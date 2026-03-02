Rogue Valley Symphonic Band's Spring Silent Auction Fun-Raiser!

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Original painting by retired race horse, 'Metro'; includes informational sheet.
Dimensions: 8” x 10”
Valued at $200
Donated by Kathy Graves
Starting bid
Beautiful scene of a Redwood forest with dappled sunrays.
Dimensions: 16"x20"; Valued at $125
Donated by Marilyn Myers
Starting bid
Original Alcohol Ink abstract painting, framed.
Dimensions: 5"x7"
Valued at $80
Donated by Marilyn Myers
Starting bid
Rustic wood-framed mirror perfect for several styles of decor.
Dimensions: 16"x20"
Valued at $85
Donated by Marilyn Myers
Starting bid
Carved blackened wood bowl with intricate design & woven rim.
Dimensions: 12"h x 8" diameter
Valued at $72
Donated by Marilyn Myers
Starting bid
Beautiful sterling silver bracelet featuring woven design. Wonderful craftsmanship.
Length: 7.5"
Valued at $85
Donated by Ken Loftus
Starting bid
Assorted authentic VW-related swag basket full of cool items for the VW enthusiast or to gift to several friends.
Valued at $180
Donated by Cabot Carlston
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!