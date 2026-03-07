Roller Kingdom 2026

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About this event
-Parents/Guardians must stay at the rink with their child. This is not a drop-off event.
-Parents/Guardians are free if they are not skating.
-Skate rentals are available for $3.
-A Roller Kingdom liability waiver is required for all skaters.
We can’t wait to see you there! 🛼
One raffle entry for a chance to win a Roller Kingdom Birthday Party Package included.
Enter for a chance to win a Roller Kingdom Birthday Party Package!
All raffle proceeds will support the PTO in sponsoring events and initiatives that benefit the school and its students.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!