Rocky Horror Shadow Cast

About this event
General seating at one of our tables seating up to eight. Seating is first-come first-serve.
Purchase a prop bag to fully participate in the shadow cast antics. Prop bag proceeds will go to support the Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico.
Spot at an intimate VIP table right in front of the stage. With extra interaction from the table's named cast member.
Spot at an intimate VIP table right in front of the stage. With extra interaction from the table's named cast member.
Spot at an intimate VIP table right in front of the stage. With extra interaction from the table's named cast member.
Spot at an intimate VIP table right in front of the stage. With extra interaction from the table's named cast member.
Spot at an intimate VIP table right in front of the stage. With extra interaction from the table's named cast member.
Seat at an intimate VIP table right in front of the stage. With extra interaction from the table's named cast member.
$
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