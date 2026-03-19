House Of Hogs

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House Of Hogs

About this event

Rogue on the Rhode

30 Martin St

Cumberland, RI 02864, USA

New England Style Lobster Roll item
New England Style Lobster Roll
$35

House Made Maine Lobster Salad | Blue Plate Mayo, Celery, Shallot, Old Bay, & Fresh Herbs | Arugula | Lemon Vinaigrette | Garnished With Tasso Ham Powder | Buttered New England Style Lobster Roll | Served with Chips

Pulled Pork Sando item
Pulled Pork Sando
$18

15 Hour Smoked Pulled Pork | VT Cabot Creamery Cheddar | Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce | Pickled Red Cabbage | Fried Shallots | House B&B Pickles | Griddled Sesame Seed Challah From NAVAD Bakers

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