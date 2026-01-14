American Society of Civil Engineers Colorado Section

Hosted by

American Society of Civil Engineers Colorado Section

About this event

Rocky Mountain Geoconference 2026

3801 Quebec St

Denver, CO 80207, USA

Corporate Sponsor
$500

Includes one conference registration plus company logo recognition on event materials and display during conference breaks.

Standard Registration - Early Bird
$180
Available until Oct 23

Take advantage of discounted pricing by registering early for the Rocky Mountain Geo-Conference and secure your spot at this year’s technical program.

Standard Registration
$200

Includes full access to all technical sessions, keynote presentation, exhibitor interactions, and networking events throughout the conference.

Corporate Registration
$840
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Includes registration for three attendees plus company logo recognition on event materials and display during conference breaks.

Student
$50

Discounted registration is available to students currently enrolled in an accredited college or university.

Break Sponsor
$800

Includes one conference registration plus company logo display at the snack and coffee tables during scheduled breaks.

Breakfast Sponsor
$1,000

Includes one conference registration plus company logo display at the breakfast buffet during the morning session.

Lunch Sponsor
$1,000

Includes one conference registration plus company logo display at the lunch buffet during lunch break.

Happy Hour Sponsor
$1,000

Includes one conference registration plus company logo display at the bar during the reception.

Exhibitor
$950

Includes one conference registration and exhibitor space in the Great Hall for direct engagement with attendees and presentation of your company’s products and services during breaks. Limited Power Availability, please plan accordingly

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