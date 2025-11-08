Ronin Project's Holiday HeARTs Auction

Hosted by
Artist: Jesse Purcell
Medium: Acrylic on Canvas
Dimensions: 36” x 24”
Value: $2,500
Starting Bid: $1,000
Shipping & Insurance: $400 (continental U.S.)
Accompanied by two original haikus painted on canvas:
Emerge and be seen.
Lies painted, covered grief.
From silence, you scream.
This custom piece includes a signed Certificate of Authenticity from the artist and Ronin Project.
Creator: Jesse Purcell, Co-Founder of Ronin Project
Medium: Acrylic yarn, hand-crocheted
Dimensions: Approximately 20” tall
Accessories: Removable jacket and pouch
Edition: 2025 First Annual Holiday HeARTs Bear – One of a Kind
Value: $150.00
Starting Bid: $100.00
The very first Holiday HeARTs Bear is more than a handmade collectible — it’s a symbol of hope and compassion. Crafted by hand with acrylic yarn by Ronin Project Co-Founder Jesse Purcell, this 20-inch bear embodies the spirit of creativity, comfort, and community that defines the Holiday HeARTs mission.
Each stitch represents care, resilience, and the belief that even small acts of kindness can help rebuild lives. This one-of-a-kind bear features a removable jacket and pouch, both designed to reflect the warmth and giving nature of the season.
As the first in an annual series, the 2025 Holiday HeARTs Bear marks the beginning of a new Ronin Project tradition — handmade pieces that carry both heart and purpose.
❤️ 100% of proceeds support Ronin Project’s Holiday HeARTs program, which funds art supplies, creative workshops, and holiday care kits for trauma-impacted children and families.
Includes: Certificate of authenticity signed by the artist
