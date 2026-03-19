Rocky Mountain Rendezvous July 28 - August 2, 2026

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About this event
You MUST select this item for all registrations. If you do not, you will not be registered.
If you register ($10) and select all 6 walks ($24) you will also get a FREE RMR Patch.
With 20 miles of trails covering prairie grasslands, riparian areas, and small lakes, the opportunities for observing wildlife, restored grasslands, and the Colorado Front Range are exceptional. A choice of two 5K trails and a 10K trail are offered. The terrain is relatively flat and mostly treeless. The refuge is open from sunrise to 8:00 PM, and there is no fee for this federal reserve. In addition to the hiking trails, there is a driving trail to follow after completing your walk to see the resident bison herd and other wildlife. Check out https://www.fws.gov/refuge/rocky-mountain-arsenal.
A large natural area covered with Ponderosa Pine open forest with numerous trails in gentle terrain. See how Mother Nature on the high plains has spent 14 years recovering from a forest fire. Enjoy the powerful images of the Rampart Range and Pikes Peak to the west. Enjoy the quiet of this rural park. The Black Forest area is northeast of Colorado Springs. Check out https://parks.elpasoco.com/parks-and-recreation/black-forest regional-park/.
A geological marvel. The park has four miles of trails and covers 750 acres, containing grassland and geologic formations of hoodoos, colored clay and sandstone-capped spires. Unfortunately, I spotted only one tree in the entire park, so this is definitely a walk that you need to do in the early morning and carry lots of water. There is no fee. Check out https://parks.elpasoco.com/parks-and-recreation/paint-mines-interpretive-park/.
Spans 318 acres and has 15 miles of trails right in the heart of Colorado Springs. It has great views of the city, and travels through pine forests and meadows. Mountain bikers are allowed, but for the most part, they are pretty respectful. There are a few uphills and some rocky, tree-rooted trails, but as I mentioned, the views are worth it. Take your time and bring plenty of water. Check out https://coloradosprings.gov/stratton.
A National Natural Landmark with more trails (23 miles) than you can walk and more views than you can photograph. Large natural sandstone monoliths, as well as numerous smaller formations, are reached on the trails throughout the park. Scenery within the area, as well as outward to the mountains, is unparalleled. Do the walk and make the time to explore the rest afterwards. One-track trails, improved trails, and some paved trails are part of the experience. Check out https://gardenofgods.com/.
Our mining adventure walk in Victor, known as the City of Mines. Victor is approximately 47 miles from Colorado Springs, and sits at around 10,000 feet, so we recommend you do this one last to get acclimatized to the altitude. The 10K goes to the Vindicator Valley Trail where you will wind around the historic Independence mining camp where Winfield Scott Stratton discovered gold around 1891. Yes, this is the same Mr. Stratton that Stratton Open Space is named for. Victor is also home to Rita, the Rock Planter Troll, so you will have the opportunity to do a separate walk to visit her. Again, make sure you carry plenty of water and take your time in order to breathe. Check out https://victorcolorado.com/.
We invite you to a Meet & Greet from 6pm to 8pm.
Venue : Chadbourn Community Church
402 Conejos Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Pls select qty that will attend so we have enough food.
NOTE: There will be no alcohol.
Dinner at Edelweiss German Restaurant, 34 E Romano Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Please choose 1 from the following 5 options:
Also included : salad, water, tea, coffee, soda
You may purchase beer or wine on your own.
Please arrive before 5:30pm
We will have the whole downstairs
You must sign this waiver before check out. It will cover all the walks you have selected.
NOTE: If you fly in Monday and have selected the Rocky Mountain Arsenal you may request the walk instructions as the Visitor Center will NOT be open on Mondays. This is if you fly into Denver, wish to do this walk, then head south to Colorado Springs.
Otherwise, walk instructions will be available at the Drury.
If you don't sign up for all 6 walks but want a patch - or - you want an extra patch, select quantity here.
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