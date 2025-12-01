Rolls Royce Chauffeured Service

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About this event
Starting bid
Valued at $1250
Indulge in an experience defined by elegance, comfort, and pure luxury. The winning bidder will enjoy one memorable evening chauffeured in an iconic Rolls-Royce, gliding through San Diego in unmatched style.
Your private professional driver will escort you and your guest in a stunning Rolls-Royce Ghost Whether it’s a romantic night out, a milestone celebration, a special dinner, or simply a chance to live the luxury lifestyle, this experience guarantees attention, comfort, and unforgettable memories.
Package Includes:
Up to 6 hours of chauffeured service
Door-to-door pickup within San Diego County
Bottled water, light refreshments, and Rolls Royce Vibes freebies.
Opportunity for photos with vehicle
A perfectly curated, VIP-level experience
Perfect For:
Anniversary or birthday celebrations
Romantic date nights/Holiday light tours/Special events/Once-in-a-lifetime luxury moments
Terms & Conditions:
Subject to vehicle & driver availability
Additional hours available at standard rates
Pickup within San Diego County
Non-transferable & expires 12 months after auction date
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