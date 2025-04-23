Ron Nunn's Parents Club 2nd Chance Prom Silent Auction
Principal for the Day
$60
Starting bid
The winning student will have the exciting opportunity to serve as “Principal for the Day” alongside Mr. Casey!
They’ll get to experience leadership firsthand by visiting classrooms, introducing themselves as the principal, making school-wide announcements, and supporting students throughout the day.
Vice Principal for the Day
$60
Starting bid
The winner will team up with our Vice Principal, Mrs. France, and help lead our school for the day!
They’ll have the chance to visit classrooms, assist with morning announcements, and support students and staff throughout the day—experiencing what it's like to be a school leader!
Lunch On The Lawn Package- Wednesday, May 28th, 2025
$50
Starting bid
This package includes a parking spot for our famous Lunch on the Lawn event and a lunch package for 4! The Lunch package includes 4 sandwiches and drinks from Dino's Sandwich Shop.
The event takes place THIS school year on Wednesday, May 28th from 12:00-1:00.
Designated Parking Spot for Upcoming School Year '25-'26
$200
Starting bid
The designated parking spot will be located in the back parking lot near Aim High. It will feature a sign reserving it exclusively for the winner for the entire school year. This reserved spot may be used for all school-related events, including those held outside regular school hours, such as Open House, Back to School Night, grade-level events, and RNPC events.
The Ultimate 5th Grade Package! June 5th, 2025
$50
Starting bid
This package includes a designated parking spot in front loop (by office) for the 5th grade ceremony, 4 reserved front row seats at the ceremony, a beautiful promotion lei made by Ms. Ginger for the ceremony and a 5th grade graduate yard sign.
Event is at 8:30am on Thursday, June 5th 2025
Custom Balloon Arch
$60
Starting bid
🎈 Bid on a Custom Balloon Arch for Your Next Event! 🎈
Choose your theme and select up to three colors to bring your vision to life! Coordinate with Mrs. Kelley to schedule a time, and she’ll create a fabulous, one-of-a-kind balloon arch perfect for your celebration!
Dinner Brought to YOU! Make the school night easy...
$45
Starting bid
No Cooking, No Mess – Dinner Delivered to Your Door!
Choose from four delicious, family-style meals, delivered right to you. Each option includes a fresh salad and dessert — perfect for a relaxing, no-stress evening with your family!
🍽️ Meal Options:
1. Classic Lasagna Dinner
Hearty lasagna served with fresh salad, warm bread, and a sweet dessert.
2. Stuffed Twice-Baked Potatoes
Potatoes loaded with ham, chicken, cheese, and vegetables. Comes with salad and dessert.
3. Grilled Chicken & Couscous
Tender grilled chicken served over fluffy couscous, with salad and dessert on the side.
4. Chicken & Bacon Lasagna Roll-Ups
Savory lasagna roll-ups filled with chicken and bacon, paired with salad and dessert.
Donated and cooked by our wonderful, Ms. Gray.
KINDER Front of the Lunch Line Pass -'25-'26 School Year
$60
Starting bid
During the Kindergarten lunch, winner will be able to skip the line every day for the entire 2025-2026 school year!
**Please note that this is for next school year.*
1st GRADE- Front of the Lunch Line Pass- '25-'26 School Year
$60
Starting bid
During the 1st grade lunch, winner will be able to skip the line every day for the entire 2025-2026 school year!
**Please note that this is for next school year. The bidder should have a current kindergarten student**
2nd GRADE- Front of the Lunch Line Pass- '25-'26 School Year
$60
Starting bid
During the 2nd grade lunch, winner will be able to skip the line every day for the entire 2025-2026 school year!
**Please note that this is for next school year. The bidder should have a current 1st grade student**
3rd GRADE- Front of the Lunch Line Pass- '25-'26 school year
$60
Starting bid
During the 3rd grade lunch, winner will be able to skip the line every day for the entire 2025-2026 school year!
**Please note that this is for next school year. The bidder should have a current 2nd grade student**
4th GRADE- Front of the Lunch Line Pass- '25-'26 school year
$60
Starting bid
During the 4th grade lunch, winner will be able to skip the line every day for the entire 2025-2026 school year!
**Please note that this is for next school year. The bidder should have a current 3rd grade student**
5th GRADE- Front of the Lunch Line Pass- '25-'26 school year
$60
Starting bid
During the 5th grade lunch, winner will be able to skip the line every day for the entire 2025-2026 school year!
**Please note that this is for next school year. The bidder should have a current 4th grade student**
