ROCO Is Home Foundation | 2026–2027 Annual Giving & Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
Name listed on website and group social media recognition
Individual social media spotlight and name listed at events
Logo on event materials (excluding parade) and 2 social media shoutouts
Featured business spotlight and opportunity to provide promo items at events
Premium logo placement, event recognition (excluding parade) and 4 social media features
Named program sponsorship, speaking opportunity, top-tier visibility
(Name on signage) - Support the annual holiday tradition.
(Logo + promotion) - Support the annual holiday tradition.
(Featured Parade Sponsor) - Support the annual holiday tradition.
(Community Supporter) Sponsor local gift card matching and keep dollars local.
(Community Partner) - Sponsor local gift card matching and keep dollars local.
(Community Champion) - Sponsor local gift card matching and keep dollars local.
($1,000 Annual Giving + $500 Parade = $1,500 value)
($2,500 Annual Giving + $1,000 Parade = $3,500 value)
($1,000 Annual Giving + $100 Share the Love = $1,100 value)
($2,500 Annual Giving + $500 Share the Love = $3,000 value)
($1,000 Annual Giving + $500 Parade + 100 Share the Love = $1,600 value)
($2,500 Annual Giving + $1,000 Parade + $500 Share the Love = $4,000 value)
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