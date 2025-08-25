Hosted by

Abilities Unlimited Of The Carolinas Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Rollin' Hornets Silent Auction

The Plantation Course at Edisto Beach, SC item
The Plantation Course at Edisto Beach, SC item
The Plantation Course at Edisto Beach, SC
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy 18 holes of golf for up to 4 guests at the luxurious Plantation Course at Edisto. Includes cart fees, expires 12-2026, valued at $400

The Divide Golf Course item
The Divide Golf Course item
The Divide Golf Course item
The Divide Golf Course
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 rounds of golf including cart; Monday - Thursday excluding holidays. Expires 12-4-2025

The Club at Longview item
The Club at Longview item
The Club at Longview item
The Club at Longview
$250

Starting bid

The Club at Longview is truly life at its best. Longview represents a unique alternative to other country clubs in North Carolina, featuring a distinctive sense of community and unmatched amenities including a spacious clubhouse and 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Course.


Enjoy a round of golf for four, Tuesday - Thursday. This includes Green, Cart, and Range fees. ($1,125 Value, Expires 12-31-2026)

Northstone Country Club item
Northstone Country Club item
Northstone Country Club item
Northstone Country Club
$100

Starting bid

Founded in 1997, NorthStone Country Club has become the top private country club destination in the Charlotte and Lake Norman area. By creating one-of-a-kind experiences for our members and their guests, NorthStone is focused on excellence and communes on a foundation of outstanding service and values, with a love for community. With amenities such as social events, dining, fitness, and aquatics, we provide each of our members with a vast array of programs and experiences to suit their lifestyle.


Enjoy 18 holes of golf for up to 4 people.

Verdict Ridge Golf & Country Club item
Verdict Ridge Golf & Country Club item
Verdict Ridge Golf & Country Club
$100

Starting bid

Characterized by generous fairways, distinct changes in elevation, meandering creeks, low-lying wetlands and an abundance of wildlife, a day on the links at Verdict Ridge is a truly memorable experience. Verdict Ridge is proud of our pristine playing conditions. Our Champion Bermuda greens are consistently among the finest in the Metrolina area. 


Enjoy 18 holes of golf for up to 4 people.

GolfTec Swing Analysis item
GolfTec Swing Analysis
$30

Starting bid

Level up your game by having your swing analyzed by the pros at GolfTec. Exp 12-31-2026

Nike Sport Lite Golf Bag item
Nike Sport Lite Golf Bag item
Nike Sport Lite Golf Bag
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy the green with the Nike Sport Lite Golf Bag. The anatomically correct Nike Equaflex dual strap offers a balanced feel, so you can play all 18 holes in comfort. If the weather turns wet, a water-resistant, fleece-lined pocket keeps your valuables secure and dry and a rain hood deflects the elements.

Private Wine Class ($600 Value) item
Private Wine Class ($600 Value) item
Private Wine Class ($600 Value) item
Private Wine Class ($600 Value)
$125

Starting bid

Total Wine & More invites you to enjoy a private wine class. Guided by experts, you'll spend two hours exploring famous regions and sample delicious pours. From Wine 101 to France to Italy and beyond. Class is good for up to 20 guests. Exp. 6-3-2026

The Carolina Inn For Two Guests item
The Carolina Inn For Two Guests item
The Carolina Inn For Two Guests item
The Carolina Inn For Two Guests
$250

Starting bid

The Carolina Inn invites you and a guest to a wonderful stay at Chapel Hill. Ever-evolving and always stylish, it's with timeless elegance and the spirit of tradition that this beloved landmark continues to flourish. Enjoy a one night stay, dinner and breakfast for two.

The Bears Autograph Photo item
The Bears Autograph Photo
$30

Starting bid

Bear Down - Limited Edition laser autograph photo including Jaquan Brisker, Jaylon Johnson, Cole Kmet, DJ Moore, Caleb Williams, Montez Sweat.

Charlotte Ballet item
Charlotte Ballet
$50

Starting bid

Two tickets to the Charlotte Ballet

Fall Works: Whispers, Echoes, Voices

Knight Theater

Friday, October 31, 7:30 PM OR

Saturday, November 1, 2 PM

Handmade Adirondack Chairs (Set of Two) item
Handmade Adirondack Chairs (Set of Two)
$150

Starting bid

Handmade by Darren Law - spouse of Candice Law of the Rollin' Hornets Women's Team

High quality wood and materials.


Table NOT Included Bid is for set of two chairs ONLY

Swarovski & Silver Bracelet item
Swarovski & Silver Bracelet item
Swarovski & Silver Bracelet item
Swarovski & Silver Bracelet
$50

Starting bid

Stunning sparkle! Delicate design! This piece will add that WOW factor to any occasion! A perfect gift for the one you love, or yourself!

Wine Experience At Home item
Wine Experience At Home
$100

Starting bid

PRP Wine International wants to bring the wine to you! Enjoy 8 bottles of wine in the comfort of your own home. A wine consultant will guide up to 12 guests on a wonderful sampling experience (in person or virtual option).

Wine Experience At Home item
Wine Experience At Home
$100

Starting bid

PRP Wine International wants to bring the wine to you! Enjoy 8 bottles of wine in the comfort of your own home. A wine consultant will guide up to 12 guests on a wonderful sampling experience (in person or virtual option).

The Dale Jr. Foundation item
The Dale Jr. Foundation item
The Dale Jr. Foundation
$30

Starting bid

Autographed hat & tee shirt generously donated by The Dale Jr. Foundation

Carolina Hurricanes item
Carolina Hurricanes item
Carolina Hurricanes
$25

Starting bid

Jordan Martinook #48 Autographed Hockey Puck

Dawn Staley Autographed Ball item
Dawn Staley Autographed Ball item
Dawn Staley Autographed Ball
$50

Starting bid

Personalized autographed ball by Dawn Staley. Head coach of the University of South Carolina since 2008 has won three national championship titles. Women's Basketball Hall of Fame inductee 2012

Cam Heyward Autograph Picture item
Cam Heyward Autograph Picture
$50

Starting bid

Pittsburgh Steelers Fans - Bid on an autographed photo of defensive lineman Cameron Heyward

SIX The Musical Belk Theater (Two Tickets) item
SIX The Musical Belk Theater (Two Tickets)
$100

Starting bid

The electrifying Broadway sensation takes over Charlotte! From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration for the 21st century.

November 4th, 2025 7:30pm at the Belk Theater, two tickets will be in winner's name at the Will Call Box Office two hours prior to performance.

Nate Bargatze at the Spectrum Center item
Nate Bargatze at the Spectrum Center
$100

Starting bid

Two tickets to see Nate Bargatze November 21st, 7pm at the Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC


Activate Games Charlotte item
Activate Games Charlotte item
Activate Games Charlotte item
Activate Games Charlotte
$75

Starting bid

Enter the game where you become the player in the world's first active gaming facility. Jump, climb, problem-solve and laugh, as you and your friends move between challenges. Each dynamic game room has interactive technology that reacts in real time, ensuring an adrenaline-filled adventure. Auction item is for two game vouchers - up to 5 people per voucher.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!