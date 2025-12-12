Feed Lees Summit Inc

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Feed Lees Summit Inc

About this event

Jukebox Heroes - Tribute to the 60s-80s

1901 NW Blue Pkwy

Unity Village, MO 64065, USA

Floor - Rows 1 and 2
$75

VIP seating with extra leg room on the floor level.


If you purchase tickets in this section, your seats are guaranteed in this section. Specific seat assignments will be made at a later date based on ticket purchase date. You will be notified with your specific seat assignment prior to the concert.

Floor Level - Rows 3-5
$65

Premium seating in rows 3-5 on the floor level.


If you purchase tickets in this section, your seats are guaranteed in this section. Specific seat assignments will be made at a later date based on ticket purchase date. You will be notified with your specific seat assignment prior to the concert.

Floor Level - Rows 6-12
$55

Floor level seating in rows 6-12.


If you purchase tickets in this section, your seats are guaranteed in this section. Specific seat assignments will be made at a later date based on ticket purchase date. You will be notified with your specific seat assignment prior to the concert.

2nd Tier - Front Row
$65

Premium, accessible or extra leg room seating, on the front row of the 2nd tier.


If you purchase tickets in this section, your seats are guaranteed in this section. Specific seat assignments will be made at a later date based on ticket purchase date. You will be notified with your specific seat assignment prior to the concert.

2nd Tier - Rows 2-4
$55

Seating in rows 2-4 of the 2nd tier.


If you purchase tickets in this section, your seats are guaranteed in this section. Specific seat assignments will be made at a later date based on ticket purchase date. You will be notified with your specific seat assignment prior to the concert.

3rd Tier - Row 1
$55

Premium, accessible or extra leg room seating, on the front row of the 3rd tier.


If you purchase tickets in this section, your seats are guaranteed in this section. Specific seat assignments will be made at a later date based on ticket purchase date. You will be notified with your specific seat assignment prior to the concert.

3rd Tier - Rows 2-4
$45

Seating in rows 2-4 of the 3rd tier.


If you purchase tickets in this section, your seats are guaranteed in this section. Specific seat assignments will be made at a later date based on ticket purchase date. You will be notified with your specific seat assignment prior to the concert.

Balcony
$35

Balcony seating. Balcony seating is open seating.

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