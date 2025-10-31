Rocky Mountain Wild's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
1 night for 4 guests at any 10th Mountain owned hut,
Sunday through Thursday nights only.
EXPIRATION: September 30th, 2027
Starting bid
One certificate for a one-night stay at the Limelight Boulder (restrictions may apply)
Starting bid
Bike Trip for 1 rider! Tour of the Canyons Bike Route Grand Junction to Moab
Available October & May ONLY
Explore canyons of the Southwest, view wildlife, and experience the hut-
to-hut convenience on this 3 day 2 night tour. You'll ride approximately
165 miles (55/day) along some of the wildest paved roads in the west.
Starting bid
2-night stay in a lodge room
We hope you enjoy your Rocky Mountain Getaway at YMCA of the Rockies. This certificate is valid for either Estes Park Center or Snow Mountain Ranch locations.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a $500 gift certificate at Mountain Rose Herbs—perfect for exploring their wide range of organic herbs, culinary spices, teas, DIY natural body care ingredients and more.
Starting bid
The Everyday Line was designed and built with the protection, organization, and access needed to carry creative gear—from a single mirrorless camera to a full pro kit. But unlike a dedicated camera bag, Everyday Bags are perfect for organizing anything. Now your camera bag and everyday bag can be one-in-the-same.
Starting bid
Meet the blanket that launched a brand – the original "blanket for everywhere," Rumpl's most iconic silhouette, and number one bestseller.
It has been infused with the Rocky Mountain Sunset Fade Original Puffy Blanket with captivating hues of fading light over rugged mountain landscapes to capture the essence of nature’s artistry.
Made for outdoor recreation in all its forms, The Original Puffy is designed to be durable, packable, and warm beyond any expectation. Featuring a durable VersaWeave™ shell for debris and weather resistance, corner staking loops, and a hands-free Cape Clip®, the Original Puffy Blanket is designed to be enjoyed everywhere from camping and cabins to tailgates and tournaments.
Starting bid
Meet the blanket that launched a brand – the original "blanket for everywhere," Rumpl's most iconic silhouette, and number one bestseller in Cactus Flower. A vibrant, solid magenta capturing the bold beauty of desert blooms.
Made for outdoor recreation in all its forms, The Original Puffy is designed to be durable, packable, and warm beyond any expectation. Featuring a durable VersaWeave™ shell for debris and weather resistance, corner staking loops, and a hands-free Cape Clip®, the Original Puffy Blanket is designed to be enjoyed everywhere from camping and cabins to tailgates and tournaments.
Starting bid
One of a kind, foam pinch-front trucker caps from Recaps, featuring a single foam front panel with a custom Alpacka Raft block print logo. Enjoy the creativity of the women at Recaps who hand print each logo from their studio in the Pacific Northwest. Made from 100% recycled nylon and polyester mesh, with an adjustable plastic snap-band.
The scrap tote bag is bomproof and colorful, just like our packrafts. It's Made in USA from scrap packraft materials leftover from our cutting room. The perfect size for the days essentials or a quick grocery run.
Dimensions: 11″ W x 6″ D x 13″ H
The MiiR Flip Traveler keeps your drinks hot or cold longer and has a leak proof lid so you can toss it in your Bow Bag. Great for the front or the backcountry!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!