Rolling Thunder Washington, DC / Rolling to Remember
Commander Supporter
$100
The top-tier supporter, rolling in with thunderous generosity, embodying the freedom of the ride and the strength of support for our heroes who are still unaccounted for, made the ultimate sacrifice, or made it home but are still battling.
You Get:
- All Road Captain Supporter benefits
- Your name (or your road name & name of the group you are riding with) will be read on stage at 11 AM in the parking lot before the ride begins
- Backstage meeting with a special guest at 10:45 AM
Road Captain Supporter
$50
A mid-tier level for those leading the pack, combining a love for the ride with a commitment to leaving no man or woman behind.
You will get:
-All Rider Supporter benefits
- PLUS the new official Rolling to Remember pin (1.5" antique brass plated, custom-cut RtR pin)
Rider Supporter
$25
For those who ride in spirit with the troops, offering grassroots support for the military community from the open road.
You will get:
- Your name (or road name) listed on the event website as a supporter
- A thank-you shoutout on Facebook
- The official Rolling to Remember patch
Official 2025 T-shirt
$40
SOLD OUT ONLINE - Will be available in Thunder Alley Saturday & the Pentagon Parking Lot Sunday
Add a donation for AMVETS National HQ
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!