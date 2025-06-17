Romeo Junior Bulldogs Night at the Races

General Admission covers dinner and premium open bar.
General Admission covers dinner and premium open bar.
Horse Sponsorship
$25
Think of a creative name (the dirtier, the better) and sponsor a horse!! If your horse wins the race, YOU win $50!! Only 100 horses are available to sponsor! (Horse Sponsors do not need to be present to win.)
Think of a creative name (the dirtier, the better) and sponsor a horse!! If your horse wins the race, YOU win $50!! Only 100 horses are available to sponsor! (Horse Sponsors do not need to be present to win.)
Race Sponsorship
$100
$100 Race Sponsorships will get your company logo shown during one race throughout the night.
$100 Race Sponsorships will get your company logo shown during one race throughout the night.
Ultimate Sponsorship
$250
$250 Ultimate Sponsorships will get your company logo shown during each race and during advertisements throughout the night.
$250 Ultimate Sponsorships will get your company logo shown during each race and during advertisements throughout the night.
Booze Basket Tickets
$25
We will be raffling off Booze Backets throughout the night full of beer, liquor, wine, seltzers, craft beer, etc.
We will be raffling off Booze Backets throughout the night full of beer, liquor, wine, seltzers, craft beer, etc.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!