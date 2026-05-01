Rolling Through the Decades: Parade Entry & Downtown Booth Sign-Up

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About this event
Rules and Regulations Due to space, safety and traffic constraints, it is important that we honor the following guidelines. · The parade will be held on Saturday, July 4, 2026 and begins at 9:30 a.m. · Parade line-up will begin promptly at 7:00 a.m. (no sooner!) · Judging of the float entries will take place at 8:30 a.m. · General parade entries should enter North 2nd Avenue West from West 8th Street North. · City and County services, Military, High School Band, Boy Scouts & Girl Scouts and other dignitaries will line up on W 4th Street North entering from N 4th Ave West (parade officials will be there to help you line up in the proper order). · Floats should be complete and ready to enter the line-up when they arrive. · Parade entries that include more than one vehicle must arrive together. · Please cooperate with all parade officials and law enforcement. · DO NOT Throw candy or other items from your float entry – you may hand items out at the curb “You go to the crowd, don’t make the crowd come to you”. This will be strictly enforced this year. We DO NOT want a serious accident to become a part of our parade’s history. Please DO NOT hand out freezer pops! They cause too much trash and litter. · Please do not hand out any flyers or brochures. If you have information about your organization you wish to distribute, please contact the Newton Chamber of Commerce and request an information table in the vendor area. · “Keep it slow, Keep it straight, and Keep it Moving” The ideal parade speed is 3-4 MPH. Do not stop along the parade route. Please stay in the center of the street and within 20 to 40 feet of the parade entry in front of you. · Political candidates must be present in their vehicles or the entry will not be allowed in the parade. · Horses & Animals must be diapered or provide a clean up crew. If you have any questions please call the Chamber Office at 641-792-5545
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