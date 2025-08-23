Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church
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Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church

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ROL 30th Anniversary Silent Auction

#1 - Pokemon Card Set & $25 Genki Sushi Gift Certificate item
#1 - Pokemon Card Set & $25 Genki Sushi Gift Certificate
$70

Starting bid

A Pokémon Adventure & Sushi Delight


Embark on a playful journey with Pokémon Pink Box (Night Wander), Pokémon Blue Box (Stella Mirade), and Pokémon Trader (Terrace Star Festival)—each card bringing new adventures and surprises. After your Pokémon quest, treat yourself to a tasty $25 Genki Sushi gift card for a well-earned reward. Fun, flavor, and a little magic all in one!


Value $155

#2 - Lego Set item
#2 - Lego Set
$40

Starting bid

Build, Play & Imagine


Unleash your creativity with this Lego collection! Construct a charming Cozy House Creator (808 pcs, 3-in-1), enjoy the fun of a Lego Piñata (206 pcs), or bring fantasy to life with the Red Dragon (149 pcs, 3-in-1). Hours of building, imagination, and adventure await!


Value $115

#3 - Lego Sets, Bento Box & $25 Genki Sushi Gift Certificate item
#3 - Lego Sets, Bento Box & $25 Genki Sushi Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Build, Play & Treat Yourself

Dive into hours of creativity with Cub Mana (494 pcs) and Lego Disney Asha’s Cottage (509 pcs, 3-in-1)—perfect for imaginative builders of all ages. After building your dream creations, enjoy a tasty reward with a $25 Genki Sushi gift certificate. Fun, creativity, and enjoyment all in one!


Value $125


#4 - T-shirt, Hat, & Bag Pouch item
#4 - T-shirt, Hat, & Bag Pouch
$30

Starting bid

Island Style & Everyday Charm


Add a touch of aloha to your wardrobe and daily life! This lot includes a Short Stack Hawaii “Maddah” shirt (L) for relaxed island style, a Mickey hat for playful fun, and a Bebe Buch quilted zipper pouch—perfect for keeping your essentials cozy and organized. Stylish, practical, and full of aloha!


Value $75

#5 - T-shirt, Hat, & Pillow item
#5 - T-shirt, Hat, & Pillow
$30

Starting bid

A Touch of Island Comfort


Carry a little aloha wherever you go! This set features a Short Stack Hawaii green hat and beige shirt (L) for effortless island style, plus a handcrafted blue neck pillow for cozy relaxation on the go. Stylish, soft, and made for moments of adventure—and rest.


Value $85

#6 - T-shirt, Hat, & Bowl Holders with Glass Bowl item
#6 - T-shirt, Hat, & Bowl Holders with Glass Bowl
$30

Starting bid

Island Lifestyle Gift Set


Celebrate local style with this Short Stack Hawai‘i brown hat and matching grey t-shirt (Large). Also included are two handcrafted microwave bowl holders and a glass food storage container — perfect for meals, leftovers, and cozy kitchen convenience. A thoughtful mix of fashion and functionality.


Value $85

#7 - Oakley Sunglasses item
#7 - Oakley Sunglasses item
#7 - Oakley Sunglasses
$50

Starting bid

Premium Oakley Sunglasses with Case


Experience superior craftsmanship with Oakley sunglasses, designed for durability, comfort, and top-tier UV protection. Includes a protective case—perfect for everyday wear or sunny adventures in style.


Value $140

#8 - Ray-Ban Sunglasses item
#8 - Ray-Ban Sunglasses item
#8 - Ray-Ban Sunglasses
$45

Starting bid

Ray-Ban Sunglasses with Case


Step out in style with authentic Ray-Ban sunglasses, complete with a protective case. Timeless design, superior quality, and UV protection make them perfect for sunny days, travel, or adding a sleek touch to any outfit.


Value $100

#9 - Koa Bowl & Aloha Collection Weekender Bag item
#9 - Koa Bowl & Aloha Collection Weekender Bag
$130

Starting bid

Hawaiian Craft & Style


Bring a touch of the islands into your home and your wardrobe. This set features a handcrafted Koa bowl, perfect for display or serving, paired with the stylish Aloha Collection Holomoana Weekender bag—ideal for travel, beach days, or weekend adventures. Elegant, functional, and full of island charm!


