Roller Kingdom 2026

-Parents/Guardians must stay at the rink with their child. This is not a drop-off event.

-Parents/Guardians are free if they are not skating.

-Skate rentals are available for $3.

-A Roller Kingdom liability waiver is required for all skaters.

We can’t wait to see you there! 🛼





One raffle entry for a chance to win a Roller Kingdom Birthday Party Package included.