Savannah

About this event

Give Yourself Over to Absolute Pleasure! A Rocky Horror Picture Show Experience

311 E Harris St

Savannah, GA 31401, USA

Show Ticket
$5

Enjoy the show! Concessions will be sold on site starting at 7 pm.

Deluxe Ticket
$15

Enjoy the show with $10 worth of concessions included! Concessions will include : wine, soda, Jello shots, popcorn and various snacks. Adult beverages will need ID to consume.

Date Night Ticket Package
$30

Includes two tickets to the show, concessions credit of $25! Concessions will include : wine, soda, Jello shots, popcorn and various snacks. Adult beverages will need ID to consume.

Add a donation for Unitarian Universalist Church Of Savannah

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