Value $225

#10 - Hello Kitty Aloha Day Tripper Bag & Glass Tumbler item
#10 - Hello Kitty Aloha Day Tripper Bag & Glass Tumbler
$60

Starting bid

Hello Kitty On-the-Go!


Carry your goodies in style with the Hello Kitty Aloha Collection Day Tripper bag (black/pink) and small pouch. Includes a fun 18 oz Ello glass tumbler to sip your favorite drink anytime, anywhere!


Value $150

#11 - Aloha Collection Tote, Wine, Speaker, & Sunglasses item
#11 - Aloha Collection Tote, Wine, Speaker, & Sunglasses
$100

Starting bid

Adventure & Aloha Style


Get ready for travel, tunes, and taste! This set includes the Aloha Collection Coffman Engineer Day Tripper Bag and matching Coffman Engineer Aviators for effortless island style. Enjoy a glass of La Terre Merlot and set the mood with your favorite music on the JBL speaker. Perfect for a day out or a relaxing evening at home!


Value $265

#12 - Aloha Collection Reversible Tote & $50 Landry's GCs item
#12 - Aloha Collection Reversible Tote & $50 Landry's GCs item
#12 - Aloha Collection Reversible Tote & $50 Landry's GCs
$90

Starting bid

Style & Dining Treats


Carry your essentials in versatile style with the Aloha Collection reversible tote bag, perfect for errands, beach days, or travel. Plus, enjoy TWO $50 Landry’s gift cards for a delicious dining experience—practical, stylish, and flavorful all in one!


Value $150

#13 - Cream & Black Matching Medium & Large Quilted Totes item
#13 - Cream & Black Matching Medium & Large Quilted Totes
$50

Starting bid

Handmade Quilted Totes – Cream & Black


Elevate your style with this matching set of high-quality, handmade quilted totes—one medium, one large. Perfect for everyday errands, work, or travel, these elegant bags combine practicality with timeless design. A beautiful touch of craftsmanship you can carry everywhere!


Value $105


#14 - Handmade Quilt Bag & $100 Liliha Bakery Gift Card item
#14 - Handmade Quilt Bag & $100 Liliha Bakery Gift Card
$90

Starting bid

Handmade Charm & Beloved Bakery Treats


Carry a touch of craftsmanship with the small red & beige Kay’s Quilt handmade quilt bag. Includes a $100 gift card to Liliha Bakery, Hawaii’s beloved bakery famous for its classic, must-try treats—style and sweetness together!


Value $140

#15 - Handmade Red Quilt Bag & $25 Safeway Gift Card item
#15 - Handmade Red Quilt Bag & $25 Safeway Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Handmade Charm & Everyday Treat


Carry a touch of warmth and craftsmanship with the Kay’s Quilt handmade red quilt bag, perfect for errands or outings. Includes a $25 Safeway gift card to add a little extra convenience and delight to your day.


Value $55

#16 - Don Papa Run & Truffle Cashews item
#16 - Don Papa Run & Truffle Cashews
$25

Starting bid

Don Papa Rum & Truffle Cashews


Indulge in a refined pairing featuring a bottle of Don Papa Rum, known for its smooth, rich flavor with notes of vanilla, honey, and candied fruits. Complementing this premium spirit is truffle cashews — perfectly seasoned, buttery, and irresistibly savory. A luxurious treat for any rum enthusiast or foodie.


Value $60

#17 - Maker’s Mark Whiskey Special Blend & $50 Village GC item
#17 - Maker’s Mark Whiskey Special Blend & $50 Village GC
$80

Starting bid

Maker’s Mark Whiskey Special Blend with $50 Village Bottle Shop Gift Card

Savor the smooth, distinctive flavors of Maker’s Mark Special Blend, known for its warm spice and deep caramel finish. Complement your tasting experience with a $50 gift card to Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room, where you can explore handcrafted beverages, tastings, and specialty spirits. A thoughtful and flavorful package.


