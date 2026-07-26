RoCo Is Home Foundation's Silent Auction

Lavanders Blue Home & Body Boutique curated an adorable spa basket all put together in a "bathtub" caddy, plus a bottle of Gioia dell'Amore's Diamond Girl Red Wine. Basket includes 1 Cuticle & Nail Oil,

2 soap savers, 2 loofa, Lavender Fields Linen Spray,

First Aid Ointment, Bakuchiol Face & Eye Cream, 3 Handcrafted soaps, a little rubber ducky (Rubber Ducky You're the One. IYKYK), a washcloth, and Bathtub caddy. Retail Value $125