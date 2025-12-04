Rolla Rockets Roller Derby

Rolla Rockets Roller Derby

About the memberships

Rolla Rockets Roller Derby Monthly Dues 2026

AutoPay - Active Skater - Monthly Dues
$40

Renews monthly

Bottle Rockets (Level 1), Firecrackers (Level 2), Rockets (Vets)

AutoPay - Probationary Skater - Monthly Dues
$30

Renews monthly

New skater (initial 90 days)

AutoPay - Referee - Monthly Dues
$10

Renews monthly

Drop-in Skater
$5

No expiration

AutoPay - Combined Membership Dues 1
$40

Renews monthly

1x Probationary Skater and 1x Referee

AutoPay - Combined Membership Dues 2
$50

Renews monthly

1x Active Skater and 1x Referee

Combined Membership Dues 3
$60

No expiration

2x Probationary Skater

AutoPay - Combined Membership Dues 4
$70

Renews monthly

1x Active Skater and 1x Probationary Skater

AutoPay - Combined Membership Dues 5
$80

Renews monthly

2x Active Skater

