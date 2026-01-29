Equally Represented Arts
Hosted by

Equally Represented Arts

About this event

Sales closed

Romanov Family Treasures: 6-9 pm Online Auction

Wine Tasting Event for 20 at Total Wine
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a wine tasting event with 19 of your closest friends! A $600.00 value courtesy of Total Wine and More!

Hydrafacial + Products from Nayak/Avani Derm Spa
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a luxurious hydrafacial experience and a basket of 3 signature skin care products courtesy of Avani Derm Spa & Nayak Plastic Surgery! A $460 value!

Vinyl on Paper Framed Print, Talking Heads
$50

Starting bid

Decorate your home with this unique, framed print of a record, featuring the song This Must Be The Place by The Talking Heads, made by artist John O'Hara. Courtesy of Forsyth Saint Louis. Value $400

1 Night at 21C
$65

Starting bid

Enjoy a fabulous one-night stay at the 21C Hotel in St. Louis. A hotel that features cotemporary art, offers fine dining, and a wellness center. Courtesy of 21C. Value $380

Bill Cashion's Wine Cellar
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy 6 premium bottles of wine straight from the wine cellar of Lucy's dad, Bill Cashion! Value $360

Consultation with Lucy Cashion
$25

Starting bid

Interested in having Lucy at one of your rehearsals? Would you like production tips and tricks? Want someone to read your play? Professor Lucy Cashion will engage in a one-time consultation with you! Value: Priceless!

Conditioning + Blowdry + Hair Products with Marcy
$35

Starting bid

Get a conditioning treatment and blow dry with Marcy at Locke Hair and go home with an Aveda shampoo and conditioner, as well as some other goodies! Must book through Marcy. Value $200

Kendra Scott Jewelry Set
$15

Starting bid

Dazzle the crowd in this designer necklace and earrings set courtesy of Kendra Scott.

Niche Food Group $50 Gift Card + Fox Tour
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a delightful meal at any Niche Food Group restaurant and a tour at the Fabulous Fox for 2! Value $50

The Crow's Nest Gift Card & Goodies
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a meal at The Crow's Nest with a $50 gift card, while decked out in a branded tee shirt and tote bag! Also included are a cookbook and drink coozies for when you want to stay in. Value $125

2 STL City Tix
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy two,12th row tickets to an STL CITY Soccer Club game! Specific game dates to be negotiated with the season ticket holder. Courtesy of Cassidy Flynn. Value $150

2 Cardinals Baseball Tix
$15

Starting bid

Spring is coming and that means it's almost baseball season! Enjoy a game courtesy of the team. Tickets must be redeemed by August 31 and blackout dates do apply.

4 Young Liars Tix
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy an evening at Young Liars' next play, Wild Nights, with friends! Tickets are good May 30-31, June 4-7. Courtsey of Young Liars.

2 Midnight Company Tix
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy Midnight Company's performance of "Wakey Wakey," any night July 16-August 1. Courtesy of The Midnight Company.

1 Ticket to each of the remaining Upstream shows
$10

Starting bid

Grab a seat at The Myth of the Ostrich and The End of the World Cabaret courtesy of Upstream Theater.

2 Tix to 2026 Aphra Behn Festival
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy 2 tickets to this year's Aphra Behn festival, playing from April 2-4, courtesy of SATE.

2 Tix to Metro Theater Company
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a family-friendly production with the folks of Metro Theater Company.

Fountain on Locust $100 Gift Card + Fox Tour
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a delightful meal at The Fountain on Locust and a tour for 2 at the Fabulous Fox Theater! Value $100