Value $132

#18 - Maker's Mark Bourbon (2 of 2 available) item
#18 - Maker's Mark Bourbon (2 of 2 available)
$40

Starting bid

Exclusive Bourbon Experience


Savor the rich, smooth flavors of Maker’s Mark Bourbon Special Blend, a premium whiskey crafted for connoisseurs and special occasions. Perfect for enjoying neat, on the rocks, or in your favorite cocktail—elevate your collection with this distinguished bourbon.


Value $82

#19 - Rapture Wine Cabernet 2021 & $25 Genki Sushi GC item
#19 - Rapture Wine Cabernet 2021 & $25 Genki Sushi GC
$50

Starting bid

Wine & Dine Delight


Unwind with a bottle of Rapture Wine Cabernet 2021, rich and full-bodied, perfect for savoring on its own or with your favorite meal. Pair it with a $25 Genki Sushi gift certificate for a delicious dining experience—relaxation and flavor in one!


Value $85

#20 - 29 Cabernet 2021 & $25 Genki Sushi GC item
#20 - 29 Cabernet 2021 & $25 Genki Sushi GC
$140

Starting bid

Luxury Wine & Dining Experience


Indulge in a 29 Cabernet 2021, a rare, premium wine celebrated for its depth, richness, and exceptional craftsmanship—perfect for discerning palates and special occasions. Enjoy it alongside a $25 Genki Sushi gift certificate for a complete culinary treat.


Value $320

#21 - Sequoia Grove Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 & $25 Genki GC item
#21 - Sequoia Grove Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 & $25 Genki GC
$35

Starting bid

Premium Wine & Dining Experience


Savor the elegance of Sequoia Grove Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, a rich, full-bodied wine crafted for discerning palates and memorable occasions. Pair it with a $25 Genki Sushi gift certificate for a delightful dining experience—luxury and flavor in one.


Value $75

#22 - 70g Catcher Red Blend Paso Robles item
#22 - 70g Catcher Red Blend Paso Robles
$70

Starting bid

Rich Wine & Dining Treat


Enjoy the bold, smooth flavors of 70G Catcher Red Blend from Paso Robles, a premium wine perfect for savoring on its own or with a meal. Complete the experience with a $25 Genki Sushi gift certificate for a relaxing and flavorful evening.


Value $150

#23 - Bogle Phantom 3 Liter Wine item
#23 - Bogle Phantom 3 Liter Wine
$55

Starting bid

Bogle Phantom 3 Liter


Intriguing, beguiling…this mysterious apparition of ripe berry and relentless spice returns to haunt wine lovers. Enveloped in shadow, this wine’s intensity and concentration will entice you with every sip. Full-bodied and jammy, Phantom’s origins of Petite Sirah and Zinfandel emerge from the glass. Spicy pepper and juniper tantalize your senses, while black plums and blueberries emerge on the palate. Notes of pipe tobacco and clove settle around the finish, long and lingering, like the Delta fog. 


Value $120

#24 - Bowl Holders, 2 $50 Gen GC, Containers, & Snack item
#24 - Bowl Holders, 2 $50 Gen GC, Containers, & Snack item
#24 - Bowl Holders, 2 $50 Gen GC, Containers, & Snack item
#24 - Bowl Holders, 2 $50 Gen GC, Containers, & Snack
$80

Starting bid

Handcrafted Comfort & Delicious Treats


This delightful set brings together practicality, handmade charm, and tasty indulgence. Includes 4 small Kay’s Quilt handcrafted microwave bowl holders, 4 bowls, 2 containers, and pistachio snacks for cozy, convenient meals. Plus, enjoy two $50 Gen Korean BBQ gift cards for a flavorful dining experience—comfort, style, and flavor all in one!


Value $160

#25 - Medium Microwave Bowl Holder, Containers, & $50 CPK GC item
#25 - Medium Microwave Bowl Holder, Containers, & $50 CPK GC item
#25 - Medium Microwave Bowl Holder, Containers, & $50 CPK GC item
#25 - Medium Microwave Bowl Holder, Containers, & $50 CPK GC
$90

Starting bid

Handcrafted Comfort & Dining Treats


Enjoy the charm of 5 medium Kay’s Quilt handcrafted microwave bowl holders paired with Anchor Glass containers—perfect for cozy, convenient meals. Plus, savor delicious dining with two $50 CPK gift cards. Practical, stylish, and tasty all in one!


