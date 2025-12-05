Rolling For Rotary - Supporting Warrior Wellness

Hosted by
About this event
• Naming rights on all event materials
• Two sponsored lanes (premium placement)
• Two bowling teams (up to 6 players per team)
• Largest logo on all marketing, signage, and digital displays
• Recognition during opening remarks
• 10 raffle tickets and 10 drink tickets
• Website and social media recognition
• One premium lane (early selection)
• One bowling team (up to 6 players)
• Large logo on marketing and digital displays
• Logo in digital rotation during event
• Recognition during opening remarks
• 6 raffle tickets and 6 drink tickets
• Website and social media recognition
• One sponsored lane
• One bowling team
• Medium logo on marketing materials
• Logo in digital rotation
• 4 raffle tickets and 4 drink tickets
• Website and social media recognition
• One sponsored lane
• Logo on lane signage
• Logo in digital display rotation
• Recognition on event webpage/social post
• 4 raffle tickets and 4 drink tickets
• Recognition during opening ceremony
• Logo placed at ceremony area
• Inclusion in printed event program or agenda
• Name on 50/50 signage
• Recognition during drawing
• Logo on raffle table
• Name on gift tree signage
• Recognition during announcements
• Social media thank-you post
• Logo on printed photo strips (if applicable)
• Signage at photo booth
• Recognition on social updates mentioning the booth
• One bowling team (4–6 players)
• Team name displayed on scoreboard
• Listed as a supporter on event webpage
• Name recognition on event signage
• Recognition on Facebook event page
Event attendance only. No bowling access. Food Included.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!