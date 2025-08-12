Make CF M I A

Hosted by

Make CF M I A

About this event

Roll For A Cure 2026

18 Augusta Pines Dr

Spring, TX 77389

General Admission
$99

One ticket per person, includes dinner, 2 drink tickets (choice of beer or wine), Murder Mystery & Live Music and $500 in chips

General Admission-Couple
$149

Two tickets per couple, includes dinner for 2, 4 drink tickets (choice of beer or wine), Murder Mystery & Live Music and $1,000 in chips

Royal Flush Sponsorship Level
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Royal Flush Sponsor Includes:                                                                      

--Everything included with the Roulette Sponsorship

-Plus a speaking opportunity during the event

-1/4 page ad in program

-Social media shout-outs

-8 event tickets at a reserved table

-Recognition on table, signage, website and programs

-Chips $500 per attendee

-Drink Tickets (16) Wine & Beer Only

-Murder Mystery & Live Music

Roulette Sponsorship Level
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Roulette Sponsorship Includes:


--Everything included with Craps Table Sponsorship

-Plus 1/4 page ad in event program

-Social media shout-outs

-6 event tickets

-Recognition on table, signage, website and programs

-Chips $500 per attendee

-Drink Tickets (12) Wine & Beer Only

-Murder Mystery & Live Music

Craps Table Sponsorship Level
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Craps Table Sponsor Includes:


-Everything included with Texas Hold 'Em Sponsorship

-Plus social media shout-outs

-4 event tickets

-Recognition on table, signage, website and programs

-Chips $500 per attendee

-Drink Tickets (8) Wine & Beer Only

-Murder Mystery & Live Music

Texas Hold 'Em Sponsorship Level
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Texas Hold-Em Sponsor Includes:


-2 event tickets

-Recognition on table, signage, website and programs

-Chips $500 per attendee

-Drink Tickets (2) Wine & Beer Only

-Murder Mystery & Live Music

Poker Tournament
$25

A coveted spot at a secluded private poker tournament awaits you. Only ten seats are available in total.

Private Poker Table - Re-up
$20

Additional buy-in

Chips $20
$20

$500 in additional chips

Add a donation for Make CF M I A

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!