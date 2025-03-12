Swing into Spring; RMDT Silent Pledges Continued...

RMDT's Cody Theatre Company will be doing Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Wizard of Oz this October. For us to put on this musical we have to pay for the rights to do so. This is for the scrip; music will be an additional cost. When you donate the full amount, you'll receive 4 comped tickets to TCTC's Wizard of Oz performance and a special invitation to the merde circle before one of the performances.

