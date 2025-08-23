ROL 30th Anniversary Silent Auction

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Starting bid
A Pokémon Adventure & Sushi Delight
Embark on a playful journey with Pokémon Pink Box (Night Wander), Pokémon Blue Box (Stella Mirade), and Pokémon Trader (Terrace Star Festival)—each card bringing new adventures and surprises. After your Pokémon quest, treat yourself to a tasty $25 Genki Sushi gift card for a well-earned reward. Fun, flavor, and a little magic all in one!
Value $155
Starting bid
Build, Play & Imagine
Unleash your creativity with this Lego collection! Construct a charming Cozy House Creator (808 pcs, 3-in-1), enjoy the fun of a Lego Piñata (206 pcs), or bring fantasy to life with the Red Dragon (149 pcs, 3-in-1). Hours of building, imagination, and adventure await!
Value $115
Starting bid
Build, Play & Treat Yourself
Dive into hours of creativity with Cub Mana (494 pcs) and Lego Disney Asha’s Cottage (509 pcs, 3-in-1)—perfect for imaginative builders of all ages. After building your dream creations, enjoy a tasty reward with a $25 Genki Sushi gift certificate. Fun, creativity, and enjoyment all in one!
Value $125
Starting bid
Island Style & Everyday Charm
Add a touch of aloha to your wardrobe and daily life! This lot includes a Short Stack Hawaii “Maddah” shirt (L) for relaxed island style, a Mickey hat for playful fun, and a Bebe Buch quilted zipper pouch—perfect for keeping your essentials cozy and organized. Stylish, practical, and full of aloha!
Value $75
Starting bid
A Touch of Island Comfort
Carry a little aloha wherever you go! This set features a Short Stack Hawaii green hat and beige shirt (L) for effortless island style, plus a handcrafted blue neck pillow for cozy relaxation on the go. Stylish, soft, and made for moments of adventure—and rest.
Value $85
Starting bid
Island Lifestyle Gift Set
Celebrate local style with this Short Stack Hawai‘i brown hat and matching grey t-shirt (Large). Also included are two handcrafted microwave bowl holders and a glass food storage container — perfect for meals, leftovers, and cozy kitchen convenience. A thoughtful mix of fashion and functionality.
Value $85
Starting bid
Premium Oakley Sunglasses with Case
Experience superior craftsmanship with Oakley sunglasses, designed for durability, comfort, and top-tier UV protection. Includes a protective case—perfect for everyday wear or sunny adventures in style.
Value $140
Starting bid
Ray-Ban Sunglasses with Case
Step out in style with authentic Ray-Ban sunglasses, complete with a protective case. Timeless design, superior quality, and UV protection make them perfect for sunny days, travel, or adding a sleek touch to any outfit.
Value $100
Starting bid
Hawaiian Craft & Style
Bring a touch of the islands into your home and your wardrobe. This set features a handcrafted Koa bowl, perfect for display or serving, paired with the stylish Aloha Collection Holomoana Weekender bag—ideal for travel, beach days, or weekend adventures. Elegant, functional, and full of island charm!
Value $225
Starting bid
Hello Kitty On-the-Go!
Carry your goodies in style with the Hello Kitty Aloha Collection Day Tripper bag (black/pink) and small pouch. Includes a fun 18 oz Ello glass tumbler to sip your favorite drink anytime, anywhere!
Value $150
Starting bid
Adventure & Aloha Style
Get ready for travel, tunes, and taste! This set includes the Aloha Collection Coffman Engineer Day Tripper Bag and matching Coffman Engineer Aviators for effortless island style. Enjoy a glass of La Terre Merlot and set the mood with your favorite music on the JBL speaker. Perfect for a day out or a relaxing evening at home!
Value $265
Starting bid
Style & Dining Treats
Carry your essentials in versatile style with the Aloha Collection reversible tote bag, perfect for errands, beach days, or travel. Plus, enjoy TWO $50 Landry’s gift cards for a delicious dining experience—practical, stylish, and flavorful all in one!
