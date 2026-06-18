Roll The Dice This Summer Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Experience will be at the Flanigan Flower Farm in Gig Harbor.
Eight (8) guests will be immersed in a vibrant, sensory experience. Sunlight filters through the petals, while the air carries a sweet, earthy perfume. The sound of buzzing pollinators accompanies a rich visual landscape of color, texture, and natural beauty. At the conclusion of the tour, guests will be able to create a bouquet of flowers from the blooms at the garden.
What began as a small creative outlet for Allison Flanigan in 2020 during a difficult time in the world quickly grew into something much bigger. She found comfort and joy in growing flowers, and before long, sharing bouquets, plants, and seeds with others became just as meaningful as growing them.
This farm is built on the belief that flowers matter. They help us celebrate, comfort, gather, create, and connect.
Flower Farm Tour and Flower Bar for 8. Visit will be scheduled in August or September 2026.
Valued at $450
Starting bid
Ready to get creative with glass, tile, and a little bit of sparkle? Whether you’re brand new to mosaics or looking to expand your skills, Barbara Henderson’s classes are designed to be welcoming, hands-on, and—most importantly—fun!
Barbara Henderson is a mosaicist with a passion for helping others express themselves through the art of mosaics. She took the scenic route to art, having been distracted by corporate life, ladder climbing, and the nonsense idea that she wasn't creative.
Her favorite saying is that "Perfection can be purchased at the dollar store. Art and beauty are found in the unique and flawed." She serves on a variety of boards and committees and lives in Gig Harbor with her husband and far too many dogs and chickens.
DETAILS
Guest will be given 2 + hours of instruction and leave having created wearable art to keep or give.
The session includes all materials and tools. No experience necessary.
Valued at $720
Starting bid
Come spend a few hours exploring your creative side! Five (5) guests will gather at Jess’s studio to decorate mugs that Jess herself has wheel-thrown. There will be a variety to choose from. Additional mugs may be purchased from the artist. You are welcome to make them all yourself, or invite friends to join.
Jess Almeida's love for pottery started as an undergraduate at the University of Northern Colorado. Jess is a self-professed lover of ceramics, mom of two sweet girls, four crazy cats, and an adorable Bernese Mountain dog.
“In my pottery, I craft functional beauty where vibrant colors meet utility, infusing everyday joy into each piece.”
DETAILS
Guest will have 2 + hours of instruction with Jess in her studio. Five mugs to decorate are included with the option to purchase additional mugs for $30.
Session includes all materials and tools. Due to the process of ceramics, the finished product will be picked up at another date after the mugs are fired.
No experience necessary.
Valued at $300
Starting bid
Cruise into Puget Sound and the Salish Sea in search of orcas and humpback whales, as well as the region’s many other exciting residents, including porpoises, seals, sea lions, bald eagles, gray whales, and more. Along the way, their experienced naturalists bring the area’s wildlife and maritime history to life, sharing the stories and tales of the Salish Sea’s ecology and the waterways that have shaped the Pacific Northwest.
The FRS Clipper Emerald will depart directly from Pier 69 on Seattle’s waterfront aboard the Emerald Clipper, our highspeed whale watching vessel. Tours explore marine wildlife throughout the Salish Sea, with viewing locations varying by day and conditions (north or south of Seattle) to maximize wildlife encounters.
With their Whale Sightings Guarantee, you can book with confidence; if you don’t see whales, your next tour is on them. Every trip also includes a complimentary photo package.
DETAILS
The trip is the Seattle Wildlife & Whale Watching Tour for 2 with FRS Clipper Vacations. This is valid for 2026 sailing season.
Reservations are required in advance, for this 3-5 hour half day tour, please see their website for dates.
The certificate must be printed and presented at arrival. No pictures on devices will be allowed as a substitute.
Value at $300
Starting bid
"In 2002, Dr. Holmes' oldest son challenged him to run a marathon with him. Dr. Holmes, who owned Holmes Chiropractic, had never participated in an organized run but accepted the challenge and started looking for training opportunities. I couldn't find any local organized runs, so I invited some of my friends, family, and patients to join me on Thanksgiving morning for a 5k run.” Now, over 3.000 people now join each year.
The race is a Gig Harbor tradition. For four friends and family members the race packets and t-shirt pick-up will be on Wednesday from 2 PM - 6 PM at the
United Methodist Church and Thursday morning, 7 AM at Judson Street (starting line).
Proceeds from the race benefit the FISH Peninsula Food Bank, Backpack for All, Biscoff Food Bank, and local high school scholarships.
Details:
This is a timed 5K race in the heart of Gig Harbor the morning of Thanksgiving 2026.
Race begins 8 AM in the parking lot on Judson Street. All race participants are encouraged to bring two cans to be donated to the food banks.
Valued at $120
Starting bid
Bloedel Reserve is a 140-acre wonder of nature, created by the imagination, vision, and passionate love of the natural world shared by our founders, Prentice and Virginia Bloedel. Winner will receive a 1-Year Community Supporter Membership for unlimited access to the reserve for two (2) household members as well as two (2) guest tickets per visit. Working with the rugged geography of the land, the gardens are artfully transformed a rough-hewn Northwest forest into a harmonious series of curated gardens, structural features, and distinctive landscapes, with nature as canvas and paint.
Details:
FREE year-round admission to 140 acres for two (2) household members plus two (2) guest tickets per visit
Members-only time daily slots
Reciprocal admissions and benefits at gardens across North America
A 10% discount in their shop
Valued at $140
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