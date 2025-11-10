Rocky Mountain Wild's Shop

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For $38, plus $7 for shipping, you can help protect one of Colorado’s most important keystone species. Your adoption supports our conservation work to track and protect prairie ecosystems that sustain countless wildlife species. Each adoption includes a plush prairie dog, a Rocky Mountain Wild sticker, and a personalized e-certificate of adoption.
For $35, plus $6 for shipping, you can help keep the cheerful “eeep!” of the American pika echoing through Colorado’s alpine slopes. Your adoption supports the Colorado Pika Project, where community scientists collect critical data on how climate change affects these tiny mountain dwellers. Each adoption includes a plush pika made with sustainable fill from 100% recycled PET bottles and a personalized e-certificate of adoption.
For $35, plus $6 for shipping, you can become a Bat Ambassador and help support Colorado Bat Watch. Your adoption funds the equipment and research volunteers need to monitor local bat colonies and protect these vital pollinators and insect-eaters. Each adoption includes a plush little brown bat, a Bat Ambassador sticker or magnet, and a personalized e-certificate of adoption.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!