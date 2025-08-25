Rollin' Hornets Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Enjoy 18 holes of golf for up to 4 guests at the luxurious Plantation Course at Edisto. Includes cart fees, expires 12-2026, valued at $400
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 rounds of golf including cart; Monday - Thursday excluding holidays. Expires 12-4-2025
Starting bid
The Club at Longview is truly life at its best. Longview represents a unique alternative to other country clubs in North Carolina, featuring a distinctive sense of community and unmatched amenities including a spacious clubhouse and 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Course.
Enjoy a round of golf for four, Tuesday - Thursday. This includes Green, Cart, and Range fees. ($1,125 Value, Expires 12-31-2026)
Starting bid
Founded in 1997, NorthStone Country Club has become the top private country club destination in the Charlotte and Lake Norman area. By creating one-of-a-kind experiences for our members and their guests, NorthStone is focused on excellence and communes on a foundation of outstanding service and values, with a love for community. With amenities such as social events, dining, fitness, and aquatics, we provide each of our members with a vast array of programs and experiences to suit their lifestyle.
Enjoy 18 holes of golf for up to 4 people.
Starting bid
Characterized by generous fairways, distinct changes in elevation, meandering creeks, low-lying wetlands and an abundance of wildlife, a day on the links at Verdict Ridge is a truly memorable experience. Verdict Ridge is proud of our pristine playing conditions. Our Champion Bermuda greens are consistently among the finest in the Metrolina area.
Enjoy 18 holes of golf for up to 4 people.
Starting bid
Level up your game by having your swing analyzed by the pros at GolfTec. Exp 12-31-2026
Starting bid
Enjoy the green with the Nike Sport Lite Golf Bag. The anatomically correct Nike Equaflex dual strap offers a balanced feel, so you can play all 18 holes in comfort. If the weather turns wet, a water-resistant, fleece-lined pocket keeps your valuables secure and dry and a rain hood deflects the elements.
Starting bid
Total Wine & More invites you to enjoy a private wine class. Guided by experts, you'll spend two hours exploring famous regions and sample delicious pours. From Wine 101 to France to Italy and beyond. Class is good for up to 20 guests. Exp. 6-3-2026
Starting bid
The Carolina Inn invites you and a guest to a wonderful stay at Chapel Hill. Ever-evolving and always stylish, it's with timeless elegance and the spirit of tradition that this beloved landmark continues to flourish. Enjoy a one night stay, dinner and breakfast for two.
Starting bid
Bear Down - Limited Edition laser autograph photo including Jaquan Brisker, Jaylon Johnson, Cole Kmet, DJ Moore, Caleb Williams, Montez Sweat.
Starting bid
Two tickets to the Charlotte Ballet
Fall Works: Whispers, Echoes, Voices
Knight Theater
Friday, October 31, 7:30 PM OR
Saturday, November 1, 2 PM
Starting bid
Handmade by Darren Law - spouse of Candice Law of the Rollin' Hornets Women's Team
High quality wood and materials.
Table NOT Included Bid is for set of two chairs ONLY
Starting bid
Stunning sparkle! Delicate design! This piece will add that WOW factor to any occasion! A perfect gift for the one you love, or yourself!
Starting bid
PRP Wine International wants to bring the wine to you! Enjoy 8 bottles of wine in the comfort of your own home. A wine consultant will guide up to 12 guests on a wonderful sampling experience (in person or virtual option).
Starting bid
Starting bid
Autographed hat & tee shirt generously donated by The Dale Jr. Foundation
Starting bid
Jordan Martinook #48 Autographed Hockey Puck
Starting bid
Personalized autographed ball by Dawn Staley. Head coach of the University of South Carolina since 2008 has won three national championship titles. Women's Basketball Hall of Fame inductee 2012
Starting bid
Pittsburgh Steelers Fans - Bid on an autographed photo of defensive lineman Cameron Heyward
Starting bid
The electrifying Broadway sensation takes over Charlotte! From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration for the 21st century.
November 4th, 2025 7:30pm at the Belk Theater, two tickets will be in winner's name at the Will Call Box Office two hours prior to performance.
Starting bid
Two tickets to see Nate Bargatze November 21st, 7pm at the Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Starting bid
Enter the game where you become the player in the world's first active gaming facility. Jump, climb, problem-solve and laugh, as you and your friends move between challenges. Each dynamic game room has interactive technology that reacts in real time, ensuring an adrenaline-filled adventure. Auction item is for two game vouchers - up to 5 people per voucher.
