Rolling Through the Decades: Parade Entry & Downtown Booth Sign-Up

Rules and Guidelines: 1. Please see the City of Newton's regulations for Food Trucks and what classifies you as a food truck or "Mobile Food Unit". These regulations MUST be followed to participate in this event. http://www.newtongov.org/1104/Mobile-Food-Units 2. Vendor spaces will be allocated on a "first-come, first serve" basis. To be included in print ads all reservations and fees MUST be paid by Monday, June 30th. 3. Please be set up by 7:30 a.m. in downtown Newton on W. 2nd St. N. You will not be able to take your booth down until after the parade is over (approx. 11am) 4. Proof of Insurance may be required depending on the nature of the booth. Vendor understands that no minimum number of people is guaranteed to attend. The Chamber will also attempt, but not guarantee, to avoid excessive duplication of similar products or services. 5. Vendor agrees in case of injury, illness, or property damage, to hold harmless the City of Newton, Jasper County, and the Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce. 6. All food vendors MUST provide a certificate of liability insurance up to $1,000,000 per occurrence for bodily injury and property damage. The certificate should include the Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce, City of Newton, and Jasper County listed as additional named insured. (Let us know if you have any questions.) 7. Vendor agrees to keep the area around their stand clean by providing needed trash containers. 8. The Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce will not be providing electricity. Vendors are responsible for their own electrical power source The vendor understands they must provide serving tables, extension cords if electricity is needed, and any other supplies necessary to operate their concessions.

Rules and Guidelines: 1. Please see the City of Newton's regulations for Food Trucks and what classifies you as a food truck or "Mobile Food Unit". These regulations MUST be followed to participate in this event. http://www.newtongov.org/1104/Mobile-Food-Units 2. Vendor spaces will be allocated on a "first-come, first serve" basis. To be included in print ads all reservations and fees MUST be paid by Monday, June 30th. 3. Please be set up by 7:30 a.m. in downtown Newton on W. 2nd St. N. You will not be able to take your booth down until after the parade is over (approx. 11am) 4. Proof of Insurance may be required depending on the nature of the booth. Vendor understands that no minimum number of people is guaranteed to attend. The Chamber will also attempt, but not guarantee, to avoid excessive duplication of similar products or services. 5. Vendor agrees in case of injury, illness, or property damage, to hold harmless the City of Newton, Jasper County, and the Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce. 6. All food vendors MUST provide a certificate of liability insurance up to $1,000,000 per occurrence for bodily injury and property damage. The certificate should include the Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce, City of Newton, and Jasper County listed as additional named insured. (Let us know if you have any questions.) 7. Vendor agrees to keep the area around their stand clean by providing needed trash containers. 8. The Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce will not be providing electricity. Vendors are responsible for their own electrical power source The vendor understands they must provide serving tables, extension cords if electricity is needed, and any other supplies necessary to operate their concessions.

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