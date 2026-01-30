Rocky Mountain Moose Hockey Booster's Auction

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Starting bid
Hand made quilt with Moose logo and a rustic wood sign with 1 8oz Wander Moose Custom Coffee
Estimated Value ~ $200.00
Starting bid
One month Birdie Membership to Back Nine located in Timnath, CO.
*Unlimited tee times
*2 Hour tee time p/ booking
*24/7 access
*3 Guests Included
Valid till 12/31/2026
Estimated Value ~ $230.00
Starting bid
This certificate entitles you to a complimentary pair of tickets to Women of Americana:
A Celebration of American Music presented by The Lincoln Center.
Friday, March 20, 2026 @ 7:30 pm
The Lincoln Center in the Performance Hall.
From Joan Baez and Bonnie Raitt to Alison Krauss and Brandi Carlile featuring Cristina Vane and Brennen Leigh.
Join us for a heartfelt celebration of early folk, country, gospel, and Western swing music with Women of Americana! This isn’t just a concert—it’s an exuberant exploration of this singular American genre that planted the roots of American music. Featuring vocalists and instrumentalists Cristina Vane and Brennen Leigh, the show includes songs made famous by iconic artists like Brandi Carlile, Emmy Lou Harris, Alison Krauss, Dolly Parton and more. Titles like “Blowin’ In The Wind” (Joan Baez), “Angel From Montgomery” (Bonnie Raitt), “Car Wheels On A Gravel Road” (Lucinda Williams), “Can The Circle Be Unbroken” (The Carter Family), and more.
Accompanying video projections make this concert a multi-media event, coinciding with the upcoming Semi-quincentennial (250th anniversary of the United States’ founding). Women of Americana will entertain and inspire audiences at a historic moment in our nation’s history.
Estimated Value ~ $67.00 for 2 tkts
Starting bid
Colorado Avs vs Vancouver Canucks game Wednesday, April 1, 2026
Ball Arena 6:30 pm
Section 326 Row 6 seats 1 & 2.
Donated by GMBA.
Estimated Value ~ $120.00
Starting bid
Colorado Avs vs Edmonton Oilers game
Tuesday, March 10th
Ball Arena 8:00pm
Section 324 Row 13 seats 13 & 14
Estimated Value ~ $150.00
Starting bid
1 Private Pursuit Session/Assessment w Adam Parsons at Pursuit Training & Performance Gym in Windsor, CO. Top of the line equipment and facility.
Location: 7850 S Co Rd 5, Windsor, CO 80528
Estimated Value ~ 150.00
Starting bid
Wander Moose Custom coffee 8oz bag
2 Moose YETI mugs
Mossburn Speyside Whisky
$20 Starbucks gift Card
Estimated Value ~ $200.00
Starting bid
Harley Davidson T-shirt (men's medium)
Steel water bottle
2 keychains
Playing Cards
Mat
Estimated Value: ~45.00
Starting bid
6 Walrus Ice Cream vouchers for free ice cream (Ft. Collins, CO). One Beach towel. A turquoise 28 quart Igloo cooler. Size 5 soccer ball and one aqua football.
Estimated Value ~ $85.00
Starting bid
Landeskog!! Oh Captain, My Captain!
Autographed photo AND puck!
Avs metal coasters
$100 Pure Hockey gift card.
Estimated Value ~ priceless
Starting bid
Teeth Whitening Kit donated by
Goings Orthodontics!
Estimated Value ~ $330.00
Starting bid
Teeth Whitening Kit donated by
Goings Orthodontics!
Estimated Value ~ $330.00
Starting bid
The the spices and sweet you need to finish off any great meal! Even includes the Vanilla Cream Soda to enjoy while you cook.
Estimate Value ~ 75.00
Starting bid
Compliments of Eaton Golf Club located in Eaton, CO - You will receive four rounds of golf, including golf cart, and range. Maybe used any weekday afternoon. Valid until November 30th, 2026.
Estimated value $368.00
Starting bid
$125 worth of scratch tickets!
ranging from $1-$20 each
There are 27 tickets total
Estimated Value ~ $0 - $100,000
Starting bid
Includes Howie hat, hockey towel, hockey tape, wax, $15.00 to Howie's AND $100 Pure Hockey Gift Card.
Estimated Value ~ $150.00
Starting bid
All you need to bundle up on a cold wintery day like yesterday!
Winter/Hockey themed quilt
Coffee mug and Moose Coffee!
Wine Glass just for reading
2 books to enjoy!
Estimated Value ~ $80.00
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