Roger Conlan Memorial Golf Outing - NY Country Club

Your ticket includes: 18 holes scramble format, beverage cart service, lunch at the turn, dinner to follow with a 3-hour open bar, and (1) Event T-shirt.
Your ticket includes: 18 holes scramble format, beverage cart service, lunch at the turn, dinner to follow with a 3-hour open bar, and (1) Event T-shirt.
⛳Golf & Dinner🏌️
$225
Includes 18 holes scramble format, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, lunch at the turn, dinner to follow and (1) Event T-shirt
Includes 18 holes scramble format, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, lunch at the turn, dinner to follow and (1) Event T-shirt
🏌️Golf Only (Single)
$175
Your ticket includes: 18 holes scramble format, beverage cart service, lunch at the turn and (1) Event T-shirt.
Your ticket includes: 18 holes scramble format, beverage cart service, lunch at the turn and (1) Event T-shirt.
🥪Dinner Only (21+)
$110
Includes dinner served in the main dining area after golf, as well as a three-hour open bar and a variety of snacks and desserts.
Includes dinner served in the main dining area after golf, as well as a three-hour open bar and a variety of snacks and desserts.
🥪Dinner Only
$95
Includes dinner, served in the main dining area after the golf round, as well as a three-hour, nonalcoholic open bar, and a variety of snacks and desserts.
Includes dinner, served in the main dining area after the golf round, as well as a three-hour, nonalcoholic open bar, and a variety of snacks and desserts.
📷 Gallery Ticket
$50
Includes premier access to the scenic patio overlooking NYC skyline. Open-Bar included from 12-6 (Beer/Wine/Soft Drinks) Lunch available in Club Dining Hall. How can you pass up the chance to meet & greet the players as they finish their rounds? Book your spot today!
Includes premier access to the scenic patio overlooking NYC skyline. Open-Bar included from 12-6 (Beer/Wine/Soft Drinks) Lunch available in Club Dining Hall. How can you pass up the chance to meet & greet the players as they finish their rounds? Book your spot today!
Add a donation for Meaningful Impact Corporation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!