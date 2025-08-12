Roll For A Cure 2026

Hosted by
About this event
One ticket per person, includes dinner, 2 drink tickets (choice of beer or wine), Murder Mystery & Live Music and $500 in chips
Two tickets per couple, includes dinner for 2, 4 drink tickets (choice of beer or wine), Murder Mystery & Live Music and $1,000 in chips
Royal Flush Sponsor Includes:
--Everything included with the Roulette Sponsorship
-Plus a speaking opportunity during the event
-1/4 page ad in program
-Social media shout-outs
-8 event tickets at a reserved table
-Recognition on table, signage, website and programs
-Chips $500 per attendee
-Drink Tickets (16) Wine & Beer Only
-Murder Mystery & Live Music
Roulette Sponsorship Includes:
--Everything included with Craps Table Sponsorship
-Plus 1/4 page ad in event program
-Social media shout-outs
-6 event tickets
-Recognition on table, signage, website and programs
-Chips $500 per attendee
-Drink Tickets (12) Wine & Beer Only
-Murder Mystery & Live Music
Craps Table Sponsor Includes:
-Everything included with Texas Hold 'Em Sponsorship
-Plus social media shout-outs
-4 event tickets
-Recognition on table, signage, website and programs
-Chips $500 per attendee
-Drink Tickets (8) Wine & Beer Only
-Murder Mystery & Live Music
Texas Hold-Em Sponsor Includes:
-2 event tickets
-Recognition on table, signage, website and programs
-Chips $500 per attendee
-Drink Tickets (2) Wine & Beer Only
-Murder Mystery & Live Music
A coveted spot at a secluded private poker tournament awaits you. Only ten seats are available in total.
Additional buy-in
$500 in additional chips
