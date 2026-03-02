Hosted by

Rogue Valley Wind Ensemble

About this event

Sales closed

Rogue Valley Symphonic Band's Spring Silent Auction Fun-Raiser!

Pick-up location

601 Drager St, Ashland, OR 97520, USA

Original Painting by Retired Racehorse 'Metro"
$30

Starting bid

Original painting by retired race horse, 'Metro'; includes informational sheet.

Dimensions: 8” x 10”

Valued at $200

Donated by Kathy Graves

Redwoods in Sunbeam Artwork
$15

Starting bid

Beautiful scene of a Redwood forest with dappled sunrays.

Dimensions: 16"x20"; Valued at $125

Donated by Marilyn Myers

Alcohol Ink Abstract Painting
$20

Starting bid

Original Alcohol Ink abstract painting, framed.

Dimensions: 5"x7"

Valued at $80

Donated by Marilyn Myers

Rustic Wood-Framed Mirror
$20

Starting bid

Rustic wood-framed mirror perfect for several styles of decor.

Dimensions: 16"x20"

Valued at $85

Donated by Marilyn Myers

Carved Wooden Bowl w/Woven Rim
$10

Starting bid

Carved blackened wood bowl with intricate design & woven rim.

Dimensions: 12"h x 8" diameter

Valued at $72

Donated by Marilyn Myers

Sterling Silver Bracelet
$30

Starting bid

Beautiful sterling silver bracelet featuring woven design. Wonderful craftsmanship.

Length: 7.5"

Valued at $85

Donated by Ken Loftus

Volkswagen (VW) Swag Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Assorted authentic VW-related swag basket full of cool items for the VW enthusiast or to gift to several friends.

Valued at $180

Donated by Cabot Carlston

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