Value $150
Starting bid
Handmade Quilted Totes – Cream & Black
Elevate your style with this matching set of high-quality, handmade quilted totes—one medium, one large. Perfect for everyday errands, work, or travel, these elegant bags combine practicality with timeless design. A beautiful touch of craftsmanship you can carry everywhere!
Value $105
Starting bid
Handmade Charm & Beloved Bakery Treats
Carry a touch of craftsmanship with the small red & beige Kay’s Quilt handmade quilt bag. Includes a $100 gift card to Liliha Bakery, Hawaii’s beloved bakery famous for its classic, must-try treats—style and sweetness together!
Value $140
Starting bid
Handmade Charm & Everyday Treat
Carry a touch of warmth and craftsmanship with the Kay’s Quilt handmade red quilt bag, perfect for errands or outings. Includes a $25 Safeway gift card to add a little extra convenience and delight to your day.
Value $55
Starting bid
Don Papa Rum & Truffle Cashews
Indulge in a refined pairing featuring a bottle of Don Papa Rum, known for its smooth, rich flavor with notes of vanilla, honey, and candied fruits. Complementing this premium spirit is truffle cashews — perfectly seasoned, buttery, and irresistibly savory. A luxurious treat for any rum enthusiast or foodie.
Value $60
Starting bid
Maker’s Mark Whiskey Special Blend with $50 Village Bottle Shop Gift Card
Savor the smooth, distinctive flavors of Maker’s Mark Special Blend, known for its warm spice and deep caramel finish. Complement your tasting experience with a $50 gift card to Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room, where you can explore handcrafted beverages, tastings, and specialty spirits. A thoughtful and flavorful package.
Value $132
Starting bid
Exclusive Bourbon Experience
Savor the rich, smooth flavors of Maker’s Mark Bourbon Special Blend, a premium whiskey crafted for connoisseurs and special occasions. Perfect for enjoying neat, on the rocks, or in your favorite cocktail—elevate your collection with this distinguished bourbon.
Value $82
Starting bid
Wine & Dine Delight
Unwind with a bottle of Rapture Wine Cabernet 2021, rich and full-bodied, perfect for savoring on its own or with your favorite meal. Pair it with a $25 Genki Sushi gift certificate for a delicious dining experience—relaxation and flavor in one!
Value $85
Starting bid
Luxury Wine & Dining Experience
Indulge in a 29 Cabernet 2021, a rare, premium wine celebrated for its depth, richness, and exceptional craftsmanship—perfect for discerning palates and special occasions. Enjoy it alongside a $25 Genki Sushi gift certificate for a complete culinary treat.
Value $320
Starting bid
Premium Wine & Dining Experience
Savor the elegance of Sequoia Grove Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, a rich, full-bodied wine crafted for discerning palates and memorable occasions. Pair it with a $25 Genki Sushi gift certificate for a delightful dining experience—luxury and flavor in one.
Value $75
Starting bid
Rich Wine & Dining Treat
Enjoy the bold, smooth flavors of 70G Catcher Red Blend from Paso Robles, a premium wine perfect for savoring on its own or with a meal. Complete the experience with a $25 Genki Sushi gift certificate for a relaxing and flavorful evening.
Value $150
Starting bid
Bogle Phantom 3 Liter
Intriguing, beguiling…this mysterious apparition of ripe berry and relentless spice returns to haunt wine lovers. Enveloped in shadow, this wine’s intensity and concentration will entice you with every sip. Full-bodied and jammy, Phantom’s origins of Petite Sirah and Zinfandel emerge from the glass. Spicy pepper and juniper tantalize your senses, while black plums and blueberries emerge on the palate. Notes of pipe tobacco and clove settle around the finish, long and lingering, like the Delta fog.
Value $120
Starting bid
Handcrafted Comfort & Delicious Treats
This delightful set brings together practicality, handmade charm, and tasty indulgence. Includes 4 small Kay’s Quilt handcrafted microwave bowl holders, 4 bowls, 2 containers, and pistachio snacks for cozy, convenient meals. Plus, enjoy two $50 Gen Korean BBQ gift cards for a flavorful dining experience—comfort, style, and flavor all in one!