Value $190

#26 - Large Bowl Holders, Containers & 2 $50 CPK GC item
#26 - Large Bowl Holders, Containers & 2 $50 CPK GC item
#26 - Large Bowl Holders, Containers & 2 $50 CPK GC item
#26 - Large Bowl Holders, Containers & 2 $50 CPK GC
$90

Starting bid

Cozy Kitchen & Delicious Dining


Enjoy the comfort of 5 large Kay’s Quilt handcrafted microwave bowl holders with Anchor Glass containers—perfect for keeping meals warm and cozy. Then treat yourself with two $50 CPK gift cards for a delicious dining experience. Handmade warmth and tasty moments all in one!


Value $190

#27 - Snapware Set & $50 Foodland Gift Card item
#27 - Snapware Set & $50 Foodland Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Kitchen Essentials & Culinary Convenience


Upgrade your kitchen with the Snapware 18-piece Pyrex glass set, perfect for storage, baking, and everyday use. Includes a $50 Foodland gift card to stock up on your favorite groceries—practical, versatile, and ready to simplify your kitchen routine!


Value $90

#28 - Handmade Small Tote Bag, Cat Mats, & $25 Genki Sushi item
#28 - Handmade Small Tote Bag, Cat Mats, & $25 Genki Sushi
$30

Starting bid

Handmade Charm & Cozy Comfort


Carry style and craftsmanship with the Kay’s Quilt handmade small blue & beige quilt tote bag. Includes 2 Kay’s Quilt handmade cat mats for your furry friends and a $25 Genki Sushi gift certificate for a tasty treat—cozy, crafted, and delightful for all!


Value $80


#29 - Red Tote & Quilt item
#29 - Red Tote & Quilt
$170

Starting bid

Handmade Kay’s Quilt Red Tote & Reversible Red Quilt

A beautiful showcase of craftsmanship, this set includes a handmade red quilt tote paired with a reversible red quilt, both created with the signature care and artistry of Kay’s Quilt. Rich in color, durable in construction, and made to be cherished for years, this high-quality duo brings comfort, style, and timeless handmade charm to any home.


Value: $400

#30 - Handmade Quilt Queen Size, Pillow, & $50 Foodland GC item
#30 - Handmade Quilt Queen Size, Pillow, & $50 Foodland GC
$220

Starting bid

Handmade Comfort & Cozy Dining


Snuggle up in the Kay’s Quilt handmade queen-size quilt and matching pillow, crafted with love and care for ultimate comfort. Includes a $50 Foodland gift card to enjoy a little extra convenience—handcrafted warmth and everyday treats in one!


Value $560

#31 - Hand Made Quilt Twin Size & 2- Pillows item
#31 - Hand Made Quilt Twin Size & 2- Pillows
$180

Starting bid

Handmade Comfort for Two


Cozy up with the Kay’s Quilt handmade twin-size quilt and two matching pillows, crafted with care for warmth and charm. Perfect for adding a touch of handmade love to any bedroom!


Value $485

#32 - Garment Steamer item
#32 - Garment Steamer item
#32 - Garment Steamer item
#32 - Garment Steamer
$100

Starting bid

Premium Wrinkle-Free Solution


Upgrade your wardrobe care with the SteamFast Steam Press, a high-value appliance designed for efficiency and precision. With a nonstick soleplate, digital temperature controls, and a larger pressing surface than a traditional iron, it quickly removes wrinkles and delivers crisp, professional results every time.


Value $350

#33 - Mother & Daughter Lei - Orange item
#33 - Mother & Daughter Lei - Orange
$30

Starting bid

Mother–Daughter Matching Crochet Lei Set

This lovingly handmade crochet lei duo is created for a mother and daughter to enjoy together. Each lei mirrors the other in color and style, symbolizing connection and shared beauty. Wear them as matching chokers, adorn hats, or style them as haku lei — a unique set perfect for special celebrations or everyday aloha.


