Rotary Club of Holiday

Hosted by

Rotary Club of Holiday

About this event

Rolling For Rotary - Supporting Warrior Wellness

8631 Old County Rd 54

New Port Richey, FL 34653, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

• Naming rights on all event materials
• Two sponsored lanes (premium placement)
• Two bowling teams (up to 6 players per team)
• Largest logo on all marketing, signage, and digital displays
• Recognition during opening remarks
• 10 raffle tickets and 10 drink tickets
• Website and social media recognition

Warrior Sponsor
$3,000

• One premium lane (early selection)
• One bowling team (up to 6 players)
• Large logo on marketing and digital displays
• Logo in digital rotation during event
• Recognition during opening remarks
• 6 raffle tickets and 6 drink tickets
• Website and social media recognition

Strike Sponsor
$2,000

• One sponsored lane
• One bowling team
• Medium logo on marketing materials
• Logo in digital rotation
• 4 raffle tickets and 4 drink tickets
• Website and social media recognition

Lane Sponsor
$1,000

• One sponsored lane
• Logo on lane signage
• Logo in digital display rotation
• Recognition on event webpage/social post
• 4 raffle tickets and 4 drink tickets

Food Sponsor
$750

• Recognition during opening ceremony
• Logo placed at ceremony area
• Inclusion in printed event program or agenda

50/50 Sponsor
$500

• Name on 50/50 signage
• Recognition during drawing
• Logo on raffle table

Gift Card Tree Sponsor
$500

• Name on gift tree signage
• Recognition during announcements
• Social media thank-you post

Photo Booth Sponsor
$500

• Logo on printed photo strips (if applicable)
• Signage at photo booth
• Recognition on social updates mentioning the booth

Team of Bowlers
$300

• One bowling team (4–6 players)
• Team name displayed on scoreboard
• Listed as a supporter on event webpage

Community Partner
$150

• Name recognition on event signage
• Recognition on Facebook event page

Star Gazers
$35

Event attendance only. No bowling access. Food Included.

Add a donation for Rotary Club of Holiday

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!