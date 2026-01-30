Rocky Mountain Moose Hockey Booster's Auction

This certificate entitles you to a complimentary pair of tickets to Women of Americana:

A Celebration of American Music presented by The Lincoln Center.

Friday, March 20, 2026 @ 7:30 pm

The Lincoln Center in the Performance Hall.





From Joan Baez and Bonnie Raitt to Alison Krauss and Brandi Carlile featuring Cristina Vane and Brennen Leigh.

Join us for a heartfelt celebration of early folk, country, gospel, and Western swing music with Women of Americana! This isn’t just a concert—it’s an exuberant exploration of this singular American genre that planted the roots of American music. Featuring vocalists and instrumentalists Cristina Vane and Brennen Leigh, the show includes songs made famous by iconic artists like Brandi Carlile, Emmy Lou Harris, Alison Krauss, Dolly Parton and more. Titles like “Blowin’ In The Wind” (Joan Baez), “Angel From Montgomery” (Bonnie Raitt), “Car Wheels On A Gravel Road” (Lucinda Williams), “Can The Circle Be Unbroken” (The Carter Family), and more.

Accompanying video projections make this concert a multi-media event, coinciding with the upcoming Semi-quincentennial (250th anniversary of the United States’ founding). Women of Americana will entertain and inspire audiences at a historic moment in our nation’s history.





Estimated Value ~ $67.00 for 2 tkts