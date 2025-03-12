Swing into Spring; RMDT Silent Pledges Continued...
Cody Nutcracker Snow Tutu
$800
Our current Snow Tutu's are over 20 years old and are in need of replacement. Each tutu costs approximately $800.
When you donate the full cost of 1 tutu, you and a guest will receive a special invitation to the Nutcracker Merde circle with the cast before Nutcracker performances in December 2025.
Wild West Promo Video
$1,750
Every few years RMDT hires Cactus Pros in Cody to put together promotional videos for the Nutcracker and Wild West Spectacular the Musical. This summer, 2025 we will be doing a new Promo for Wild West Spectacular the Musical.
When you donate the full amount of our promo video you'll receive acknowledgment at the end of our 2025 Wild West Spectacular Promo which will be used for several years.
Wizard of Oz Playwright Production Rights
$5,800
RMDT's Cody Theatre Company will be doing Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Wizard of Oz this October. For us to put on this musical we have to pay for the rights to do so. This is for the scrip; music will be an additional cost.
When you donate the full amount, you'll receive 4 comped tickets to TCTC's Wizard of Oz performance and a special invitation to the merde circle before one of the performances.
Remaining Nutcracker Snow Branches
$8,000
Our Nutcracker Snow scene design is still not complete.
Donate full amount and receive a lunch for 2 with our scenic designer, Casey Kearns.