Value $160
Starting bid
Handcrafted Comfort & Dining Treats
Enjoy the charm of 5 medium Kay’s Quilt handcrafted microwave bowl holders paired with Anchor Glass containers—perfect for cozy, convenient meals. Plus, savor delicious dining with two $50 CPK gift cards. Practical, stylish, and tasty all in one!
Value $190
Starting bid
Cozy Kitchen & Delicious Dining
Enjoy the comfort of 5 large Kay’s Quilt handcrafted microwave bowl holders with Anchor Glass containers—perfect for keeping meals warm and cozy. Then treat yourself with two $50 CPK gift cards for a delicious dining experience. Handmade warmth and tasty moments all in one!
Value $190
Starting bid
Kitchen Essentials & Culinary Convenience
Upgrade your kitchen with the Snapware 18-piece Pyrex glass set, perfect for storage, baking, and everyday use. Includes a $50 Foodland gift card to stock up on your favorite groceries—practical, versatile, and ready to simplify your kitchen routine!
Value $90
Starting bid
Handmade Charm & Cozy Comfort
Carry style and craftsmanship with the Kay’s Quilt handmade small blue & beige quilt tote bag. Includes 2 Kay’s Quilt handmade cat mats for your furry friends and a $25 Genki Sushi gift certificate for a tasty treat—cozy, crafted, and delightful for all!
Value $80
Starting bid
Handmade Kay’s Quilt Red Tote & Reversible Red Quilt
A beautiful showcase of craftsmanship, this set includes a handmade red quilt tote paired with a reversible red quilt, both created with the signature care and artistry of Kay’s Quilt. Rich in color, durable in construction, and made to be cherished for years, this high-quality duo brings comfort, style, and timeless handmade charm to any home.
Value: $400
Starting bid
Handmade Comfort & Cozy Dining
Snuggle up in the Kay’s Quilt handmade queen-size quilt and matching pillow, crafted with love and care for ultimate comfort. Includes a $50 Foodland gift card to enjoy a little extra convenience—handcrafted warmth and everyday treats in one!
Value $560
Starting bid
Handmade Comfort for Two
Cozy up with the Kay’s Quilt handmade twin-size quilt and two matching pillows, crafted with care for warmth and charm. Perfect for adding a touch of handmade love to any bedroom!
Value $485
Starting bid
Premium Wrinkle-Free Solution
Upgrade your wardrobe care with the SteamFast Steam Press, a high-value appliance designed for efficiency and precision. With a nonstick soleplate, digital temperature controls, and a larger pressing surface than a traditional iron, it quickly removes wrinkles and delivers crisp, professional results every time.
Value $350
Starting bid
Mother–Daughter Matching Crochet Lei Set
This lovingly handmade crochet lei duo is created for a mother and daughter to enjoy together. Each lei mirrors the other in color and style, symbolizing connection and shared beauty. Wear them as matching chokers, adorn hats, or style them as haku lei — a unique set perfect for special celebrations or everyday aloha.
Value $60
Starting bid
Mother–Daughter Matching Crochet Lei Set
This lovingly handmade crochet lei duo is created for a mother and daughter to enjoy together. Each lei mirrors the other in color and style, symbolizing connection and shared beauty. Wear them as matching chokers, adorn hats, or style them as haku lei — a unique set perfect for special celebrations or everyday aloha.
Value $60
Starting bid
Premium Auto Care & Stylish Swag
Treat your vehicle to a Hui Auto Detail Essential Wash from Servco Pacific Inc., a high-quality service that keeps your car sparkling inside and out. Includes stylish business merchandise—tumbler, pen, and sunglasses—for everyday enjoyment.
Value $150
Starting bid
Wine & Golf Experience
Enjoy a bottle of 2002 La Crema Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir, a refined, full-bodied wine perfect for relaxing or celebrating special moments. Enhance your day with Srixon golf balls and a Mililani Golf Club player pass—the perfect pairing of sophistication and sport!
Value $100
Starting bid
Tee Off in Style
Hit the greens with 2 boxes of Srixon golf balls and enjoy access to the course with 2 Mililani Golf Club player passes. Perfect for golf enthusiasts looking to combine quality gear with a memorable day on the course!
