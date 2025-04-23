Ron Nunn's Parents Club 2nd Chance Prom Silent Auction

No Cooking, No Mess – Dinner Delivered to Your Door! Choose from four delicious, family-style meals, delivered right to you. Each option includes a fresh salad and dessert — perfect for a relaxing, no-stress evening with your family! 🍽️ Meal Options: 1. Classic Lasagna Dinner Hearty lasagna served with fresh salad, warm bread, and a sweet dessert. 2. Stuffed Twice-Baked Potatoes Potatoes loaded with ham, chicken, cheese, and vegetables. Comes with salad and dessert. 3. Grilled Chicken & Couscous Tender grilled chicken served over fluffy couscous, with salad and dessert on the side. 4. Chicken & Bacon Lasagna Roll-Ups Savory lasagna roll-ups filled with chicken and bacon, paired with salad and dessert. Donated and cooked by our wonderful, Ms. Gray.

