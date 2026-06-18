Roll The Dice This Summer Silent Auction

Experience will be at the Flanigan Flower Farm in Gig Harbor.

Eight (8) guests will be immersed in a vibrant, sensory experience. Sunlight filters through the petals, while the air carries a sweet, earthy perfume. The sound of buzzing pollinators accompanies a rich visual landscape of color, texture, and natural beauty. At the conclusion of the tour, guests will be able to create a bouquet of flowers from the blooms at the garden.





What began as a small creative outlet for Allison Flanigan in 2020 during a difficult time in the world quickly grew into something much bigger. She found comfort and joy in growing flowers, and before long, sharing bouquets, plants, and seeds with others became just as meaningful as growing them.

This farm is built on the belief that flowers matter. They help us celebrate, comfort, gather, create, and connect.





Flower Farm Tour and Flower Bar for 8. Visit will be scheduled in August or September 2026.





Valued at $450