Ronin Project's Holiday HeARTs Auction

Creator: Jesse Purcell, Co-Founder of Ronin Project

Medium: Acrylic yarn, hand-crocheted

Dimensions: Approximately 20” tall

Accessories: Removable jacket and pouch

Edition: 2025 First Annual Holiday HeARTs Bear – One of a Kind

Value: $150.00

Starting Bid: $100.00

Description:

The very first Holiday HeARTs Bear is more than a handmade collectible — it’s a symbol of hope and compassion. Crafted by hand with acrylic yarn by Ronin Project Co-Founder Jesse Purcell, this 20-inch bear embodies the spirit of creativity, comfort, and community that defines the Holiday HeARTs mission.

Each stitch represents care, resilience, and the belief that even small acts of kindness can help rebuild lives. This one-of-a-kind bear features a removable jacket and pouch, both designed to reflect the warmth and giving nature of the season.

As the first in an annual series, the 2025 Holiday HeARTs Bear marks the beginning of a new Ronin Project tradition — handmade pieces that carry both heart and purpose.

❤️ 100% of proceeds support Ronin Project’s Holiday HeARTs program, which funds art supplies, creative workshops, and holiday care kits for trauma-impacted children and families.



Includes: Certificate of authenticity signed by the artist