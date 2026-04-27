About this event
Rocky Railway Vacation Bible Camp includes 5 days of Bible Adventures and Chew Chew Snacks! Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them to trust Jesus, and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos they’ll receive and play with all summer long. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings.
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