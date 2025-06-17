Romeo Junior Bulldogs Night at the Races

Think of a creative name (the dirtier, the better) and sponsor a horse!! If your horse wins the race, YOU win $50!! Only 100 horses are available to sponsor! (Horse Sponsors do not need to be present to win.)

Think of a creative name (the dirtier, the better) and sponsor a horse!! If your horse wins the race, YOU win $50!! Only 100 horses are available to sponsor! (Horse Sponsors do not need to be present to win.)

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