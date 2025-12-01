Rolls Royce Chauffeured Service

Valued at $1250

Indulge in an experience defined by elegance, comfort, and pure luxury. The winning bidder will enjoy one memorable evening chauffeured in an iconic Rolls-Royce, gliding through San Diego in unmatched style.

Your private professional driver will escort you and your guest in a stunning Rolls-Royce Ghost Whether it’s a romantic night out, a milestone celebration, a special dinner, or simply a chance to live the luxury lifestyle, this experience guarantees attention, comfort, and unforgettable memories.

Package Includes:

Up to 6 hours of chauffeured service

Door-to-door pickup within San Diego County

Bottled water, light refreshments, and Rolls Royce Vibes freebies.

Opportunity for photos with vehicle

A perfectly curated, VIP-level experience

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Perfect For:

Anniversary or birthday celebrations

Romantic date nights/Holiday light tours/Special events/Once-in-a-lifetime luxury moments

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Terms & Conditions:

Subject to vehicle & driver availability

Additional hours available at standard rates

Pickup within San Diego County

Non-transferable & expires 12 months after auction date