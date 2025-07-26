Rome Lions Club

Hosted by

Rome Lions Club

About this event

Rome Lions | Joseph B. DeFina Memorial 24th Annual Golf Tournament

8600 Country Club Dr #9334

Rome, NY 13440, USA

Be a Team- Gold Level
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sign at tee or green, 4 golfers, acknowledgment in brochure and during tournament. Also includes: Includes: Lunch, Dinner, on-course beer, and other beverages, green fees, contests, and

awards.

Captain and Crew Fee
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Captains can decide to pay for all at once with this option.
Includes: Lunch, Dinner, on-course beer, and

other beverages, green fees, contests, and

awards.

Individual Player Fee
$100

Individual Golfer (with cart in pairs)

Includes: Lunch, Dinner, on-course beer, and

other beverages, green fees, contests, and

awards.

Silver Sponsor
$250

Silver Sponsor:

Sign at the course and

Acknowledgment in brochure.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Sign at tee or green, acknowledgment in brochure and during tournament.

Tee Sponsor
$100

Sign at one of the tees or greens

Add a donation for Rome Lions Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!