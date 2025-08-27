Resources - Donate

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CIP Instructor Manuel
CIP - Student Workbook, Bible & CD
CIP Teacher Mannual Spanish, Bible & CD
CIP - Student Workbook Spanish, Bible & CD
CIP - For Today's Youth Instructor Manuel
CIP - For Today's Youth Student Manuel, Bible & CD
CIP - For Today's Juvenile Student Manuel, Bible & CD
Alchohol: The Beloved Enemy by Dr. Jack Van Impe
Track - Treasures of Truth English
Track - Treasures of Truth Spanish
Qty 25- Tract - I am my own first cousin
Qty 25 - 75 Bible References on Drinking Track
Qty 25 A Family Guide on Drugs & Alcohol Track
Qty 25 Alcoholism Is No Game It's a Chain Track
Qty 25 Are you becoming an Alcoholic? Track
Qty 25 Is Smoking Really That Bad for You? Track
Qty 25 Raised From the Ruins - The Testimony of Fred Hyde Track - Free Shipping
Qty 25 The Drug Crisis A Word to Mom & Dad Track
Qty 25 The Neglected Child Syndrome Track
Qty 25 What's Wrong With Doing Right?Track
Qty 25 Which of These Two People Is Addicted to Drugs? Track
Chart LARGE - 3 Step Christian Family Counseling
Chart Mini - 3 Step Christian Family Counseling Program -
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