Romanov Family Treasures: 6-9 pm Online Auction

Enjoy a wine tasting event with 19 of your closest friends! A $600.00 value courtesy of Total Wine and More!
Enjoy a luxurious hydrafacial experience and a basket of 3 signature skin care products courtesy of Avani Derm Spa & Nayak Plastic Surgery! A $460 value!
Decorate your home with this unique, framed print of a record, featuring the song This Must Be The Place by The Talking Heads, made by artist John O'Hara. Courtesy of Forsyth Saint Louis. Value $400
Enjoy a fabulous one-night stay at the 21C Hotel in St. Louis. A hotel that features cotemporary art, offers fine dining, and a wellness center. Courtesy of 21C. Value $380
Enjoy 6 premium bottles of wine straight from the wine cellar of Lucy's dad, Bill Cashion! Value $360
Interested in having Lucy at one of your rehearsals? Would you like production tips and tricks? Want someone to read your play? Professor Lucy Cashion will engage in a one-time consultation with you! Value: Priceless!
Get a conditioning treatment and blow dry with Marcy at Locke Hair and go home with an Aveda shampoo and conditioner, as well as some other goodies! Must book through Marcy. Value $200
Dazzle the crowd in this designer necklace and earrings set courtesy of Kendra Scott.
Enjoy a delightful meal at any Niche Food Group restaurant and a tour at the Fabulous Fox for 2! Value $50
Enjoy a meal at The Crow's Nest with a $50 gift card, while decked out in a branded tee shirt and tote bag! Also included are a cookbook and drink coozies for when you want to stay in. Value $125
Enjoy two,12th row tickets to an STL CITY Soccer Club game! Specific game dates to be negotiated with the season ticket holder. Courtesy of Cassidy Flynn. Value $150
Spring is coming and that means it's almost baseball season! Enjoy a game courtesy of the team. Tickets must be redeemed by August 31 and blackout dates do apply.
Enjoy an evening at Young Liars' next play, Wild Nights, with friends! Tickets are good May 30-31, June 4-7. Courtsey of Young Liars.
Enjoy Midnight Company's performance of "Wakey Wakey," any night July 16-August 1. Courtesy of The Midnight Company.
Grab a seat at The Myth of the Ostrich and The End of the World Cabaret courtesy of Upstream Theater.
Enjoy 2 tickets to this year's Aphra Behn festival, playing from April 2-4, courtesy of SATE.
Enjoy a family-friendly production with the folks of Metro Theater Company.
Enjoy a delightful meal at The Fountain on Locust and a tour for 2 at the Fabulous Fox Theater! Value $100
