Roof Above Resilience Back to School Bash 2026

About this event
Great opportunity to promote your business and connect with the community. Includes table and space.
Helps provide school supplies for students in our community. Includes table and space. Name listed on event signage.
Supports multiple students and families with essential school supplies. Includes table and space. Name on signage + social media recognition.
Supports students and helps provide supplies for teachers and classrooms. Includes table and space. Featured recognition + logo on event materials.
Includes social media recognition and supports both students and teachers. Includes table and space. Featured recognition + logo on event materials.
Includes featured recognition and premier visibility while supporting students, teachers, and event needs. Includes table and space. Featured logo on all materials, shoutouts during event and premium visibility.
Support students and teachers in our community. Your donation helps provide school supplies, support classrooms, and make this event possible. No donation is too small or too large—every gift makes a difference!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!