Value $60

#34 - Mother & Daughter Lei - Purple item
#34 - Mother & Daughter Lei - Purple
$30

Starting bid

Mother–Daughter Matching Crochet Lei Set

This lovingly handmade crochet lei duo is created for a mother and daughter to enjoy together. Each lei mirrors the other in color and style, symbolizing connection and shared beauty. Wear them as matching chokers, adorn hats, or style them as haku lei — a unique set perfect for special celebrations or everyday aloha.


Value $60

#35 - Hui Auto Detail Essential Wash & Merch item
#35 - Hui Auto Detail Essential Wash & Merch
$90

Starting bid

Premium Auto Care & Stylish Swag


Treat your vehicle to a Hui Auto Detail Essential Wash from Servco Pacific Inc., a high-quality service that keeps your car sparkling inside and out. Includes stylish business merchandise—tumbler, pen, and sunglasses—for everyday enjoyment.


Value $150

#36 - Pinot Noir, Golf Balls, & Mililani Golf Club Pass item
#36 - Pinot Noir, Golf Balls, & Mililani Golf Club Pass
$60

Starting bid

Wine & Golf Experience


Enjoy a bottle of 2002 La Crema Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir, a refined, full-bodied wine perfect for relaxing or celebrating special moments. Enhance your day with Srixon golf balls and a Mililani Golf Club player pass—the perfect pairing of sophistication and sport!


Value $100

#37 - Srixon Golf Ball Boxes & 2 Mililani Golf Club Passes item
#37 - Srixon Golf Ball Boxes & 2 Mililani Golf Club Passes
$90

Starting bid

Tee Off in Style


Hit the greens with 2 boxes of Srixon golf balls and enjoy access to the course with 2 Mililani Golf Club player passes. Perfect for golf enthusiasts looking to combine quality gear with a memorable day on the course!


Value $130

#38 - Valentine’s Escape Club: Wyndham at Waikiki Beach Walk item
#38 - Valentine’s Escape Club: Wyndham at Waikiki Beach Walk item
#38 - Valentine’s Escape Club: Wyndham at Waikiki Beach Walk item
#38 - Valentine’s Escape Club: Wyndham at Waikiki Beach Walk
$500

Starting bid

Discover the Ultimate

Hawaiian Getaway!


Dates: February 12–15, 2026

3-Night Stay | One-Bedroom Condo. Indulge in a romantic escape at the heart of Waikiki in a comfortable one-bedroom condo, offering the perfect blend of cozy elegance and island luxury. Enjoy modern amenities, an inviting living area, and a serene retreat just a short stroll from the iconic Waikiki Beach.


Highlights Include:

  • Steps from pristine beaches, boutique shopping, and world-class dining
  • Fully equipped kitchen and stylish living spaces for ultimate relaxation
  • Check-in: 4:00 pm | Check-out: 10:00 am
  • Parking & resort fee paid by guest


Value $1,100

#39 - Kualoa Ranch Experience for Two item
#39 - Kualoa Ranch Experience for Two
$60

Starting bid

Kualoa Ranch Experience for Two


Enjoy an unforgettable day at the legendary Kualoa Ranch with an experience designed for two. Set on a breathtaking 4,000-acre private preserve, this adventure offers a curated selection of the ranch’s signature activities—ranging from scenic exploration to guided outdoor experiences—each providing a unique way to take in the beauty and history of this iconic destination. Whether you’re looking for relaxation, discovery, or a touch of thrill, Kualoa Ranch delivers a memorable escape you’ll treasure together.


$120 value

#40 - Framed Artwork of Mother Mary & Baby Jesus item
#40 - Framed Artwork of Mother Mary & Baby Jesus item
#40 - Framed Artwork of Mother Mary & Baby Jesus
$50

Starting bid

Artwork of Mother Mary & Baby Jesus


A serene and timeless depiction of Mother Mary and the Baby Jesus, beautifully crafted to inspire peace and devotion. The gentle expressions and sacred imagery make this piece a meaningful addition to any home, prayer space, or special gift. A heartfelt reminder of love, faith, and grace.


