Rocky Mountain Moose Hockey Booster
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Rocky Mountain Moose Hockey Booster

About this event

Sales closed

Rocky Mountain Moose Hockey Booster's Auction

Pick-up location

1801 Riverside Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80525, USA

Cozy Corner Package item
Cozy Corner Package item
Cozy Corner Package
$50

Starting bid

Hand made quilt with Moose logo and a rustic wood sign with 1 8oz Wander Moose Custom Coffee


Estimated Value ~ $200.00

"Talk Birdie to Me" Ultimate Indoor Golf Package: 30 Days item
"Talk Birdie to Me" Ultimate Indoor Golf Package: 30 Days
$50

Starting bid

One month Birdie Membership to Back Nine located in Timnath, CO.

*Unlimited tee times

*2 Hour tee time p/ booking

*24/7 access

*3 Guests Included


Valid till 12/31/2026


Estimated Value ~ $230.00

Evening @ the Lincoln Center 2 tickets to Women Of Americana item
Evening @ the Lincoln Center 2 tickets to Women Of Americana item
Evening @ the Lincoln Center 2 tickets to Women Of Americana item
Evening @ the Lincoln Center 2 tickets to Women Of Americana
$25

Starting bid

This certificate entitles you to a complimentary pair of tickets to Women of Americana:

A Celebration of American Music presented by The Lincoln Center.

Friday, March 20, 2026 @ 7:30 pm

The Lincoln Center in the Performance Hall.


From Joan Baez and Bonnie Raitt to Alison Krauss and Brandi Carlile featuring Cristina Vane and Brennen Leigh.

Join us for a heartfelt celebration of early folk, country, gospel, and Western swing music with Women of Americana! This isn’t just a concert—it’s an exuberant exploration of this singular American genre that planted the roots of American music. Featuring vocalists and instrumentalists Cristina Vane and Brennen Leigh, the show includes songs made famous by iconic artists like Brandi Carlile, Emmy Lou Harris, Alison Krauss,  Dolly Parton and more. Titles like  “Blowin’ In The Wind” (Joan Baez), “Angel From Montgomery” (Bonnie Raitt), “Car Wheels On A Gravel Road” (Lucinda Williams), “Can The Circle Be Unbroken” (The Carter Family), and more. 

Accompanying video projections make this concert a multi-media event, coinciding with the upcoming Semi-quincentennial (250th anniversary of the United States’ founding).  Women of Americana will entertain and inspire audiences at a historic moment in our nation’s history.


Estimated Value ~ $67.00 for 2 tkts

Avs vs Canucks 4/1 (2 tickets) item
Avs vs Canucks 4/1 (2 tickets) item
Avs vs Canucks 4/1 (2 tickets)
$50

Starting bid

Colorado Avs vs Vancouver Canucks game Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Ball Arena 6:30 pm

Section 326 Row 6 seats 1 & 2.

Donated by GMBA.


Estimated Value ~ $120.00

Avs vs Oilers 3/10 (2 tickets) item
Avs vs Oilers 3/10 (2 tickets) item
Avs vs Oilers 3/10 (2 tickets)
$50

Starting bid

Colorado Avs vs Edmonton Oilers game

Tuesday, March 10th

Ball Arena 8:00pm

Section 324 Row 13 seats 13 & 14


Estimated Value ~ $150.00

1 Private Training Session item
1 Private Training Session item
1 Private Training Session item
1 Private Training Session
$40

Starting bid

1 Private Pursuit Session/Assessment w Adam Parsons at Pursuit Training & Performance Gym in Windsor, CO. Top of the line equipment and facility.


Location: 7850 S Co Rd 5, Windsor, CO 80528


Estimated Value ~ 150.00

The Daily Grind Package item
The Daily Grind Package item
The Daily Grind Package item
The Daily Grind Package
$25

Starting bid

Wander Moose Custom coffee 8oz bag

2 Moose YETI mugs

Mossburn Speyside Whisky

$20 Starbucks gift Card


Estimated Value ~ $200.00

Harley Davidson Fan Bundle item
Harley Davidson Fan Bundle
$10

Starting bid

Harley Davidson T-shirt (men's medium)

Steel water bottle

2 keychains

Playing Cards

Mat


Estimated Value: ~45.00

Summer Fun Basket item
Summer Fun Basket item
Summer Fun Basket
$25

Starting bid

6 Walrus Ice Cream vouchers for free ice cream (Ft. Collins, CO). One Beach towel. A turquoise 28 quart Igloo cooler. Size 5 soccer ball and one aqua football.


Estimated Value ~ $85.00

The Avalanche Ultimate Fan Package item
The Avalanche Ultimate Fan Package item
The Avalanche Ultimate Fan Package item
The Avalanche Ultimate Fan Package
$50

Starting bid

Landeskog!! Oh Captain, My Captain!


Autographed photo AND puck!

Avs metal coasters

$100 Pure Hockey gift card.


Estimated Value ~ priceless

Power Play Teeth Whitening 1 item
Power Play Teeth Whitening 1
$40

Starting bid

Teeth Whitening Kit donated by

Goings Orthodontics!


Estimated Value ~ $330.00

Power Play Teeth Whitening 2 item
Power Play Teeth Whitening 2
$40

Starting bid

Teeth Whitening Kit donated by

Goings Orthodontics!


Estimated Value ~ $330.00

Sweet and Spicy item
Sweet and Spicy
$10

Starting bid

The the spices and sweet you need to finish off any great meal! Even includes the Vanilla Cream Soda to enjoy while you cook.

Estimate Value ~ 75.00

Who’s Your Caddy? item
Who’s Your Caddy? item
Who’s Your Caddy? item
Who’s Your Caddy?
$100

Starting bid

Compliments of Eaton Golf Club located in Eaton, CO - You will receive four rounds of golf, including golf cart, and range. Maybe used any weekday afternoon. Valid until November 30th, 2026.


Estimated value $368.00

Growing money! item
Growing money!
$40

Starting bid

$125 worth of scratch tickets!

ranging from $1-$20 each

There are 27 tickets total


Estimated Value ~ $0 - $100,000

Howies Bundle item
Howies Bundle item
Howies Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Includes Howie hat, hockey towel, hockey tape, wax, $15.00 to Howie's AND $100 Pure Hockey Gift Card.


Estimated Value ~ $150.00

Cozy Corner #2 item
Cozy Corner #2 item
Cozy Corner #2 item
Cozy Corner #2
$25

Starting bid

All you need to bundle up on a cold wintery day like yesterday!

Winter/Hockey themed quilt

Coffee mug and Moose Coffee!

Wine Glass just for reading

2 books to enjoy!


Estimated Value ~ $80.00

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!