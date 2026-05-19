Hosted by

Institute for Research on Male Supremacism

About this event

Rocky Horror Shadow Cast

1601 Trinity Dr

Los Alamos, NM 87544, USA

General Admission
$20

General seating at one of our tables seating up to eight. Seating is first-come first-serve.

Prop Bag
$10

Purchase a prop bag to fully participate in the shadow cast antics. Prop bag proceeds will go to support the Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico.

VIP Admission: Seat at Frank's Table
$50

Spot at an intimate VIP table right in front of the stage. With extra interaction from the table's named cast member.

VIP Admission: Seat at Janet's Table
$50

Spot at an intimate VIP table right in front of the stage. With extra interaction from the table's named cast member.

VIP Admission: Seat at Brad's Table
$50

Spot at an intimate VIP table right in front of the stage. With extra interaction from the table's named cast member.

VIP Admission: Seat at Rocky and Dr. Scott’s Table
$50

Spot at an intimate VIP table right in front of the stage. With extra interaction from the table's named cast member.

VIP Admission: Seat at Magenta and Columbia's Table
$50

Spot at an intimate VIP table right in front of the stage. With extra interaction from the table's named cast member.

VIP Admission: Seat at Riff and Eddie’s Table
$50

Seat at an intimate VIP table right in front of the stage. With extra interaction from the table's named cast member.

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