Value $130
Starting bid
Discover the Ultimate
Hawaiian Getaway!
Dates: February 12–15, 2026
3-Night Stay | One-Bedroom Condo. Indulge in a romantic escape at the heart of Waikiki in a comfortable one-bedroom condo, offering the perfect blend of cozy elegance and island luxury. Enjoy modern amenities, an inviting living area, and a serene retreat just a short stroll from the iconic Waikiki Beach.
Highlights Include:
Value $1,100
Starting bid
Kualoa Ranch Experience for Two
Enjoy an unforgettable day at the legendary Kualoa Ranch with an experience designed for two. Set on a breathtaking 4,000-acre private preserve, this adventure offers a curated selection of the ranch’s signature activities—ranging from scenic exploration to guided outdoor experiences—each providing a unique way to take in the beauty and history of this iconic destination. Whether you’re looking for relaxation, discovery, or a touch of thrill, Kualoa Ranch delivers a memorable escape you’ll treasure together.
$120 value
Starting bid
Artwork of Mother Mary & Baby Jesus
A serene and timeless depiction of Mother Mary and the Baby Jesus, beautifully crafted to inspire peace and devotion. The gentle expressions and sacred imagery make this piece a meaningful addition to any home, prayer space, or special gift. A heartfelt reminder of love, faith, and grace.
Value $100
Starting bid
Our Lady of Guadalupe Canvas Print
Elevate your space with this 20" x 28" canvas print of Our Lady of Guadalupe, beautifully presented in a patterned gold frame. Crafted with premium canvas and cutting-edge Epson printing, it offers vibrant color, sharp detail, and gallery-quality depth. Professionally laminated for lasting brilliance, this piece makes a stunning centerpiece for any home, office, or devotional setting.
Value $200
Starting bid
Park Like a VIP!
Enjoy a reserved parking spot at Resurrection of the Lord Church for a full year—available every day! No more hunting for parking, even during the busiest times of the year like Easter and Christmas. Bidding starts at $250—secure your spot and enjoy comfort, convenience, and bragging rights all year long. Reserved parking starting January 1, 2026 until December 31, 2026.
Starting bid
Park Like a VIP!
Enjoy a reserved parking spot at Resurrection of the Lord Church for a full year—available every day! No more hunting for parking, even during the busiest times of the year like Easter and Christmas. Bidding starts at $250—secure your spot and enjoy comfort, convenience, and bragging rights all year long. Reserved parking starting January 1, 2026 until December 31, 2026.
Starting bid
Travel in Style & Comfort
Hit the road with this luggage set designed for convenience and durability, paired with a neck pillow to keep you cozy on every journey. Perfect for weekend getaways, family vacations, or any adventure where comfort meets style!
Value $180
Starting bid
YETI Cooler Backpack
Stay cool on the go with this YETI insulated cooler backpack in sleek black. Perfect for adventures, picnics, or daily outings, it keeps your drinks and snacks perfectly chilled. Durable, convenient, and ready for any adventure!
Value $275
Starting bid
YETI Speaker Cooler
Take your drinks and tunes anywhere with this YETI insulated speaker cooler. Perfect for adventures, picnics, or outdoor gatherings—combining portable cooling with great sound.
Value: $500
Starting bid
Peavey Electric Guitar with Soft Case
Rock out with this Peavey electric guitar, perfect for beginners or seasoned players alike. Comes with a soft case for easy transport and protection.
Value: $350
Starting bid
Peavey Speaker
Amplify your music with this Peavey speaker, delivering clear, powerful sound for practice, performances, or events. Durable, reliable, and perfect for any audio setup.
Value $130
Starting bid
Tyreek Hill Signed Photo
Celebrate a piece of sports history with this autographed photo of Tyreek Hill, perfect for fans and collectors. A standout addition to any sports memorabilia collection!
Value $80
Starting bid
Autographed Allen Iverson Jersey
Score big with this Allen Iverson signed jersey—a legendary piece of basketball history! Perfect for fans and collectors, it’s a show-stopping addition to any sports memorabilia collection.
Value $200
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