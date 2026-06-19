RoCo Is Home Foundation

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RoCo Is Home Foundation

About this event

ROCO Is Home Foundation | 2026–2027 Annual Giving & Sponsorship Opportunities

Friend of RoCo
$250

Name listed on website and group social media recognition

Community Champion
$500

Individual social media spotlight and name listed at events

Hometown Hero
$1,000

Logo on event materials (excluding parade) and 2 social media shoutouts

Community Builder
$1,750

Featured business spotlight and opportunity to provide promo items at events

Presenting Partner
$2,500

Premium logo placement, event recognition (excluding parade) and 4 social media features

Legacy Sponsor
$5,000

Named program sponsorship, speaking opportunity, top-tier visibility

Olde Leaksville Nighttime Christmas Parade
$250

(Name on signage) - Support the annual holiday tradition.

Olde Leaksville Nighttime Christmas Parade
$500

(Logo + promotion) - Support the annual holiday tradition.

Olde Leaksville Nighttime Christmas Parade
$1,000

(Featured Parade Sponsor) - Support the annual holiday tradition.

Greater RoCo Gift Card Program – Share the Love
$100

(Community Supporter) Sponsor local gift card matching and keep dollars local.

Greater RoCo Gift Card Program – Share the Love
$250

(Community Partner) - Sponsor local gift card matching and keep dollars local.

Greater RoCo Gift Card Program – Share the Love
$500

(Community Champion) - Sponsor local gift card matching and keep dollars local.

Annual Giving + Parade Bundle - (Hometown Celebration)
$1,400

($1,000 Annual Giving + $500 Parade = $1,500 value)

Annual Giving + Parade Bundle - (Premier Parade Partner)
$3,100

($2,500 Annual Giving + $1,000 Parade = $3,500 value)

Annual Giving + Share the Love Bundle (Community Impact)
$1,050

($1,000 Annual Giving + $100 Share the Love = $1,100 value)

Annual Giving + Share the Love Bundle (Economic Impact)
$2,900

($2,500 Annual Giving + $500 Share the Love = $3,000 value)

Full Impact Bundle (All-In Community)
$1,500

($1,000 Annual Giving + $500 Parade + 100 Share the Love = $1,600 value)

Full Impact Bundle (Legacy Community Impact)
$3,750

($2,500 Annual Giving + $1,000 Parade + $500 Share the Love = $4,000 value)

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