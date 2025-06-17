Hosted by

Romeo Junior Bulldogs Youth Football League Inc

About this event

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Romeo Junior Bulldogs Night at the Races

4900 32 Mile Rd

Washington, MI 48095, USA

General Admission
$75
General Admission covers dinner and premium open bar.
Horse Sponsorship
$25
Think of a creative name (the dirtier, the better) and sponsor a horse!! If your horse wins the race, YOU win $50!! Only 100 horses are available to sponsor! (Horse Sponsors do not need to be present to win.)
Race Sponsorship
$100
$100 Race Sponsorships will get your company logo shown during one race throughout the night.
Ultimate Sponsorship
$250
$250 Ultimate Sponsorships will get your company logo shown during each race and during advertisements throughout the night.
Booze Basket Tickets
$25
We will be raffling off Booze Backets throughout the night full of beer, liquor, wine, seltzers, craft beer, etc.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!