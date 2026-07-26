RoCo Is Home Foundation's Silent Auction

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622 Washington St., Eden NC 27288
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Starting bid
Tito's Swag Basket - includes 1 L bottle of Tito's Vodka, 5 handkerchiefs, 2 sunglasses, 1 dog leash,
4 koozies, 2 beach balls, 1 dog toy, and 1 ball cap Retail Value $205
Starting bid
Enjoy a 2 night weeknight stay at Gioia dell'Amore Cellars plus a bottle of their Diamond Girl Red (Wine donated by Lavenders Blue Home & Body Boutique). Retail Value: $355
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Enjoy a fun assortment of items from The Magickal Merchant in Eden. Basket includes: $50 gift certificate, Santal and Bergamont body lotion,
3 soy candles (Sandalwood & Rose, Apple Maple Bourbon, Sea Salt & Orchid), a Propagation Vase,
A Necklace, Two essential oil blends (Orange Geranium, Lavender Eucalyptus), and a sticker. Retail Value $150
Starting bid
Rockingham County Economic Development put together this nice swag basket of all things "Visit RoCo": 2 glass cups, 2 koozies, 1 sunhat, 1 water bottle, 1 reusable sandwich bag, 1 bento box, 1 picnic silverware set, & keychains. Retail Value $60
Starting bid
The City of Eden put together an awesome swag bag of items! Included are: 6 Eden Landmark Series Christmas ornaments, 4 plastic cups, 2 pens, floation keychain, 2 chapsticks, 2 long sleeve Riverfest shirts (size L), 2 drybags, a cooler bag, and "A Tale of Three Cities" coffee table book. Retail Value $150
Starting bid
All Pets Considered in Greensboro put together this amazing basket of goodies for your pet. Too much to list! Barkbox has donated a 1 Month Subscription Box. Local artist, Old Dusty & Rusty Studio has donated a gift certificate for a 8"x10" watercolor of your pet! Retail Value $164
Starting bid
This is such a sweet basket for someone with a little one or someone expecting! Basket includes a Birdie Bean blanket, Ryan & Rose Noah's Ark bath toy, a Peanut Jellycat, and 2 teethers. Retail Value $97
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The Greensboro Grasshoppers donated a 4-pack of tickets. Ingrid McCraw donated Hoppers swag: a koozie, a golden baseball, and lapel pin. Retail Value $85
Starting bid
Midtown Salon & Spa went all out with a wide variety of items! Knees to Toes Knee High Booties – cucumber melon, Face and Neck Hydrogel Masks – pomegranate and aloe, Woody’s For Men – Daily Conditioner, Woody’s For Men – Just 4Play Hair and Body Wash, Hempz Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai Hand & Foot Crème, Younique Touch Spray Foundation (color Linen), Younique Moonstruck Crush Lip Powder (color Casual), a Bracelet, 2 Charms, Morgan Taylor Nail Polish – Disney the Little Mermaid series “Corally Invited”, Bella & Bear Pineapple Punch Body Scrub, Image Skincare Gua Sha Natural Stone Tool, Footlogix Pedicuticals Rough Skin Formula Mousse, one pair of Earrings
Redken Pliable Styling Paste. Sugar belle Spiced Apple soy candle. Retail Value $175
Starting bid
Impex Chevy GMC put together a basket for car lovers on the go. Include a Cooler Backpack,
3 Air Fresheners, 2 Ball caps, a Gift Certificate for an oil change, a Reusable Tote Bag, 3 Koozies, 24oz Stainless Steel Bottle, a Chapstick, a Bottle Opener Keychain, and Mints. Retail Value $200
Starting bid
Lavanders Blue Home & Body Boutique curated an adorable spa basket all put together in a "bathtub" caddy, plus a bottle of Gioia dell'Amore's Diamond Girl Red Wine. Basket includes 1 Cuticle & Nail Oil,
2 soap savers, 2 loofa, Lavender Fields Linen Spray,
First Aid Ointment, Bakuchiol Face & Eye Cream, 3 Handcrafted soaps, a little rubber ducky (Rubber Ducky You're the One. IYKYK), a washcloth, and Bathtub caddy. Retail Value $125
Starting bid
Eden's Ember Bookshop put together a gift bag as cute as their store. Perfect for any book over - includes: a crocheted rose, a "Blind Date With A Book," a $10 Gift Certificate (for that next great read), a coaster, a Cozy Caffeinated Corner Springtime Sugar Scrub, and a pen. Retail Value $60
Starting bid
Three great offerings from the Reidsville area make for great pampering! Sassy Southern Drawl has donated a $40 gift certificate. Savannah Parker with SMP Glamour has donated a $35 solar certificate. Romesburg Family Farms has a gift set that includes: Goat Milk & Tallow Soap – Beach, Goat Milk & Tallow Soap – Tropical Island, Goat Milk Lotion – Raspberry Vanilla , Hand & Body Wash – Mahogany Teakwood, and a Mint Pumice Foot Scrub. Put that together and that sounds like a delightful day of being spoiled! Retail Value $115
Starting bid
Kendra Scott donated this gorgeous necklace. Their website describes it as follows: "The Daphne Gold Link and Chain Necklace in Light Pink Iridescent Abalone features the newest iteration of our signature oval shape as a charm on a trendy paperclip chain with a toggle closure. It's convertible, too: wear the charm for a bold splash of color or remove it for a chic metal moment." Retail Value $85
Starting bid
Our friends at Preppy Pirate Outfitters hooked us up with this amazing PPO hat autographed by THE MAN, Luke Bryan, He has sold more than 75 million records and is considered one of the most successful country artists of the 2010s and 2020s. Billboard named him the Top Country Artist of the decade! Retail Value - PRICELESS!
Starting bid
This certificate is for $275 towards tax or accoutning services! (no photo available)
Starting bid
Local artisans, Charles Forbes of Benchdog Designs, and Maryann Barbour of Beadful Things at Barbour Studios are a match made in heaven! This stunning jewelry box is an heirloom along with this stunning jewelry piece. Retail Value $200
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Tweetsie Railroad donated 4 one-day daytime passes. Pleae notes that these are not valid for the evening events or selection other special events (Day Out with Thomas, etc). Retail Value $260
Starting bid
Martinsville Speedway has donated 2 tickers for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race on 10/30. The NASCAR Hall of Fame has donated 4 General Admission Passes! A match made in Heaven for any NASCAR fan! Retail Value $188
Starting bid
This package includes 4 General Admission Tickets + 4 Carousel Tickets at the Greensboro Sceince Center as well as 4 Basic Passes for Urban Air Park. Retail Value $162
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