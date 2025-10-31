Rocky Mountain Wild's Silent Auction

Meet the blanket that launched a brand – the original "blanket for everywhere," Rumpl's most iconic silhouette, and number one bestseller.

It has been infused with the Rocky Mountain Sunset Fade Original Puffy Blanket with captivating hues of fading light over rugged mountain landscapes to capture the essence of nature’s artistry.

Made for outdoor recreation in all its forms, The Original Puffy is designed to be durable, packable, and warm beyond any expectation. Featuring a durable VersaWeave™ shell for debris and weather resistance, corner staking loops, and a hands-free Cape Clip®, the Original Puffy Blanket is designed to be enjoyed everywhere from camping and cabins to tailgates and tournaments.