Value $100

#41 - Our Lady of Guadalupe Painting item
#41 - Our Lady of Guadalupe Painting
$100

Starting bid

Our Lady of Guadalupe Canvas Print


Elevate your space with this 20" x 28" canvas print of Our Lady of Guadalupe, beautifully presented in a patterned gold frame. Crafted with premium canvas and cutting-edge Epson printing, it offers vibrant color, sharp detail, and gallery-quality depth. Professionally laminated for lasting brilliance, this piece makes a stunning centerpiece for any home, office, or devotional setting.


Value $200

#42 - Reserved Parking Spot (1 of 2) item
#42 - Reserved Parking Spot (1 of 2)
$250

Starting bid

Park Like a VIP!


Enjoy a reserved parking spot at Resurrection of the Lord Church for a full year—available every day! No more hunting for parking, even during the busiest times of the year like Easter and Christmas. Bidding starts at $250—secure your spot and enjoy comfort, convenience, and bragging rights all year long. Reserved parking starting January 1, 2026 until December 31, 2026.

#43 - Reserved Parking Spot (2 of 2) item
#43 - Reserved Parking Spot (2 of 2)
$250

Starting bid

Park Like a VIP!


Enjoy a reserved parking spot at Resurrection of the Lord Church for a full year—available every day! No more hunting for parking, even during the busiest times of the year like Easter and Christmas. Bidding starts at $250—secure your spot and enjoy comfort, convenience, and bragging rights all year long. Reserved parking starting January 1, 2026 until December 31, 2026.

#44 - Luggage Set & Neck Pillow item
#44 - Luggage Set & Neck Pillow
$50

Starting bid

Travel in Style & Comfort


Hit the road with this luggage set designed for convenience and durability, paired with a neck pillow to keep you cozy on every journey. Perfect for weekend getaways, family vacations, or any adventure where comfort meets style!


Value $180

#45 - YETI Cooler Backpack item
#45 - YETI Cooler Backpack item
#45 - YETI Cooler Backpack
$80

Starting bid

YETI Cooler Backpack


Stay cool on the go with this YETI insulated cooler backpack in sleek black. Perfect for adventures, picnics, or daily outings, it keeps your drinks and snacks perfectly chilled. Durable, convenient, and ready for any adventure!


Value $275

#46 - Monkey Shoulder Whisky YETI Speaker Cooler item
#46 - Monkey Shoulder Whisky YETI Speaker Cooler item
#46 - Monkey Shoulder Whisky YETI Speaker Cooler item
#46 - Monkey Shoulder Whisky YETI Speaker Cooler
$110

Starting bid

YETI Speaker Cooler


Take your drinks and tunes anywhere with this YETI insulated speaker cooler. Perfect for adventures, picnics, or outdoor gatherings—combining portable cooling with great sound.


Value: $500

#47 - Peavey Electric Guitar item
#47 - Peavey Electric Guitar
$90

Starting bid

Peavey Electric Guitar with Soft Case


Rock out with this Peavey electric guitar, perfect for beginners or seasoned players alike. Comes with a soft case for easy transport and protection.


Value: $350

#48 - Peavey Speaker item
#48 - Peavey Speaker
$50

Starting bid

Peavey Speaker


Amplify your music with this Peavey speaker, delivering clear, powerful sound for practice, performances, or events. Durable, reliable, and perfect for any audio setup.


Value $130

#49 - Signed Football Poster item
#49 - Signed Football Poster item
#49 - Signed Football Poster
$40

Starting bid

Tyreek Hill Signed Photo


Celebrate a piece of sports history with this autographed photo of Tyreek Hill, perfect for fans and collectors. A standout addition to any sports memorabilia collection!


Value $80

#50 - Signed Jersey item
#50 - Signed Jersey item
#50 - Signed Jersey item
#50 - Signed Jersey
$30

Starting bid

Autographed Allen Iverson Jersey


Score big with this Allen Iverson signed jersey—a legendary piece of basketball history! Perfect for fans and collectors, it’s a show-stopping addition to any sports memorabilia collection.


Value $200

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!